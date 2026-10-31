I’ve been happily tasting everything from hamburgers to insects.

I’ve spent my whole career in the culinary field tasting, tasting and tasting some more. And no doubt you have too. It’s how we ascertain the flavour of everything we eat. The moment that spoonful of olive oil, square of chocolate or slice of meat crosses your lips, you’re already analyzing it, comparing it, enjoying it or vowing it will never cross them again.

In cooking school, I learned to taste in a very basic way, usually in search of the negative: too sweet, too salty, too acidic, too spicy, too bitter. A more advanced version was to evaluate the opposite: not sweet, salty, acidic, spicy or bitter enough. Detecting an underwhelming flavour mattered because we were then expected to correct it by adding more of whatever was lacking. When things were de trop, however, we were usually told to start over. So there we were, apprentice tasters, learning the basics.

But taste, of course, is subjective. Ice cream that’s too sweet for you might be just fine for me, and a green papaya salad that I find eyebrow-raisingly spicy might strike you as terrific. So, in school at least, the rule was to adjust the taste of a dish for balance. Yet for a chef, playing around with that balance can become a personal signature, like a pastry chef who favours salty desserts, a Caribbean chef who really likes to push the spice or a bartender with a weakness for bitter flavours.

On a more everyday level, we use salt to enhance flavours, sugar to mellow the bitter, lemon to up the acidity in a rich sauce and Tabasco to pump up the heat. And many people reach for those seasonings before they’ve even tasted the dish.

Tasting is something we all do subconsciously, really only waking up to it when flavours are especially delicious or, on the flip side, not to our liking. But how much deep thought do we put into the taste of what we eat and drink? I’d say not all that much. I’ve written stories ranking the city’s best hamburgers and roast chicken, sampling dozens of variations of the same dish on my quest for the best. I’ve also taken part in my share of organized tastings, and they’ve shown me how shallow our flavour appreciation can be. The whole point of these exercises is to pinpoint specific flavours, and that can be daunting and often humbling.

When I was a restaurant critic, tasting was a big part of analyzing a meal. Again, we’re back to the idea of balance: salty, sweet, bitter, acidic and so on. We talk about a chef having a talent for precise seasoning, most obviously in soups, sauces and vinaigrettes. But there’s a whole other level of tasting in the food world that’s far more pointu, as the French would say, which translates to exacting.

The best-known example is wine, since tasting it is a common pastime for amateurs and professionals alike. A wine tasting is serious business. It begins with observing the colour of the wine. Next, the wine is gently swirled in the glass to get a sense of its texture. Following that, tasters take a first sniff, because smell alone can tell you loads about what’s to come. The wine is then swirled vigorously and deeply inhaled, with the nose reaching far into the glass. This is known as the deuxième nez, or second nose, which should offer more pronounced aromas than the first. Only then are tasters ready to take a sip, which is directed towards the taste buds while a deep breath is taken in through the nostrils to help enhance all those flavours. Some tasters will swish the wine around like mouthwash, but that technique is generally frowned upon (not to mention unappetizing for anyone watching).

Tasting with winemakers at lunch in Split, Croatia,

Finally, tasters note all the sensations they’ve picked up, such as the flavours (cherry, apricot, mushrooms, wet dog), the tannins (drying, green, supple, elegant), the texture (light, creamy, silky), the acidity (nervy, flabby), the structure (tight, muscular, generous) and especially the depth, or density, of those flavours (delicate, medium-bodied, substantial).

If you’ve never been to a professional tasting, pay attention to all those sensations the next time you drink a glass of wine. At the most basic level, they’ll tell you whether to enjoy the next sip or pour the rest down the drain.

