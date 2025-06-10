I wanted to give an update following this post about a recipe I have been working on for my next cookbook, out (in French) this October. You may recall I started out with this:

It wasn’t BAD but it certainly was not cookbook worthy.

For the resulting tart, everything was the same, save for the amount of mozzarella that I reduced by half. It wasn’t necessary, but I found the cheese was taking over.

Here is the test picture:

And below are two pictures taken by the amazing photographer Maude Chauvin, who has done the photos for all of my books. It’s quite an improvement over the original idea and now one of my favourite recipes in the book.

Not all recipes are developed this way, but for this tart, I was happy to share the process.

