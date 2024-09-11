A fabulous chocolate layer cake.

I began a new post this week and while I was typing up my recipe for a chiffon cake, I realized that this cake love of mine sometimes veers into the realm of obsession. Years ago I met with the editor-in-chief of The Montreal Gazette at the time, Lucinda Chodan, and having just returned from Vienna, starting telling her all about the cakes I enjoyed and how one compared to another. She said, “Lesley, you have to write about this.” So I did. Gazette readers may have already read this, but for others, it might explain why you see so many cake recipes popping up on this page. Truth is: I just ADORE cake. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good pie or tart too. It’s just that there’s something extra special about a beautiful cake that just cheers me up no end.

I think my obsession began as a child, the moment I saw the spectacular Spanische Windtorte on the cover of the Time Life Foods of the World series featuring the Cooking of Vienna’s Empire. The cake is a sort of round box of meringue layers filled with whipped cream and decorated with candied violets. I can just imagine Marie-Antoinette sinking her pearly whites into that one, oblivious to the grim ending she was soon to meet.

From then on, the fascination with beautiful cakes continued, as does my quest for the best! Since writing this story, I have yet to find a better cake than the one mentioned. But I have tasted a Dobos Torte in Budapest since writing this, and it was wonderful. But the best part about obsession, is that quest for the best is never-ending. I recently tasted a chocolate cake that knocked my socks off, and it’s so easy to make! I’ll post that recipe soon, but until then, enjoy this sort of Confessions of a Cake Obsessive…which come to think of it, would make a great title is ever I write my memoirs. :)

Cakes from Hungary and Austria including the famous Sachertorte (top middle) Esterhazy Torte (bottom left),and Dobos Torte (bottom right)

"Le meilleur gäteau aux carottes au monde!" are the words staring back at me from a cake box in a freezer at my local supermarket. Of course, I buy it. Who doesn't want to know what the best carrot cake in the world tastes like? This one, made in Cowansville, is certainly better than most. But the best in the world? Ouf ... those are fightin' words. In the world of cake - or anything, really - finding "the best" is a quest that can span a lifetime.

I've been searching for the Holy Grail of cakes for some 40+ years now, without even being fully aware of why or what I was after. Indeed, why care about cake? Perhaps seeking out something truly beautiful is a distraction from the despair around us. For some it's a search for the perfect single malt whisky, for others it's the best pizza; or, totally unrelated to food, the ultimate dream house or ideal mate. In a way, such quests are really about finding an ideal: How good - no, make that satisfying - can something be?

For me, it's cake, because in the sea of sweet dreck out there, finding a great cake is such a thrill for the senses. There's something soothing, celebratory and exciting about it. And who besides the most deep-seated curmudgeon can refuse a comely slice of cake?

Cinnamon pecan coffee cake, recipe from my cookbook, Make Every Dish Delicious

If there's a cake on your table, chances are there's a celebration underway. And for that reason, our earliest memories of cake tend to focus on the ones we enjoyed at a birthday. Mine were always ordered from the same neighbourhood bakery, Graham Pastry in the Town of Mount Royal. We all requested their chocolate marshmallow cake. Coated in a thick chocolate glaze, the dessert consisted of a deep chocolate cake on the bottom and a thick layer of marshmallow fluff on top. To this day, I haven't a clue how they made it, and as that wonderful bakery closed in the '80s, I will probably never know. But was it ever a masterpiece. It represented everything we were forbidden on a daily basis, yet on those birthdays we went wild. That cake wasn't dessert, that cake was freedom!

I more or less blame that marshmallow cake, coupled with an early weakness for Sara Lee banana cake, for my cake obsession today. I've travelled long distances in search of epic cakes, and been both elated and disappointed. I've handed over large sums for Parisian pastry shop cakes that left me cold, while I've paid close to nothing for diner cakes that had me licking the last smears of icing off the plate. I've discovered that you never know when or where you'll find a great slice of cake. And as for finding the ultimate cake, I might just have found that, too.

