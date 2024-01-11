The last restaurant I dined at in 2023 was Brasserie T, one of the four casual restaurants in the Normand Laprise/Christine Lamarche Toqué! group. I’m glad I did because the big restaurant news last week was that Lamarche and Laprise had decided to close all of the Brasserie T outlets as well as their Time Out Market Burger T! stand. One bit of good news was that the famous Maison Mère, Toqué!, would remain in business. As a big fan of the Brasserie T concept, I was sad to hear of these closings.
Opened in June 2010, Brasserie T was a runaway hit from the get go. The first was located in the Quartier des Spectacles and featured a menu straight out of the French brasserie/ bistro lineup, beginning with duck rilettes, head cheese and sausage wrapped in brioche. Main courses included Coquilles St. Jacques, brandade de morue, salmon filet, croque-monsieur and bavette. The ribs and hamburger, both served with awesome French fries, were among the best in the city.
The customers included Place-des-Arts goers and the festival crowd, but more so foodies who wanted to dine at Toqué!, but couldn’t afford the price point. "The brasserie menu we'll be doing is for everyone," Laprise told me at the time, "even for kids. I want this restaurant to be accessible to all."
And it was. The downtown branch lasted a decade before closing in 2020 (for reasons related to rent hikes), and by 2019 Laprise and Lamarche had opened a second Brasserie T in Brossard’s Quartier DIX30. Their mid-range restaurant Beaumont, was transformed into a Brasserie T in the Spring of 2023, and last June a third branch was opened in Ste-Thérèse.
Lamarche and Laprise are on record saying lack of qualified staff held them back from exploiting the restaurants to their full potential, yet there were plans for more. Dates were already chosen for 2024 Highlights Festival dinners.
The news of the closings (with 130 of their employees out of work as well) was especially surprising as the Beaumont location was quite full when I dined there. And, as expected, the food was excellent. But the pandemic has wreaked havoc on Montreal’s restaurant scene, and though there have already been many victims, more are to come, especially now that the government’s pandemic business loans are being called in.
For years Laprise said that the brasseries were what kept their gastronomic restaurant Toqué! going. But as their expansion plans were disrupted over the two year pandemic span, they now appear to be in survival mode, with the main restaurant coming out as the sole survivor. I can only hope this is the end of their losses.
This news may seem like grim way to begin 2024, but there’s no denying the winds of change that have hit the city’s restaurant scene have only started to blow. January has always been the time when restaurant closings are announced because the holiday season is considered last gasp to make a few bucks before the slow months ahead. And I say months because January is slow, but so is February, save for Valentine’s Day that, with tables of two and customers looking for deals, isn’t the money maker customers imagine. So, you’re thinking, business picks up in March. Nope. Spring Break means many Montrealers head to the chalet or the Cuba all-inclusive. Relief really only comes when the warm weather starts and tourists arrive. And don’t think those festivals are all that profitable compared to prestigious conventions and an event like the Grand Prix.
Grand Prix does indeed bring in the big spenders, but I wouldn’t say the locals are all that keen on spending of late. But spend they have to because restaurant prices have upped considerably. Why? Rents are high, back-of-house salaries are finally reflecting the hard work involved in kitchen jobs, and the price of ingredients has skyrocketed. Been grocery shopping lately? I sure have, and after seeing butter as high as $9/lb and ground beef at $10/lb I don’t question why menu prices appear to have increased by about a third.
But here’s the thing. Montreal is not a city renowned so much for its museums, musicals, or compelling architecture. Montreal is known for its restaurants! So as tight as finances are for many, restaurants aren’t as quiet as you’d imagine. Montrealers like to dine out and the chef talent here is deep, which means restaurateurs are going to have to come up with ways to keep ‘em coming.
I’ve thought up a few, and I’d also like to hear from YOU to know how you feel about dining out in Montreal— or your city — of late. These are ideas, not solutions. Sadly, there is no magic wand to wave in the restaurant industry these days.
Table d’hôte menus: I’ve been perusing menu options of European restaurants and noticed that many are offering reasonable table d’hôtes. I like this format because there are no surprises come bill time. The small plate format is still popular in Montreal, but it’s a menu I’ve grown to dislike because it turns out small plates are hard to share and prices add up. Give me a table d’hôte any day, especially at lunch. If I’m watching my budget, that’s what I’ll go for.
A sharing plate price: To follow up on the last point, I find the size of sharing plates is good for two diners, but not for any number higher than that. And when eating à la carte, I’d often like to share main courses. As for the four-hour tasting menu? Non merci. The way people are eating is changing, which leads me to believe menu formats need a rethink.
Now about the booze pricing: And while we’re rethinking the food, let’s rethink the wines. I dread wine prices these days. Why are all the good bottles now in the $100 range? What happened to a good $60 bottle of wine, which BTW, comes near $90 with tax and tip. And here’s an idea: what about a house wine at $45 a bottle? Not something crappy but a good value, well-made, easy-drinking wine. It doesn’t always have to be a REVELATION. Oh and I like all the funky new cocktails. But for $18? Ouf!
Chefs do the serving: At restaurant ARVI in Quebec City the chefs play dual roles as waiters. I know it’s not ideal to drop everything while you’re cooking and take out plates, but I’m surprised more restaurants are trying out this format.
Build a community: Do restaurants still have regulars? I’m sure they do but customer loyalty must be nurtured. I like to see restaurants send out emails to customers with news, a wine of the week, or even a recipe. I like friendly waiters. I enjoy a “thank you and come again” on the way out the door. People appreciate feeling like part of the family. I commend restaurateurs who make that extra effort on the hospitality front.
Diversify the offer: In the past this meant writing a cookbook, but today’s restaurant owners are selling preserves and homemade bread, offering cooking classes, starting wine clubs, and collaborating with farmers for special dinners. Mixin’ it up!
Don’t diversify the offer: There was a time when most of Montreal’s top chef-owners were opening second restaurants once they hit the big time. But I also witnessed a fair share of those second restaurants or wine bars close. Many still make a go of it, and a few even strike gold. I’m hearing of several restaurants with plans to expand in 2024. Good. I wish them the best. But I also hope they have great accountants.
To your point about wine prices, one of the reasons I could afford to eat out so often in Montreal during my student days was the proliferation of BYOW restaurants. While not usually ‘high-end’ establishments, the range of BYO joints was extensive, and they allowed us, almost-broke (previously suburban) university kids, to enjoy broader culinary forays. What we saved on wine, we spent on food.
As far as I can tell, this seems to be a dying concept. Perhaps worth revisiting?
Love the photo of you, Leslie, actually using a pen and paper as you interview a notable. That restores my faith in true food journalism. Brava!