A sherry tasting at “La Guita” in Spain

Such tastings are also held for myriad other foodstuffs. I’ve taken part in tastings of spirits (gin, vodka, whisky, Port, sherry), olive oil, tea, coffee, honey, oysters, insects, cheese, aged beef, hot sauce, jam, balsamic vinegar, bread, butter, chocolate and, most recently, maple syrup. These aren’t casual get-togethers but serious affairs led by experts, with flavour wheels, score sheets and all sorts of rules to guide tasters toward some interesting and, hopefully, shared conclusions.

After several wine tastings, my next such experience focused on tea. It was led by Kevin Gascoyne a few years before he co-founded the Camellia Sinensis tea company. I remember showing up with a few bags of my own high-end tea, including an especially nice Earl Grey I had picked up at Mariage Frères in Paris. Kevin looked at the sachet and told me to leave it in the other room, since the aromatic Earl Grey might disrupt the tasting, which was focused on Darjeeling teas. Whoa.

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Once the teas were brewed, we followed a precise procedure. After examining the unfurled leaves on a saucer, we were told to cup our hands around them and inhale the aromas. To taste the tea, Kevin had us slurp audibly from our spoons and then draw in a deep breath to oxygenate the brew on our palates, the same technique used in wine tasting to bring the flavours to the fore.

At that tasting, I learned that the finest Darjeeling teas are prized above all for their muscatel character, a flavour reminiscent of muscat grapes. Spring’s first flush is light and floral, with notes of green apple, citrus and apricot. The early summer second flush is rounder, with ripe stone fruit and honey. The autumnal flush is mellower, with woody, nutty and malty notes. Brightness and a pleasant astringency were also desirable traits. No surprise that Darjeeling is often referred to as the champagne of teas. We’re far from the breakfast cup of Red Rose Tea I grew up with.

Baguette judging at a bread competition in Montreal

Soon after I took a deep dive into judging baguettes. Led by Master Baker James McGuire, the criteria included appearance, degree of doneness, crispness of crust, texture (or “holiness”) of the crumb, aroma, taste and mouthfeel. A faulty loaf was usually poorly fermented or underbaked. The best were crisp on the outside and feathery (but not too fluffy) within, with an ideal contrast between crunch and crumb. As for flavour, points went to those that tasted of wheat, not that off-putting chlorine flavour often detected in inferior bread. Consider all of that next time you bite into a baguette.

And so the tastings went...

I recall an especially serious tasting of Chianti extra-virgin olive oils at the Ritz-Carlton back in 1999. Made mostly from Frantoio, Moraiolo and Leccino olives, often harvested early, the best oils are known for their robust, green intensity, with aromas of freshly cut grass, artichoke, cardoon, green almond and olive leaf. As we tasted (chomping on slices of green apple between samples to clean the palate), we were told to look for two key qualities: a distinct bitterness and a peppery pungency that catches at the back of the throat. I later read that one of the signs of a superior young Tuscan oil is that it makes you cough and that some tasters even stipulate that there are “one-cough” and “two-cough” oils. I coughed often during that tasting (not knowing why, frankly), while discovering the intricacies of an ingredient that has been a favourite ever since —and a pricey one at that!

Feta tasting in Thessaloniki, Greece

There were butter tastings where we searched for those that tasted most like freshly churned cream, and feta tastings where we looked for the creamiest, whitest and most flavourful cheeses, with a taste that lingered long after the last swallow. I recall several dry-aged steak tastings with Montreal steak King, butcher Marc Bourg of the Boucherie Marchand de Bourg. Marc ages his steak between 40 days and three years. With him I learned how the meat’s flavour intensified as it aged and dried, with the oldest I sampled (24 months!) giving off notes of gorgonzola, prosciutto, foie gras and, with a few bites, major umami funk.

Marc Bourg’s dry-aged steak, serious flavour bombs!

With ingredients like aged beef, the flavours are strong and therefore quite obvious. But two recent tastings had me delving deep into my food memory for references to describe these common and yet very complex foods: chocolate and maple syrup.