After years of eating and analyzing, I've come to the conclusion that to really love a particular food, you have to start out by not being a big fan. "Are you a cake or pie person?" is a question that seems to arise every so often. Like me, most adults tend to answer pie, whereas kids like their cake. But pie is best when homemade, while cake can be greatly elevated by a professional. And because we pie aficionados love a pie so intensely, we tend to cut the mediocre ones a lot of slack. When it comes to cake, though, it's all or nothing.

So what makes a great cake? Like a good steak, the best cakes are tender. Moist is preferable to dry. The texture must be light, yet the crumb should be tight. Fluffy is preferable to dense, and a good cake is never too bouncy. A tough cake means the batter has been overworked or the wrong flour was used. Sticky cake isn't "yummy" - it's undercooked. The flavour must be bold: a yellow cake must taste of butter and vanilla, a chocolate cake must be rich but not suffocatingly so. And let's hear it for boozy cakes! A shot of Cointreau can work wonders on a lacklustre gâteau.

Then there is the cake's coating: be it glaze, buttercream, whipped cream or frosting, the chosen topping must complement the cake. A thick glaze on an angel cake is as much of a disaster as buttercream on a pound cake. And cake eaters like their coatings sweet and silky.

Of course, a cake must be beautiful - and by beautiful I don't mean covered in sugar flowers so much as appealing, which can be homey, chic or over-the-top. But a good cake is not just one you want to look at, a good cake is one you want to eat.

When I asked New York-based cookbook author and pastry chef/teacher Nick Malgieri to share his personal cake epiphany, he recalled his early days working as a pastry chef in 1976. "My first revelation occurred when I was working preopening at the famed World Trade Center rooftop restaurant, Windows on the World, with pastry chef Albert Kumin," says Malgieri. "The owner, Joe Baum, wanted a 'signature' chocolate cake like the chocolate velvet at the Four Seasons restaurant had been. Kumin created the chocolate pastry cake: layers of cocoa genoise moistened with a syrup lightly scented with orange liqueur, crisp chocolate pastry layers, and thin layers of whipped ganache. More ganache enclosed the cake and that was covered all over with chocolate pastry crumbs. The synergy of crisp layer, moist cake, and creamy filling created a subtle interplay of flavour, texture, and richness that forever changed how I think of chocolate cake."

A real-deal Black Forest cake in Germany

In the realm of cake, there are stars. Lindy's cheesecake in Manhattan, or the chocolate-shaving-crowned Le President cake from Bernachon in Lyon, France, filled with hazelnut ganache and brandied cherries - both share star-cake status. There are cakes associated with a country, such as German Black Forest cake, Australian Pavlova, English Battenberg cake, or Canadian Queen Elizabeth cake. Several Parisian chefs are famous for reinventing the classics, like the Paris-Brest cake of Jacques Genin or the Gâteau St-Honoré of Philippe Conticini.

Then there are the signature cakes associated to a certain pastry shop or restaurant that are all but trademarked. Chief among them is the Sachertorte, a cake whose recipe remains a well-guarded secret and whose origins were battled out in a seven-year legal war in Vienna when both the Sacher Hotel and the Demel pastry shop fought over who had the right to call their cake the "original Sachertorte." In the end, the Sacher Hotel won out, but in some form of sweet revenge, Demel's is the more delicious of the two.

Another famous cake that lives up to its hype is the 12-pound, 12-layer, $12-per-slice vanilla and coconut cake served at the Peninsula Grill restaurant in Charleston, S.C. In 2012, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office certified the cake's national popularity when it awarded a trademark to, "Peninsula Grill Ultimate Coconut Cake®." For a cool $270 U.S., the restaurant will even ship whole cakes directly to your doorstep. Having tasted this divine creation, I’m not sure I’d bankrupt myself ordering those coconut cakes at an alarming pace if I lived south of the border.

(I’ve recently been experimenting with recipes for the famous Tom Cruise coconut cake and will be writing about that soon.)

