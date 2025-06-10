Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Asmus's avatar
Christine Asmus
7h

Angling the eggplant also helps visually.

So as we await your next cookbook, do we English speakers need to learn French?

Looks really good!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lesley Chesterman
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture