I’ve been off Substack for a month now, finishing the manuscript of my next book, which is now in the hands of my terrific editor. Yay! Thank you all for being so patient. And to all the new people who subscribed while I was off, welcome!

Over the last few weeks there was no missing the flood of Christmas cookie recipes coming from all sides. Frankly, if it hadn’t been for the first serious snow storm we experienced here in Montreal yesterday, I wouldn’t have an inkling that the Christmas season is upon us. It all just happened so fast! My sandals are still in the entranceway! I will be posting some Christmas goody ideas here soon but for now I’d suggest having a look back at last year’s posts if in need of inspiration. Meanwhile, I want to talk about a cold weather dish ideal for any meals you may be planning over the holiday season, and it’s one of my favourites, cassoulet.

A luscious bowl of cassoulet, photo Maude Chauvin

For those who may be unfamiliar with cassoulet allow me to explain. Cassoulet is a French bean dish enriched with duck or goose confit, pork parts, and sausages. Mutton is common in more northern recipes and odd bits including gizzards and pork skin are welcome additions. Cassoulet can have a toasted crumb crust, or not. Some are enhanced with tomato, while others are enriched with duck stock and pig fat.

The southwestern French towns of Toulouse, Carcassonne, and Castelnaudary are the most famous for their cassoulet. Each location lays claim to the original recipe, though Castelnaudary is generally acknowledged as the birthplace of the dish. Named for the clay pot in which it is baked, a cassole, cassoulet should be comprised of 30% pork or other meat, and 70% beans, stock, and seasonings. As they make up most of the dish, beans are the key to a successful cassoulet. Ideally, they should be simmered, holding their shape just until the moment they are served. As for the taste, long braising ensures their gentle earthiness will be well infused with their surrounding meats and fats. This may all sound a bit piggy, but trust me, it’s delicious.

Though Cassoulet is best served in cold weather, I myself first tasted it in summer. The year was 1984 and the place was Mirepoix, France, where my family rented a house for a month and we all indulged in the local cuisine of which cassoulet was a standout. It was also memorable because those of us who ate too much of it were often forced to find a bathroom — and quickly — in any of the small towns we visited because those beans, it turned out, were quite effective at cleaning out your system.

My next cassoulet experience was also in France, this time Paris, some 30 years ago. It was at a restaurant called À Soucirac, which my dad discovered after asking our cab driver for a restaurant recommendation. I thought my dad was crazy, but the place turned out to be fabulous so maybe he was on to something. With nary a tourist in site, À Soucirac’s dining room was populated by Parisians who looked like they lived on a diet of Armagnac and foie gras. The portly chef took our order from a menu straight out of Gascony. Before you start jotting down the name, I must inform you that À Soucirac is no longer, I figure the chef and all of the customers eventually died of cirrhosis of the liver. Had I lived in Paris, I too would have been a regular because within minutes I had a crush on the chef (and he was no looker) and his menu was a dream. We’re talking long lost French dishes you only see in ancient cookbooks under glass in culinary libraries like omelettes with ceps, wild hare with blood sauce, and quail stuffed with foie gras and Champagne grapes . It was the kind of food made on La Cuisine des Mousquetaires by Maïté et Micheline. I wouldn’t have been surprised if they had live ducks in the kitchen.

Anyway, my order consisted of the foie gras tasting plate, which included both duck and goose livers, cassoulet, and crème brûlée. My God it was fabulous! Yet not so much when I upchucked the whole thing at 2 a.m. later that night. Obviously my Canadian constitution was not prepared for such an onslaught of animal fats. Let’s just say, I suddenly understood the meaning of the French the expression “crise de foie.”

Understandably, it would be years before I could enjoy a cassoulet again. But indeed it happened in about 2015 when I accompanied my significant other Jean, to the Festival de Vin du Saguenay in Chicoutimi, Quebec. Between tastings, I convinced Jean that we should drive to Jonquière for lunch at the famous restaurant, Auberge Villa Pachon, because its chef owner, Daniel Pachon, was renowned for his cassoulet. (Before you start jotting down the name, I must inform you that Auberge Villa Pachon is no longer, yet their famous cassoulet is available, to eat on site or take-out, at restaurant Bistro D in Chicoutimi). We dined on the flower-filled terrace enjoying a beautiful bottle of cabernet franc with perhaps the best cassoulet I had ever tasted. As I licked my plate clean, the waitress told us Pachon delivered cassoulet to Montreal, so I vowed to order some for my next dinner party. Of course I had to have a guest worthy of such magnificence.

A few months later, I found just the occasion. My friend, Alan Richman, the renowned American journalist and food correspondent for GQ magazine with 16 James Beard awards to his credit, was coming to town with his girlfriend Tanja. I invited a few more guests worthy of a cassoulet feast and called Villa Pachon to place an order: “your best cassoulet for eight!” It wouldn’t come cheap (it had to be bussed in from Jonquière) but I knew it would be terrific so what’s a few extra dollars for having dinner shipped in from faraway regions? (Although at their rate, it might have been cheaper to order it from France.)

