This post is the first in a series of interviews I plan to conduct with women chefs. Throughout my career I have written about female chefs, and I believe the time is ripe once again to shine a light on these talented individuals who are making a name for themselves in what remains a male-dominated profession. I'm beginning with a woman who is not only making waves in the culinary world, but who also happens to be from my hometown.

Chef Jessica Rosval, credit Cinefood

I had heard the name Jessica Rosval in food media over the years, especially in 2023, when she was recognized as Best Female Chef by Identità Golose. That same year, she was also named Chef of the Year by the Emilia-Romagna a Tavola guide. What surprised me, however, was that she was from Montreal. I had never crossed paths with Rosval during her time working for Chef Laurent Godbout at Chez L’Épicier, and missed my chance again when she later left for Whistler to work with Melissa Craig at Barefoot Bistro.

After Whistler, Rosval moved to Italy in 2013 and, following a post-dinner conversation with Chef Massimo Bottura, took a chance and emailed him the next day asking to join his team at Osteria Francescana. He said yes.

Starting as Chef de Partie, she went on to work alongside Bottura and his wife Lara Gilmore, and by 2016 had been entrusted with managing the restaurant’s international events. In 2019, she became Chef de Cuisine at the couple’s dreamy guesthouse, Casa Maria Luigia, where she launched the acclaimed Francescana at Casa Maria Luigia dining experience as well as the popular Tòla Dòlza Sunday brunches. In 2023, she opened her own restaurant, Al Gatto Verde. Centred on wood-fired cooking, Gatto Verde earned a Michelin star in its first year.

And that’s not all. Since 2021, Rosval has co-founded the Association for the Integration of Women (AIW), a culinary training program for migrant women in Modena that led to the opening of the restaurant Roots.

I discussed this with her in part two of this interview.

I met Rosval over matcha and coffee in downtown Montreal at Café Constance during one of her recent visits to the city. We talked about her career, our shared hometown, her thoughts on the modern dining scene and why Italians would never understand penne gigi.

The following interview has been edited and condensed.

LC- Is there a meaningful difference between how men and women work in professional kitchens?

JR- Defining talent or work ethic by gender is simply wrong. Talent comes in so many different shapes, and there’s a full spectrum of personalities and approaches among both men and women. That said, we can’t ignore the reality that culinary schools still report a roughly 50/50 gender split at enrollment, yet fewer than 10% of kitchen leadership roles are held by women. Something is happening in between, whether it’s lack of mentorship, isolation from being underrepresented, or the impossible choices women still face when balancing career and family. While I reject the idea that men and women cook differently, I do think it’s important right now to actively highlight women who’ve reached the top, so younger women can see that it’s possible.

Did you have female role models when you were starting out?

Not in the traditional sense. I started hostessing at fifteen at an Italian-American restaurant owned by Greek brothers in Pointe-Claire. What captivated me wasn’t the food, it was the idea of being part of a team putting on a performance every single night. I’d watch the cooks banging out four hundred pasta courses, joking and laughing while working hard, and I’d be standing there eating leftover bread with olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic thinking, this is so cool. They were my first role models. From fifteen until culinary school at eighteen, I worked my way through West Island restaurants, barista, breakfast cook at a seniors’ residence, whatever I could find.

Did you have any women mentors along the way?

Not formally. But I always found women on whatever team I was part of who inspired me. There was a bartender at my first restaurant who snuck me cannoli every night, she was my idol in that place. Later, at a restaurant in Pointe-Claire Village, there was the grandmother who ran the family, tough as nails, kept everyone in line. I was constantly finding women to look up to and trying to absorb what they had. One of the most memorable moments came during culinary school, when I was supposed to serve tables at a catering job and snuck into the back instead. I found a group of women sitting on overturned buckets, working through cases and cases of grapefruits to segment. I had never seen anyone work like that. I told the person running the dining room I couldn’t serve that night, they needed me in the kitchen. I sat with those women for hours, trying to copy their technique. Having a female presence in every job I held was something that genuinely anchored me.

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What happened when you were the only woman in the kitchen?

Those were some of the harder years. You try to be one of the guys, but at the end of a long day, feeling like the odd one out takes a toll on your motivation, even when you love the work. The turning point came when I left Montreal in my mid-twenties and went to work with Melissa Craig at the Barefoot Bistro in Whistler. She was the executive chef, and seeing a woman in that position gave me so much motivation. She was a real role model.

Do you think women support each other enough in the kitchen?

I believe deeply in the power of sisterhood, in women upholding women. But I’ve also encountered resentment, when you’re in the minority, there can be this feeling of, well, if there’s only going to be one of us, it should be me. I’ve always fought against that mentality. When women are underrepresented, we need to help each other as much as possible. We need to increase our numbers together and start equalizing the playing field.

You project a lot of confidence. Is that how you actually feel?

I have imposter syndrome every single day! But I can self-evaluate and understand that it’s a very natural psychological manifestation that most people feel. I opened Al Gatto Verde a year and a half ago, and we’re already ranked 92nd in the world. I got my Michelin star after one year, and I thought, this is crazy, it’s coming so fast. But then I said, wait a second. I’ve been working towards this for the last 25 years. That realization turns the feeling into gratitude for people recognizing the work you’re doing. Everyone is going to have that imposter syndrome feeling creep in. It’s important that we talk each other out of it, but also stay modest, because that’s the only way you improve. You have to be able to hype yourself up and say: I put a lot of work into this. Things are the way they should be.

