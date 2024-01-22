For close to 20 years now, for three days each July, I’ve loaded up my car and driven three and a half hours from Montreal to Saratoga Springs, New York. The reason? To see performances by the New York City Ballet, one of the greatest ballet companies in the world and my personal favourite. They rarely perform outside of New York City, but since 1964, Saratoga’s beautiful outdoor Performing Arts Center has been their summer home.

When not at the ballet, I love to explore the seriously quaint, white-picket-fence city that is Saratoga with its great bookstores, bakeries, restaurants, shops and museums. There are terrific golf courses and it’s always fun to tour the famous Saratoga Race Track. And sometimes I explore even further afield to Woodstock or the Catskills in search of cool places to eat, do a little shopping, and generally soak up this beautiful area of upstate New York.

As mentioned in this post about my trip last summer, being such a fan of Saratoga and its arts scene, I’ve decided to share the love by hosting a three-day (two-night) trip this July.

Share

Now that the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced the 2024 New York City Ballet Season (for more information, look here), I’ve perused the program and selected the dates of July 10th and 11th. The performances I chose are for the magnificent ballet Jewels on the 10th, and a lineup of brilliant contemporary ballets on the 11th.

The trip will include two nights of performances of the New York City Ballet at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, hosted diners at at two of my favourite Saratoga restaurants, hotel accommodations, and possibly an option for transport from Montreal. Heck, I may even add a picnic or a wine tasting! Planning is still underway.

Sounds like your kind of trip? I will be contacting everyone who first showed interest last summer, but to speed things up, feel free to contact me again. And if this is the first you’re hearing about the trip and are interested, email me at Lchesterman@videotron.ca. I will limit this first group to 12 participants. As for price, I will have some numbers soon.

Couples, friends, and kids are all welcome to join. Come discover beautiful Saratoga!

Share