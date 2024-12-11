With just two weeks until Christmas, I'm amazed at how swiftly the holiday season has arrived. It feels like I was just making pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving yesterday, and now the pressure to get moving on my Christmas baking is mounting, for fear of missing out on all the magic this wonderful holiday brings to the kitchen.

Then again, I could do nothing. Heaven knows I’ve already baked my way through some 38 Christmases since I moved out on my own, and even then I was doing a lot of the baking at home with my sister when we were teenagers. Would it be so bad to skip one along the way? No wait, I already made a gingerbread house so I have baked. But should I make my usual five kinds of Christmas cookies, two bûche de Noëls, truffles, peppermint bark, fruit cake, plum pudding, and even kugelhopf? If so, I better get going!

As for something new to add to my Christmas repertoire, I’m thinking of making a Stollen but as I’m not the biggest raisin fan I’ll have to adapt that recipe a bit. I’ll post about that next week. I’m also tempted to make some chocolate-covered candied orange peels because I LOVE them and they are just so damn expensive to buy! And not easy to find either. I’ll post instructions on that soon as well.

For now I’m thinking of YOU! What are you making for Christmas this year?

Leave a comment

If you’re in search of ideas, below is a list of Christmas recipes I use most often that you will find in the Lick my Plate Archives.

And don’t forget, if in need of a present, why not offer a foodie friend a subscription to Lick my Plate? Lots of fun stories, travels and recipes on the horizon!

Give a gift subscription

For now, hit these links and get busy!

For the BIG dinner:

Coffee bûche de Noël

Ice cream bûche

Trifle

Eggnog

Tourtière

Turkey with stuffing and gravy

Cookies!

Christmas cookies

Even MORE Christmas cookies

And another!

To give as gifts:

Fruitcake

Lemon loaf

German chocolate brownies

Tom Cruise coconut cake

For Christmas morning breakfast:

Scones

Waffles

Nutella buns

Share