The Duchess of Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle, launched a Netflix series this month titled, With Love, Meghan.

Reviews are mixed. On one side, some say it's yet another example of a celebrity jumping on the lifestyle media bandwagon, making scented candles and drizzling olive oil over store-bought hummus while desperately trying to be relatable to people who can only dream of the privileged lifestyle they portray. Then there are those who argue that with all the doom and gloom in the world today, why not just relax and enjoy a harmless series that celebrates the beautiful things in life, such as bees, flowers, and charcuterie platters.

I have long been sympathetic to Meghan, who has been the subject of excessive hatred since she and Harry split from the Royal Family to escape to the colonies. I understand that royal watchers feel deceived by the curtsey mocking and the Oprah tell-all, but the British tabloids have taken the vitriol so far that Vladimir Putin seems like an OK guy in comparison.

So with a reputation in dire need of resuscitating, Meghan has chosen a lifestyle series to relaunch herself to the public. And to be fair, she does have some experience in the lifestyle category, having run a blog called The Tig before going all ROYAL. It's obvious that With Love, Meghan is an image rebuilding exercise for Ms. Sussex, although given the reaction, one wonders whether the plan is a success. That said, the series has been renewed for eight additional episodes and I hear that her posh cooking outfits have flown off the shelves. So way to go Meghan, I guess.

A bit like Emily in Paris, people either love it or love to mock it. I watched the first episode curious to see whether The Marvelous Miss Markle was more than just a misunderstood Duchess. However, 30-minutes into episode one, I sat there hoping no one would tune in for culinary instruction because as someone who has made a living in the food world, I would say that Meghan is, at best, just an okay cook. Yet I kept watching, not so much to learn how to bone a rabbit, but to see what exactly she has to offer.

Like her fellow actress-turned-lifestyle-guru Gwyneth Paltrow and French food personality Julie Andrieu, the Californian duchess works hard at being relatable. But is she? Of course not, and this show doesn't advance her mission, because With Love, Meghan isn't a cooking show or even a lifestyle show, it's an orgy of privilege.

Besides the designer wardrobe, there are the spotless white Le Creuset pots, cartloads of fresh flowers, flutes of Ruinart and Bollinger Champagne, and bottles of rosé at $50 a pop. Arms are adorned with gold bracelets and hands with chunky diamond rings. The backyard "potager" and pristine kitchen in her studio home makes me wonder how much nicer her real home could be. And do dishes ever pile up in this white-on-white fantasy setting?

Meghan with friend, actress Mindy Kaling

And who is Meghan really? The vague references to her husband "H" and her sequestered children lead me to believe she wants to set the Royal connections aside. But if so, who is she otherwise? Without the princely husband, would this B-list actress even be offered such a show? Not sure, but it's interesting how little she refers to her standing besides a very cringey scene in which she tells actress Mindy Kaling that she is no longer Markle but Sussex now. Whatever Megs, but what we really want to know is what Camilla eats for breakfast and what the food at the Palace was like. But no, instead we get stories about her favourite donut shop growing up in LA. Groan…

I will cut her some slack, though. In some episodes, she hosts a guest chef, and I'd say those are the winners of the lot. She's at her best gushing while watching talented chefs do their thing, and at her worst when teaching her friends to cook. If I had a friend like Meghan boss me around in the kitchen with her particular patronizing tone, I'd pick up my Louis Vuitton clutch and exit stage left.

Despite With Love, Meghan's emphasis on lifestyle, the majority of the shows are dedicated to food and cooking. So comes the million dollar question: did I learn ANYTHING about cooking by watching La Duchesse in action?

Sorry Ms. Sussex but even if her friends see her as a chef-level cook, unfortunately she's far from it. Most of what she does consists of assembling, especially platters: fruit platters, vegetable platters, charcuterie boards, canapés... there's no cooking in that. And when she does cook, it ain't so great. I don’t know how she’d survive without olive oil and lemon zest!

In episode 8 we see her making crêpes. Never have I witnessed a more disastrous cooking spot on TV. There are so many serious cooks out there who could show us how to do it right. Instead, we have Meghan Markle making a mess, a perfect metaphor for the times, the place of privilege we afford people in the media spotlight, despite their evident lack of know-how.

Of course we don't watch With Love, Meghan to learn how to make crêpes. We watch this show for a glimpse of the life — no matter how staged — of a woman we've been hearing about ad nauseam since her engagement eight years ago. Reality, Zero. Escapism 10/10.

And what to think of her recipes? The Netflix site offers a paltry selection, which leads me to believe the rest might be saved for — you guessed it — an eventual With Love, Meghan cookbook. But if these recipes are as mediocre as the ones I tested, I'd recommend you save your money.

I tested four on the site, avoiding those from guest chefs because they aren't her recipes. And are Meghan’s recipes even her recipes? One assumes a team of recipe developers was brought in to supply the goods and judging by the crêpe seance or even the focaccia bit, I'd bet money the Duchess hadn't attempted these recipes more than once before filming.

The honey cake I made for my son’s birthday.

Here are the four I did test.

The honey lemon layer cake with raspberry: Good! Easy to make, if a bit expensive with a lot of butter and olive oil. The cake is quite dense so a little goes a long way. The buttercream recipe results in twice too much frosting, so I'd recommend cutting that in half.

Would I make it again? Probably not.

The Focaccia: Using this recipe it occurred to me that the online recipes didn't always match the show recipes. The listed recipe is for half of the amount as the show recipe, yet they are baked in the same size pan. Actually scrap that, the pan size isn't mentioned in the recipe. So I used the same pan as in the show. The result? A decent focaccia yet very thin — like a Frisbee — compared to the usual focaccia. The big problem has to do with the rising times, as in the second rise before baking is recommended at 30 minutes. My dough took 2 hours! Maybe Meghan's kitchen in California is warmer than mine in Montreal? Also, the focaccia that she pulls out of the oven on the show isn't cooked enough! Give it another five minutes Meghan, or Meghan's team, or whatever….

Would I make it again? Yes, but I’d double the recipe.

Her "one pot Spaghetti" where everything is made in a pot with boiling water is not available online but a Good Housekeeping writer developed this recipe from watching the show. One pot spaghetti was a big deal about 10 years ago so it's hardly new and you don't see it much anymore probably because the resulting dish is sticky and starchy. Let it cool a bit and the spaghetti all comes together in a clump. No thanks.

Would I make it again? Nope

The pasta salad with peas, kale, zucchini etc: Meh. There's potential here but it's just dull. She needs Jamie Oliver to show up and add in a ton of herbs, toss it with gusto and make it shine. And once again the online recipe doesn't match the show's dish which contains parmesan whereas the listed recipe calls for feta. Why?

Would I make it again? Only by adapting the heck out of it.

Anyway, if you like the ESCAPISM effect of With Love, Meghan, go for it! The scenery is FABULOUS! But as for the recipes, Ms. Sussex you can do better! Or you can hire a more experienced team or simply invite guest chefs on instead of telling your friends how to slice a tomato and transfer dough from a bowl to a pan.

You may find my review here a bit harsh but with all of the serious cooks out there, I cannot deny resenting the fact that Meghan's fame got her that show instead of hard work and talent. “She’s jealous!” you may be thinking. Understandable that anyone could be, but I’m just tired of the privilege being showcased instead of real skills. But I guess that's life in 2025.

So I'll finish with this little thought.

Meghan, if you're reading this, find someone to correct your recipes, who knows the difference between feta and parmesan and something about dimensions of pans. And while you’re at it, ask them to throw in a crêpe making lesson!

Did you watch With Love, Meghan? If so, what did you think?

