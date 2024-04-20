Fish for dinner? Only if everyone’s in the mood.

Most nights, I do the cooking in my house. No scratch that. Because I’m a serious bit of a control freak who doesn’t let anyone into the kitchen, I prepare most of the food under this roof. Lately I’ve allowed my younger son, Luke, to cook with me or for himself because he has worked in professional kitchens and knows what he’s doing. But the other two men really only cook when I’m not around because I tend to tell them what to do, as in: “Did you salt the pasta water?”… “Is your oven preheated?”… “Are you going to clean up that mess?”… “Is that knife even sharp?” The looks they shoot me while I boss them around aren’t exactly pretty. My possessiveness over the kitchen is a definite issue around here, which leads me to believe therapy may not be far away.

Anyway, before I come off looking like some sort of culinary pit bull, I would like to point out one of my best qualities as Kitchen Commander: I am extremely accommodating to people’s tastes. My boyfriend Jean will eat just about anything, which is great because he could eat leftovers for a month and not complain. He does, however, have an intolerance to mussels. I adore mussels but have rarely made them since we met. When he first told me he had an “intolerance” to describe his reaction to mussels, I was skeptical.

“So what happens when you eat a mussel?” I asked. “Does your throat close up?”

“No,” he answered. “I just get extremely sick.”

“Aha,” I said, putting on my doctor’s cap, “You obviously don’t have an allergy to mussels or it would affect your breathing. I think you just had a bad mussel. It happens to the best of us.”

Coincidentally, this conversation took place when we were in a terrific restaurant where I just so happened to be slurping back a fantastic mussel soup. In a sort of experiment to gauge whether the mollusk was a serious no-can-do, I suggested he try the soup. He suspiciously swallowed a small spoonful of the soup, followed by another, and… nothing. He was absolutely fine. I smiled, he smiled. We enjoyed the rest of the meal without a hiccup. Problem solved!

Sadly, that was hardly the case. About an hour after dinner while we were watching TV, Jean suddenly stood up and said, “I don’t feel so good.” He then dashed to the bathroom and for the next 15 minutes all I could hear was moaning and retching. “Egads,” I thought, “the mussel!”

I gingerly approached the bathroom door and, between the sounds of flushing and heavy sighs, asked if he was okay. I eventually left the poor guy alone and went to sleep. At about 4 a.m. I woke up and headed to the bathroom. There was Jean, curled up in a fetal position on a very small tile floor. Yes my friends, I learned my lesson.

Since the mussel incident, when people tell me they are intolerant to a food or simply don’t like it, I listen. My sister isn’t a picky eater, but the mere sight of a red pepper in any dish results in a total freak out on her part. Even if you fish out the peppers, she will not touch the dish, and it turns out red pepper is in a lot of dishes.

Ratatouille, off limits for my sister.

My older son has the same reaction to onions. He recently peeled a pound of pearl onions for me to make a blanquette de veau, but once the dish was served, he pushed all of these scrumptious little bulbs off to the side of his plate. Even as a child he would carefully slide every bit of browned onion off his food. And it wasn’t just onions. He also wouldn’t touch a berry. Raspberries, strawberries, cherries… you name it. Berry-flavoured candy? No problem. But the texture of the fruit itself was what he found off-putting — and still does.

As much as my older son will not touch a berry, my younger son could live on them. But he’s picky too. My older son loves carbonara yet my younger son loathes it. Groan…

When cooking for the family, all of those likes and dislikes must be taken into consideration on a daily basis. And when inviting friends over, it’s important to enquire whether some ingredients are off-limits too. Sure you could ignore it and simply tell them to take it or leave it. But food fights are hardly worth the trouble and I, someone who won’t touch a sea urchin and refuse to eat an overly-anchovied Caesar, am not especially well-placed to complain about complaints.

Who doesn’t like carbonara? One of my kids, that’s who.

The “mood” issue is always a hindrance for the home cook. Fish is always a toss up, because it seems everyone has to be in the mood for fish. Funnily enough, everyone is always in the mood for steak and French fries, fried chicken, hamburgers, Ranch salad dressing, pizza and lasagna. But make a stew and “mood” issues come up again. Same with risotto. Same with lamb. Even some regular favourites get shot down if you serve them too often. One night when I made bolognese one of my kids saw the pot and said, “Bolognese? I’m not in the MOOD for pasta AGAIN.” To which I replied: “You know what I’m in the mood for? I’m in the mood for you to find an apartment and make your own dinners.”