The day of the meal I headed to the bus station bright and early to pick up my order, but sadly, no orders had arrived. I sat there and waited, thinking of the tablecloth I had yet to iron and the dessert I had yet to make. The dispatcher eventually told me it would be a while and to come back at 5 p.m. What?! That was cutting it pretty close. I considered bursting into tears or starting to scream, until I realized Mr. Dispatcher couldn’t have cared less that my dinner party was in jeopardy. So I left, and came back at precisely, 4:45 p.m., hoping the bus had perhaps made good time on the five hour trip from the Saguenay. Unfortunately, it rolled in at at 6 p.m. I grabbed my package, drove home at quite a clip, unwrapped the massive parcel and found four vacuum-packed portions of two. Ugh. The best way to make a cassoulet is to bake it all together but whatever, I poured the contents of those four packages into a ceramic bowl, covered it with a layer of bread crumbs and baked it for about two hours before dinner.

I may have oversold the cassoulet a bit before meal time because once I pulled it out of the oven, I knew this cassoulet would never live up to my lofty descriptions. Even after a long stint in the oven, it was just barely hot, and for some odd reason, it was full of dried herbs, including, if memory serves me correctly, the dreaded savoury! This was hardly the divine cassoulet I had tasted on that sunny terrace in Jonquière. It wasn’t bad, mind you, it was just ordinary, with those herbs adding an unwelcome, soapy taste. As I recall no one finished their plate. I couldn’t even look at Alan who for sure knew that I knew that he knew that I knew this cassoulet wasn’t all that. I regretted not making it myself because just in the time I waited for the bus to show, I could have made one from scratch — including the duck confit, sausages and everything.

I’m exaggerating slightly because a proper cassoulet takes about three days to pull together if you are doing the duck confit yourself. I’ve done it, and it required a lot of time and a lot of fat. If you are interested in giving it a go, I highly recommend Paula Wolfert’s book, The Cooking of South-West France: Recipes from France's Magnificent Rustic Cuisine, which really is THE reference for this cuisine. She also has an excellent recipe for duck confit made sous-vide.

Happily, there are alternatives. If, like me, the idea of patiently assembling a cassoulet is a bit much, consider this recipe from my (cough, cough) AWARD-WINNING book Un Weekend Chez Lesley. The idea that cassoulet can be made quickly is a bit of a stretch but if you use pre-cooked products -- I rely on store-bought duck confit and canned beans—prepared in the style of a cassoulet and given some time to bake and meld together, you’ll come quite close. It’s just the thing on a chilly winter night, and you can pick up most of the ingredients at the supermarket… no bus station visits required.

Cassoulet, a terrific winter meal, photo Maude Chauvin

Cassoulet Express

Serves 8

4 duck confit legs, about ½ lb (225g) each

3, 19 oz (540 ml) cans cannellini beans (white kidney beans)

1 medium-sized onion, chopped fine

3 medium carrots, cleaned and cut into thin rounds

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

¼ lb (110g) kielbasa sausage or pancetta, diced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 sprigs each parsley and fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

2 ½ cups (560ml) chicken or vegetable stock

4 Toulouse sausages

1/3 cup (40g) breadcrumbs

Heat your oven to 325°F (160°C). Prepare either a large, deep frypan or a 12" (30 cm) Dutch oven.

Unwrap the duck confit, setting aside as much fat as you can remove, as well as any gelatine. Remove all the meat from the bones in large pieces and set aside too. Drain and rinse the canned beans. You should end up with just over 2 lbs (900 g) of beans.

In a large, deep frypan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, melt 3 tablespoons of the duck fat you set aside and when it’s hot, add the chopped onion. Fry a minute, then add the carrots, followed by the garlic and diced kielbasa (or pancetta). Sauté until everything is softened, then stir in the tomato paste. Continue to fry until the paste begins to caramelize. Add the beans and stir to coat them in the vegetables.

Remove half the beans from the pot, spread the remaining beans in an even layer and add the parsley and thyme sprigs, as well as the bay leaves. Scatter the duck meat evenly over top as well as any of the gelatin from the package. Add the rest of the beans over the duck, spread them into an even layer and then pour the stock over top to come at least halfway up the sides of the beans. Bring to a rolling boil then place the pan (or pot) in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, grill or fry the sausages until well coloured on the outside but not cooked through. Let cool then slice them in half, lengthwise.

After an hour of cooking time, remove the pot or pan from the oven, give the beans a good stir, then even them out once again. Place the sausage halves over the top, pressing down to submerge them halfway into the stew. Sprinkle the crumbs over the top and bake for another 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let sit for about 15 minutes before serving.

Note: Cassoulet reheats very well and is even better the day after—or several days after—it is made.

