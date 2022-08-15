Welcome to newsletter #38!

This week I’m starting a four-part series on summer vegetables, because they really are at their PEAK of local goodness. And today we’re beginning with CORN!

Corn stand at Ottawa’s ByWard Market

Although many extol the virtues of this season's reddest tomatoes or luscious peaches, my personal preference is for sweet summer corn. This time of year, many of us enjoy four or five buttered ears for supper alone. Best of all, as most North Americans know, fresh corn - spilling off counters at our local markets and supermarkets now - is a cinch to prepare. This is Mother Nature's version of fast food. It even arrives individually packaged.