That put an end to that.

Strangely enough, everyone is always in the mood for pizza!

Yet I must admit that as the Kitchen Commander, there are many dishes that I don’t like that rarely make it to the dinner table.

Says Jean: “Why don’t we have soup more often?” Yeah, no thanks, I’m off it.

“Can you make shepherd’s pie?” asks my son. My reply: “No!”

“Why aren’t you making more Asian food?” asks son #2. My answer: “Because it’s not my forte.”

And so it goes….

I was flipping through a magazine lately and came upon a recipe for, of all things, corn muffins. I absolutely ADORE corn bread and corn muffins and used to make them often until one day one of the people in this house said, “Could you stop making these muffins, they’re so boring.” So I did. For years! But today I thought, “Who cares what they think, I’m making these muffins, like it or not.”

And you know what? They liked them, which made me realize that all of these likes and dislikes (beyond the intolerance issue) are simply a small way for them to assert their independence. To show me that, like it or not, they have an opinion too, and that meal-time is not all about me.

Shepherd’s Pie, I’m not a fan but I’ll make it.

One could argue that they’re lucky to have someone who cooks for them and that they should eat the onions, the stew, and the bolognese without so much as a peep of protest — even if it makes an appearance three times a week. But maybe on my side I should pull out the wok more often, relax on the pasta repeats, and whip up the occasional pâté chinois, because family life is all about compromise, and nowhere is that more obvious than at the table.

——————————————

As much as I love mussels, I can’t make them because of Jean’s intolerance. But here is an easy recipe, along with a recipe for the corn muffins that aren’t so boring after all.

Moules Casserole

Serves 2

This recipe is written for two individual mussel pots, but it can easily be made in a single covered pot that isn't too heavy to shake with ease. It can also be doubled or tripled, and you can add ingredients like extra herbs, peppers or cream if desired. Just be sure to respect the cooking times and temperatures listed. Please do not serve to anyone who says they have an intolerance to mussels.

4 pounds (1,8 kg) fresh mussels

1 medium yellow onion, peeled

1 branch celery, washed

2 medium carrots, peeled and washed

1 leek, washed, white part only

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Handful fresh parsley, chopped

11/2 cups (375 mL) dry white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

Rinse mussels in cold water and discard any that are open or have cracked shells. Chop onion, celery, carrots and leek into 1”(2.5 cm) pieces.

Place a tablespoon of butter and oil in each pot over medium heat. When the butter starts to foam, divide the vegetables into the two pots. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the mussels and half the white wine, cover, and turn the heat to high. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes (depending on the size of the mussels), shaking gently on occasion. Just before the cooking time is up, pour in the remaining wine, sprinkle with chopped parsley, season with salt and pepper, and toss one last time. Keep covered until ready to serve.

Note: I like to serve mussels with a dry white wine like a French Muscadet or Italian Soave, sliced baguette, and a big bowl of French fries alongside.

Not-So-Boring Cornbread Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

This recipe, from the late Marion Cunningham, makes light and simple cornbread muffins. Feel free to add a cup of fresh blueberries or raspberries, or for savoury muffins, some chopped chives and some grated sharp cheddar. Minced fresh jalapeño peppers are another lively addition. These are great for breakfast, slathered in butter and jam, or serve as is as an accompaniment to dinner.

1 large egg, room temperature

1/2 cup (1 stick, 110g) butter, melted and cooled

1/4 cup (60 ml) vegetable oil

1 cup (240 ml) warm milk

1 cup (135g) cake flour

2/3 cup (110g) yellow cornmeal (medium ground)

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

Preheat oven too 400ºF (200ºC). Grease a 12-cup muffin pan (I use a vegetable oil spray for this).

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the egg, melted butter and vegetable oil, then gradually blend in the milk.

In another bowl, whisk together the cake flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar and salt and then stir the dry ingredients into the wet. Stir until well blended and then let sit on the counter for about 5 minutes for the batter to thicken a bit.

Divide the batter among the 12 muffin cups so each is about 3/4 full. Bake for 20 minutes until golden. Serve warm.