The chocolate tasting took place in Ecuador at To’ak Chocolate. Producer of what’s often called the world’s most expensive chocolate, To’ak uses rare ancestral Nacional cacao from the Piedra de Plata valley. The company treats some of its chocolate like fine wine, aging it for years in cognac, whisky, Sauternes and native wood casks, and infusing it in jars with tea, black pepper or vanilla. It also sells chocolate by vintage, a first for me, and the results were surprising.

A wide array of flavours you can find in chocolate.

Our chocolate tasting began with a chart listing all the flavours we might detect. We were given five small squares, some with different cocoa contents and others flavoured through barrel aging. The usual reference flavours for chocolate are more or less thrown out the window when you’re tasting something this close to the cocoa bean. Consulting the chart, we found flavours like tobacco, hay, cheese, violet, strawberry and blueberry. With this chocolate, qualities like snap and mouthfeel take a back seat to taste, which is what these makers care about most.

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This kind of intense tasting called for serious reflection. Flavours like rhubarb and burnt toast in chocolate? Yes! And detecting them was quite the challenge.

Another recent tasting I was invited to, the La Fondation de la Commanderie de l’Érable du Québec’s Grand Prix Érable 2026, focused on maple syrup. Think all maple syrup tastes the same? Nope. Although our lead taster told us that terroir has little to do with its flavour, what really sets one syrup apart from another is the point in the season when the sap is collected and the way it’s filtered and boiled down.

Once again we were presented with a chart of flavours to look for, and once again I was surprised to see words like “mushroom,” “marshmallow” and “black liquorice” next to more familiar ones like wood smoke, vanilla and brown sugar. When I spotted “roasted dandelion roots,” I had to wonder who actually knew what that tasted like!

The chart of maple syrup flavours as determined by Agriculture Canada

I tasted about 20 samples that day, nibbling on melba toast between sips, scoring each out of 100 points on appearance, aroma, taste and overall enjoyment of the tasting experience. Having to really analyze the heck out of a product we all assume tastes more or less the same made me realize how small differences make all the difference.

Maple syrup tasting, so many syrup and so many different flavours.

After several amber samples with a beautiful caramel flavour, we were presented with a clear syrup (sample 21 above) that tasted exceptionally floral. Next to the more rustic syrups, its delicate, elegant taste won us all over. Two other syrups, one enhanced with rum and the other with whisky, had us concentrating hard to tell which was which. The difference was obvious once we knew but a real challenge beforehand. Rum and whisky don’t taste much alike, but dilute them in maple syrup and see how many people can tell them apart.

There are people who make their living tasting, and I admire them greatly. Like any skill, it gets easier the more you practise. But all this analysis can only deepen our appreciation of the subtleties Mother Nature offers, and of the fascinating foods we make from her basic ingredients.

Chocolate tasting at Soma Chocolate in Toronto

I recently visited the Soma chocolate factory in Toronto, where I was thrilled to see a chocolate tasting underway with a few children at the table. What a great activity, I thought, to get these kids thinking about chocolate beyond the usual Kit Kat or Hershey bar. Once they realize how much they can pick up just by focusing on the taste of different samples, they’ll be hooked. And thus a budding gourmet is born, ready to seek out the flavours that make their palates sing.

Before they know it, they’ll be off in search of single-origin chocolate bars and single-malt whiskies. They’ll wax eloquent over delicate Burgundy pinot noirs and steely German Rieslings. They’ll empty their bank accounts for 80-day-aged steaks and melting slices of Spanish Jamón Ibérico. They’ll seek out the funkiest raw-milk Camemberts and stinkiest Époisses, then go back for more. One day they’ll find a butter so lovely they’ll bore everyone around the office water cooler with tales of it. Their friends will roll their eyes. Their families will wonder when they became such pretentious foodies.

They won’t care one bit. They’ll be too busy looking for more things to get their lips around. Because once you’ve learned to really taste, there’s no going back. And discovering new flavours, as I’ve learned over a lifetime of sips, slurps and the occasional double cough, is one of life’s great pleasures.

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