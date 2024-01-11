The last restaurant I dined at in 2023 was Brasserie T, one of the four casual restaurants in the Normand Laprise/Christine Lamarche Toqué! group. I’m glad I did because the big restaurant news last week was that Lamarche and Laprise had decided to close all of the Brasserie T outlets as well as their Time Out Market Burger T! stand. One bit of good news was that the famous Maison Mère, Toqué!, would remain in business. As a big fan of the Brasserie T concept, I was sad to hear of these closings.

Opened in June 2010, Brasserie T was a runaway hit from the get go. The first was located in the Quartier des Spectacles and featured a menu straight out of the French brasserie/ bistro lineup, beginning with duck rilettes, head cheese and sausage wrapped in brioche. Main courses included Coquilles St. Jacques, brandade de morue, salmon filet, croque-monsieur and bavette. The ribs and hamburger, both served with awesome French fries, were among the best in the city.

The customers included Place-des-Arts goers and the festival crowd, but more so foodies who wanted to dine at Toqué!, but couldn’t afford the price point. "The brasserie menu we'll be doing is for everyone," Laprise told me at the time, "even for kids. I want this restaurant to be accessible to all."

Interviewing Normand Laprise at about the time he opened the first Brasserie T

And it was. The downtown branch lasted a decade before closing in 2020 (for reasons related to rent hikes), and by 2019 Laprise and Lamarche had opened a second Brasserie T in Brossard’s Quartier DIX30. Their mid-range restaurant Beaumont, was transformed into a Brasserie T in the Spring of 2023, and last June a third branch was opened in Ste-Thérèse.

Lamarche and Laprise are on record saying lack of qualified staff held them back from exploiting the restaurants to their full potential, yet there were plans for more. Dates were already chosen for 2024 Highlights Festival dinners.

Two delicious dishes from last meal enjoyed at Brasserie T

The news of the closings (with 130 of their employees out of work as well) was especially surprising as the Beaumont location was quite full when I dined there. And, as expected, the food was excellent. But the pandemic has wreaked havoc on Montreal’s restaurant scene, and though there have already been many victims, more are to come, especially now that the government’s pandemic business loans are being called in.

Share Lick my Plate

For years Laprise said that the brasseries were what kept their gastronomic restaurant Toqué! going. But as their expansion plans were disrupted over the two year pandemic span, they now appear to be in survival mode, with the main restaurant coming out as the sole survivor. I can only hope this is the end of their losses.

This news may seem like grim way to begin 2024, but there’s no denying the winds of change that have hit the city’s restaurant scene have only started to blow. January has always been the time when restaurant closings are announced because the holiday season is considered last gasp to make a few bucks before the slow months ahead. And I say months because January is slow, but so is February, save for Valentine’s Day that, with tables of two and customers looking for deals, isn’t the money maker customers imagine. So, you’re thinking, business picks up in March. Nope. Spring Break means many Montrealers head to the chalet or the Cuba all-inclusive. Relief really only comes when the warm weather starts and tourists arrive. And don’t think those festivals are all that profitable compared to prestigious conventions and an event like the Grand Prix.

Grand Prix does indeed bring in the big spenders, but I wouldn’t say the locals are all that keen on spending of late. But spend they have to because restaurant prices have upped considerably. Why? Rents are high, back-of-house salaries are finally reflecting the hard work involved in kitchen jobs, and the price of ingredients has skyrocketed. Been grocery shopping lately? I sure have, and after seeing butter as high as $9/lb and ground beef at $10/lb I don’t question why menu prices appear to have increased by about a third.

But here’s the thing. Montreal is not a city renowned so much for its museums, musicals, or compelling architecture. Montreal is known for its restaurants! So as tight as finances are for many, restaurants aren’t as quiet as you’d imagine. Montrealers like to dine out and the chef talent here is deep, which means restaurateurs are going to have to come up with ways to keep ‘em coming.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

I’ve thought up a few, and I’d also like to hear from YOU to know how you feel about dining out in Montreal— or your city — of late. These are ideas, not solutions. Sadly, there is no magic wand to wave in the restaurant industry these days.