Many famous cakes, unprotected by such trademarks, are victims of their popularity. Ever since Parisian pâtissier Gaston Le Nôtre created the famous gateau opéra in 1960, the cake has been systematically ruined by many who try to recreate it, making this intense chocolate and coffee cake either too high (the cake must be no more than an inch in height) or too dry (the layers of almond cake must be soaked with coffee syrup). The biggest offender would be the ubiquitous Black Forest cake. Having tasted a superb version of this cake that hailed from the region of the Black Forest in the south of Germany, I can vouch that it has little in common with the insipid Black Forest cakes mass produced in commercial bakeries.

Some of the best cakes I've tasted have been the simplest and, like great savoury cooking, cakes are best when fabricated with excellentingredients: good chocolate, real cream, pristine fruit. And you never know where and when that next great slice of cake will appear.

A dreamy slice of Forgotten Torte (recipe in my book, Make Every Dish Delicious )

American baking authority Rose Levy Beranbaum, author of a dozen baking books including the beloved Cake Bible, has made countless cakes over her illustrious baking career, yet the one she loved most remains elusive. "The most memorable cake I tasted was some 50 years ago in a little mall store in Princeton, N.J," Beranbaum recounted to me in an interview. "It was a cheesecake that had the consistency of whipped cream but the flavour of cream cheese cake.

"I begged them for the recipe and even tried bribing them with a commercial roll of plastic wrap, as I worked for Reynolds Metals at the time. They accepted the wrap, but never sent the recipe. I've come close, but never duplicated it 100 per cent."

Seduced by gaudy cakes as a kid in the '70s, back when blue buttercream roses were all the rage, I was first impressed by a simple cake in the most unusual of places: a pub called The Turf Tavern in Oxford, England. When most people come away from visiting this famous university city, they rave about the picture gallery at Christchurch or the deer park at Magdalen College. I left with memories of the perfect chocolate cake. It was so moist of crumb and fudge of frosting that I didn't leave the pub before scarfing back three slices.

Because of the tradition of afternoon tea, you run into a lot of cake in the British Isles, and the Brits love their cake - proof being the astronomical ratings for the BBC's reality show/baking extravaganza The Great British Bake off.

Mrs Lamb’s spongecake at Ballymaloe House in Ireland

Another unexpected beauty came not in England but Ireland, and yes, in a tea shop. The place was Ballymaloe House in the south of the country near Cork. I walked in to their café at tea time, and there, on a pedestal, were the remains of a cake called Mrs. Lamb's sponge cake, garnished with strawberries. Made with a crisp-on-the-outside/light-on-the-inside sponge, the cake was filled with organic heavy cream from their on-site dairy. The strawberries hailed from the walled garden next door. Just three elements in a cake so good that I actually teared up while eating it.

No doubt you can enjoy cake almost anywhere, be it for tea, dessert, a 4-o'clock indulgence or even - as the Italians do - for breakfast.

But for the true cake obsessed there really is only one city that can be considered cake central and that's Vienna, a city known for its love of Mozart, Gustav Klimt's The Kiss, magnificent Rococo architecture, grand theatre and opera houses, and, of course, its kaffeehaus tradition coupled with a deep love of pastry.

Having admired the Spanische Windtorte on the cover of the Time Life Foods of the World book devoted to the cooking of Vienna's Empire (published in 1968) as well as the dreamy photographs of the inside of Viennese and Hungarian pastry shops and coffee houses, I had long dreamed of sinking my teeth into several of Vienna's old-world cakes.

Demel pastry chefs at work icing cakes

That Vienna cake dream of mine was finally realized in 2016. I landed in the city of Freud, Strauss and the queen of "let them eat cake" herself, Marie Antoinette, one sunny June morning, eyed the many konditoreien (pâtisseries) and wondered, could cake nirvana be far away?

Whereas French pâtissiers champion creativity, Viennese pastry chefs prefer to focus on the classics, cakes with names like Esterhazytorte, Mozart-torte, Punschkrapfen and of course, the pope of Viennese confections, the aforementioned Sachertorte.