Al Gatto Verde, photo: Lino Vannducchi

What makes a great chef?

Humanity and authenticity. It takes real courage to be authentic, more so than ever, because we’re all so exposed to each other’s work. The chefs doing something truly unique do it with purpose, whether that’s telling the story of a terroir, promoting a certain cuisine or history, or something else entirely. But there’s something deeply off-putting about a chef, even one with the greatest message, who loses their empathy along the way. Who stops remembering what it felt like to be the cook who just started. What it feels like to clean twenty kilos of shrimp a day, or wash dishes with a sore back because the sink is too low. When you lose that, that’s when I lose respect for a person. Everything comes from the way we treat and see the people in front of us.

How do you feel about the guides and rankings, Michelin stars, the 50 Best lists?

There’s real value in them. They help young cooks navigate what kind of restaurant they want to work in and what level of cuisine they want to pursue. Where it becomes dangerous is when you use recognition to inflate your ego or prove yourself against others. For me, the Michelin star brought incredible energy to our team, the restaurant booked out immediately, and it pushed me further into playful, creative fine dining. It’s not about the guide itself, it’s about how you use it.

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How do you stay creative over a long career?

Being a forever learner takes intention. You have to keep telling yourself: pick up a new book, travel somewhere new, try something unfamiliar. One of the most dangerous things we do is say, this is who I am and this is the cuisine I make. That fixed identity becomes very limiting. We have to stay fluid. Last year I picked up a book of Italian fables by Italo Calvino, a writer who travelled from the north to the south of Italy translating old stories from ancient dialects. I just launched a menu inspired by that research, but it represents a full year of reading, selecting stories, mapping their territories, and building dishes around them. The creative journey is the best part. And by the time a menu is out there, I’m already thinking about the next one.

What’s your advice for young chefs, especially young women entering the field?

Be patient. Let yourself make mistakes. It’s okay not to know how to do something so ask for help, be honest with yourself. So many young chefs put themselves under enormous pressure to perform right out of the gate, but learning a craft takes repetition, time, and experience. There is no race. Enjoy the learning process.

Photo, Stefania Gambella

You emailed Massimo Bottura the day after meeting him asking for a job. Would you encourage that kind of boldness today?

Absolutely! — but the important thing is that I was willing to do anything to get a foot in that kitchen. I was executive sous chef at Barefoot Bistro, a serious position, yet I would have peeled potatoes in his prep kitchen if that’s what he offered. Sometimes it’s about being willing to completely change your plans. I lived in staff housing for six years with five other people. It was not luxurious, but I had an opportunity I could only seize in that moment, and I took it.

What about travel?

Don’t fall into your comfort zones. And if you leave home for an extended period, be prepared for the culture shock that hits after the first couple of months. Once the honeymoon phase fades and you start questioning every life choice, push through it. There’s so much on the other side of the uncomfortable. I’ve reinvented myself many times: moving to Italy, starting at Osteria Francescana, then leaving for Casa Maria Luigia, where I completely changed my culinary style, left the modern kitchen behind and started cooking with wood-burning ovens, smokers, and grills. But I had to let go of what I already knew to get there. I started playing tennis three years ago and was terrible at it. But I kept showing up every week and saw small improvements. Show up to the thing you don’t know how to do, and keep showing up until you get it.

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What positive role does gastronomy play in a world increasingly critical of fine dining’s cost and exclusivity?

Food is a uniting ingredient that brings people together across so many contexts. A restaurant is a powerful way to introduce people to a place, a territory, a history, a culture, the same way a museum or a concert hall does. You don’t go to a Michelin-starred restaurant because you’re hungry. You go because you’re curious about creative forms, about what can be done with food. It’s one of our most powerful tools for communication and expression.

What do you actually eat when you’re off duty?

The most simple things imaginable. I live seven seconds from the central market in Modena. On any day off I walk over, pick up tomatoes, peaches, fior di latte, crostini, and whatever cured meat I’m drawn to. I go home, cut everything up, put out some olives and artichokes, and sit there. It’s not cooking, it’s assembly. The growers did the work. And you’d be surprised how much inspiration you get from eating pure, raw ingredients. It reminds you exactly what you need to do with them.

I Limoni, photo Stefania Gambella

Where do you see yourself in ten years? Three Michelin stars?

I’ve adopted the idea that the people who live in the future are the ones not living in the present. I don’t want to miss a single second of what’s happening right now. The only thing I’m certain of is that I’ll keep going, undefined, open to new opportunities, experiences, travel, and projects. I’m a builder by nature. But I don’t want to be so focused on some imagined ten-year horizon that I stop appreciating where I am today.

Q: Any chance of a restaurant in Montreal someday?

I would never close that door. I have such a healthy, loving relationship with Montreal. It is such a part of who I am. I’m so proud to be Canadian, so proud to be from this city. And it’s exciting to see Michelin and 50 Best finally coming to Canada. When I left thirteen years ago, this country was much more isolated on the gastronomic map. That has changed. Canada is finally playing on this stage, and the talent has always been here.

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