I was recently lunching with friends at one of Montreal’s top sushi spots and I couldn’t help but notice the way they were eating their sushi. Actually I wouldn’t call it some much eating as destroying their sushi.

After lunch, I mentioned this to one of them, and her reply was, “Really? You really want to tell me how to eat sushi?” To say she was annoyed was an understatement so I shrank back into my shell and dropped the subject. Lecturing people about the proper way to eat sushi (or anything) ranks right up there with the most obnoxious things you can do. I was in a bistro the other day eating mussels and decided to use a fork instead of the shell, and one person said, “Look, she doesn’t know how to eat mussels. Everyone knows you use the shell.” And I blurted back, “I’m using my fork because the shells are fragile!” thinking, like my sushi-eating-challenged friend, really… you really want to tell me how to eat mussels?

Eating mussels, not quite as complicated as eating sushi.

No matter how you approach it, lecturing people on table etiquette is pretentious. But I couldn’t help thinking that it’s not that my friends didn’t care, it’s that they didn’t know. So instead of cracking out the advice mid-meal, I thought I’d post it here, giving you, dear readers, the option to take it or leave it. That said, I do think it is worth learning to eat sushi properly because it will surely enhance the experience.

I picked up sushi tips here and there, but really got to know the ins and outs when I wrote a story for The Gazette back in 2010, inviting renowned Montreal sushi chef Shinji Nagai into my home kitchen for a Sushi 101 education.

Sushi chef extraordinaire Shinji Nagai in my kitchen back in 2010.

Born in the Gunma Prefecture near Tokyo, Nagai, 56, began cooking in Japan 36 years ago, specializing in Japanese cuisine. He then went to work for four years in Vancouver, where he first learned to make sushi. Attracted by French culture, Nagai decided to move to Montreal in 1996, when he accepted a job as a sushi chef at Sakura restaurant. But, disappointed in the quality of Montreal sushi, he returned to Japan to learn from a top sushi master, Matsuoka, in the Okayama Prefecture near Hiroshima. After two years, he returned to Montreal, taking a position as sushi chef again at Sakura for a year, followed by three years at Zen-Ya and a stint at MB: Mange Boire, before becoming chef at Le Club 357C's Japanese restaurant Gaia in 2008. He then opened his successful but short lived restaurant, Shinji, in 2014. Today, you will see him manning the sushi station at restaurant Park.

I always dreamed of having a Japanese-trained sushi chef teach me first-hand how to eat my sushi, how to season it, and even the etiquette for picking it up.

We began with a plate of sashimi, which he assembled in minutes. There’s always an odd number of fish on a sashimi plate, he told me, the average being nine pieces per person. His presentation was very simple, with thick slices of salmon placed next to red mullet, amberjack, yellow fin tuna, and finally the sea bass. "This is the Zen way to present sashimi," he told me, "the height on the left-hand-side of the plate created by the salmon symbolizes the mountain, while the thinner of sea bass slices below symbolize the river.”

When it comes to Montreal-style sushi, Nagai appreciates that it's creative, but believes there's too much confusion in the style. He also thinks it's too common. "Sushi is getting to be like pasta," he said. “It's everywhere. And here, instead of being healthy, it's often heavy, filled with tempura flakes, mayonnaise, deep-fried, and dunked in too much soy sauce. North American sushi is now coming to Japan and is popular with young people, but you won't find mayonnaise or tempura flakes in a maki roll, or a Kamikaze roll in Japan in a high-class sushi bar. But in Montreal, if you don't make a Kamikaze roll you don't have a business. I make Kamikaze rolls, but in very small portions. That sushi, invented very much by Vietnamese chefs, is quite genius. But those ideas could never come out of my head. Japanese sushi chefs are guided by too many rules."

Though Nagai admitted to experimenting with rice paper and soy paper wrappers to make makis, he still prefers best-quality sheets of nori, "for their flavour and texture." And as for sushi pizza, he laughed, "I never made that in my life."

Listening to the chef discuss his craft, it was astounding to hear about how much has been lost in translation between the Montreal sushi experience and the Japanese. For example, in Japan, said Nagai, wasabi is only served with sashimi and not sushi, whereas pickled ginger is only served with sushi and not sashimi. In Montreal, one will commonly -and incorrectly -see both wasabi and ginger piled onto both plates.

As for the common habit of stirring the wasabi into the soy sauce, Nagai shook his head slowly saying, "that is not the way to eat sushi. For sushi, the wasabi should be used inside the preparation, either smeared lightly between the rice and the fish in nigiri sushi or on the fish rolled around the rice in the maki.”

When eating maki rolls and nigiri sushi, Nagai explained that the correct etiquette is to use your hands, ideally in a single bite. “And when eating nigiri sushi," he said, "always flip the sushi over. Only the fish, and never the rice, should touch the soy sauce. Ginger is eaten between different rolls to cleanse the palate.”

Don’t do it! Never dip your sushi rice in soy sauce. Always flip it over to dip in the fish side.

When eating sashimi, the correct method is to start with the lightest-tasting fish and finish with the heaviest, picking up a small dab of wasabi with chopsticks and placing it on the piece of fish before dipping it -lightly -in the soy sauce. Ginger is frowned upon with sashimi, yet so common in Montreal that Nagai has stopped cringing at the sight of ginger on the sashimi plate saying, "that doesn't hurt so much anymore."

Everyone is free to eat their sushi in whatever way they please. Still, sushi chefs will usually serve you in this order: fish with a light flavor, fish with a heavier flavor, fatty fish, sweeter options, tamagoyaki (sweet grilled egg), nigiri sushi, and maki sushi. And don’t let it sit too long. Eating the sushi as soon as the chef places it in front of you is best.

A row of nigiri sushi at restaurant Park.

One thing about sushi in Montreal that surprises Nagai is the concept of homemade.

"I really don't have any Japanese friends here who make it at home. Mothers in Japan make sushi, but very basic sushi like temaki (hand roll). Nigiri sushi is always made by a sushi chef so we order it. It's hard to make sushi at home. The rice is especially difficult. If it's not good it will be a disaster because if the rice doesn't stick, the maki will fall apart.

But if you're going to do it, consider that nigiri sushi is the most difficult.

Says Nagai : "It all depends on the person, but in Japan it can take a good five years to master that technique for shaping the rice. A simple maki is where to start."