There are coffee houses throughout Vienna, but few would deny that in the city known as the Mecca of cakes, that the famous pastry shop and chocolaterie Demel is the Mecca within the Mecca. Established in 1786, Demel (pronounced "Deemel") bears the title of Purveyor to the Imperial and Royal Court to this day. The shop is small and ornate, with dark wood, mirrors, crystal chandeliers, high ceilings and a well-worn cement-tile floor. The pastry counter, coffee bar and several rooms set over three floors are run by ladies dressed in black and white.

Unlike French pastry shops, where cakes are sold whole or in individual portions, cakes in Austria, as is the case in Germany and many Eastern European countries, are sold by the slice. After perusing the magnificent display in the glass case by the entranceway at Demel, I ordered four. We cake fiends don't fret over details like calories; this was a cake orgy of the highest order and Ia most willing participant!

First up, Sachertorte. I had sampled the Sachertorte at the Hotel Sacher, a 10-minute walk away, but Demel's was superior, less dry and with a luscious, tongue-coating chocolate glaze.

Hotel Sacher’s famous Sachertorte

My next choice was a walnut cake. Topped with marzipan and flavoured with coffee, this torte was dense and not overly sweet, the perfectaccompaniment to a "mélange" - frothed milk and steamed coffee similar to a cappuccino.

All good, but I had yet to fall off my chair in delight. But then came the third cake, the sugar-fondantcoated Esterhazytorte. Ouf ... what a cake! This Hungarian cream cake, named after Paul III Anton, Prince Esterházy (a wealthy prince and diplomat of the Austro-Hungarian Empire) consists of dense nut sponge cakes layered with butterenhanced custard. Apparently it's one of the most famous cakes in Europe, and after a few bites I see why. This was my third slice of cake, but I couldn't help devouring it. The way its lightness was tinged with richness, and that nutty flavour coupled with the eggy cream. Yes! Could this, I wondered licking my fork clean, be the world's greatest cake?

For Malgieri, who actually spent time in the Demel kitchens acquiring recipes, the best cake at Demel is the Russische Punschtorte (Russian Punch Cake). "I was in Vienna to write an article about Demel," says Malgieri, "still the best pastry shop in that world capital of cakes. I had asked for a plain cake, a chocolate cake, a petit four, a strudel, and a fancy layer cake - a Torte in Viennese pastry language. All the other choices were brilliant, but when I saw the recipe for the fancy Torte, I was disappointed. Plain sponge cake, rum syrup, pastry cream, and meringue - I had been expecting a tiara-clad archduchess and they sent out a poor country cousin.

"One taste was enough to convince me how wrong I was. The understated elegance of the Russische Punschtorte combined simple ingredients into an astounding whole so much greater than the mere sum of its parts. It remains one of the most brilliant cakes I've ever tasted or made."

Yet I wonder if while at Demel, Malgieri tasted the Annatorte? After polishing off my three slices, I couldn't resist one more cake, one I spied on the top shelf of the display case that caught my eye due to the sort of ruffled chocolate ribbon wrapping. I was told that coating was a thin layer of gianduja, a chocolate-and-nut paste like Nutella but with a thicker consistency.

Demel’s magnificent Annatorte

The cake underneath was a thing of beauty: a perfect, six-layer triangle, three of ideally-moist chocolate cake and three of chocolate ganache cream, the whole spiked with orange liqueur. The cake itself was extravagant, but that ribbon of creamy chocolate nuttiness brought me to my knees. A complete contrast to the cakes I swooned over in the past, this cake was aristocratic, old-school, impressive in its confection but also deeply flavoured. It was the best piece of cake I have ever tasted - and it only cost 4 euros ($5.80), a steal!

Of course, the quest for great cake continues. The search for one's ideal is infinite and, without a doubt, a pleasure sure to last a lifetime. Meanwhile, I keep hearing about cakes in Hungary. I sense a thick slice of dobostorte on the horizon.

