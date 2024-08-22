On Tuesday came the sad news of chef Michel Guérard’s passing. At age 91, Guérard, was the last of the founding fathers of Nouvelle Cuisine. At his hotel restaurant, Les Prés d’Eugénie, Guérard developed his “cuisine minceur” detailed in his bestselling book La Grande Cuisine Minceur, which back in 1976 advocated for a lighter cuisine at a time when flour-bound sauces and boozy desserts were still wowing gastronomes.

A young Michel Guérard

Guérard was part of a group of French chefs, headed by Paul Bocuse, that included Pierre and Jean Troisgros, Alain Chapel, Jacques Pic, Roger Vergé, Louis Outhier, Alain Senderens and Paul Haeberlin who trained in haute gastronomie, yet were to transform French cuisine, launching what would soon be known as the “Nouvelle Cuisine” movement. Their goal was to place the focus on more precise cooking techniques, fresher ingredients, lighter dishes, nutritional values, simpler presentations all while maintaining the integrity and natural flavours of the best local produce.

Michel Guérard with his daughters Eléonore and Adeline

With over a million copies sold in 13 languages, “Cuisine Minceur” delivered Guérard’s enlightened cuisine to gastronomes the world over. It’s interesting to note that the book’s original recipes were actually calibrated for customers on a diet and that Les Prés d’Eugénie still draws in customers as much for the food as the luxury spa experience .

I dined at Les Prés d’Eugénie back in 2015, as well as his more casual restaurant, La Ferme aux Grives, and soaked up every second at this dream-like establishment where the food was pure and unfussy, the vegetable gardens were overflowing with pristine produce, and the rooms were the epitome of the word sumptuous. I saw Guérard in the dining room at lunch time but he was not there at night. Instead I chatted with his friendly brigade, impressed most by his chef garde-manger, a woman no less, a welcome sight in such a famous Michelin-three-star kitchen.

Scenes from Michel Guérard’s restaurants

With Guérard’s passing comes the close of an era that had already faded but whose influence can still be felt in fine dining today. There was no turning back in the world of Michelin-style cuisine after the Golden Age of Nouvelle Cuisine. Restaurant dining has evolved greatly, but the starting point was moved up considerably by the brilliant French cooks of this era.

And what’s to become of Guérard’s magnificent restaurant? Guérard and his late wife Christine Barthélémy’s two daughters, Eléonore and Adeline, run the family business and there are grand children as well. But only time will tell whether even an establishment this popular and successful will continue to flourish without Guérard’s presence in the kitchen.

Guérard with his daughters, Eléonore and Adeline.

Exactly 10 years ago, I wrote an article detailing the struggle these chefs and their heirs face keeping their businesses and legacies alive. At the time, Paul Bocuse was still alive, yet rarely seen in his restaurant until his death in 2018. Two years later, Restaurant Paul Bocuse lost a Michelin star. Others suffered as well.

Now let’s not get too morose here. Every era has its star chefs, which are always rising and fading in popularity. That said, I think a little nostalgia is expected when it comes to this revolutionary group of chefs.

The article that follows was written for Food Arts Magazine in 2014 before it folded, and sadly never saw the light of day even though the entire layout was done and ready for the printing presses. Yes, it’s dated, but I believe it’s worth dusting off now that the Nouvelle Cuisine era has really come to a close. Keep in mind this was a decade ago, when Bocuse, Vergé, Senderens, Guérard, Pierre Troisgros and others were still alive, yet in the process of handing the reins of their restaurants over to the next generation, with varying results.

Enjoy!

________________________________________________________________________

It's a Sunday afternoon in May at Paul Bocuse's mythic restaurant, the Auberge du Pont de Collognes in Lyon. The 120-seat lunch service is "complet" (full) as is the case for most of the lunch and dinner services held daily. Weekend reservation bookings are recommend three weeks in advance.

The luxury on display at Bocuse, the sheer perfection of it all, is awe-inspiring. Every drape, tablecloth, piece of flatware, mirror and armchair is immaculate. Bottles of champagne are cradled in silver ice buckets. Classic dishes like the famous loup en croûte feuilletée are presented with great ceremony. The number of tuxedoed waiters, sommeliers, and captains seems to outnumber the guests. No surprise, the restaurant has held a three-star rating from the Guide Michelin since 1965, making it the longest holder of this prestigious rating not just in France, but the world.

Scenes from restaurant Paul Bocuse.

With nothing in the way of background music and every diner fixated on his or her plate, the ambiance is church-like. Waiters' brows are furrowed; prices are sky high. Though Bocuse's restaurant has long been regarded as one of the more reasonably priced in the three-Michelin-star category, a bowl of the famous truffle soup V.G.E. will set you back $115, the volaille de Bresse en vessie (Bresse chicken poached in a pig's bladder) is listed at $295 for two, and the cheese course is $40. The menu Grande Tradition Classique — sans wine — is priced at a cool $335.

When lofty terms like "haute temples de gastronomie" are bandied about, Bocuse's restaurant tops the list. But that list is getting shorter and shorter. The area around Lyon once counted numerous Michelin-starred restaurants renowned for their elaborate French cuisine. Yet most of the buzz coming out of France today is focused on chefs in Paris. Meanwhile these temples of France's Nouvelle Cuisine have started to feel a lot less nouvelle, and in some cases, like culinary museums of sorts where you can sample famous dishes created at their source decades ago. The Auberge du Pont de Collognes is still going strong. Others, taken over my the next generation of family chefs like Maison Troisgros and Maison Pic, have managed to stay relevant and even thrive. While still others have not been as fortunate.

Upgrade to a paid subscription.

Now 86 and in fragile health, Bocuse is no longer making the rounds of the dining room. Could his restaurant's popularity be explained as a last chance to dine at the table of the world's greatest chef while he is still a presence — albeit it a rare one — in his kitchens? Perhaps, because the food alone is not, as a three-Michelin-star rating promises, "worth the detour." Bocuse's cuisine is technically impressive and often delicious, but lacks excitement compared to the edgy creations on today's international gourmet scene. There's a wonderful sense of posh perfection here coupled with some of the best ingredients on the planet. And yet there's also a stodginess and richness that overwhelms course after cream-laden course. Case in point: a plate of volaille de Bresse with a morel cream sauce that includes a spindly chicken leg served with sautéed spinach, carrot sticks and a quenelle of sticky rice topped with an asparagus tip. Considering the vegetable revolution occurring in fine dining of late, the superb produce available in this region, and the exorbitant cost of the dish ($79) how could any serious chef opt for such lacklustre accompaniments?

There's such an obvious rejection of evolution in this restaurant that one wonders how Bocuse could have been considered a groundbreaker back in the early sixties when he won his third Michelin star. Why didn't that innovative spirit carry on? There's no denying a better version of that chicken dish could be found today in many French bistros around the world. Perhaps the opportunity to taste Bocuse's greatest hits is the draw. Whatever the case, the restaurant is so popular that one can only conclude that Bocuse, the undisputed Pope of haute gastronomy, has a reputation that can draw in enough conservative dinners, classists and chefs making a pilgrimage to French cuisine mecca, to fill his many dining rooms day in, day out. Yet those same customers appear to be scarce elsewhere in France.

____________________________________________________________

About 15 minutes north of Cannes on France's famous Côte d'Azur is the city of Mougins where, in the town centre, is a statue in honour of the chef who brought Mougins from sleepy hamlet to one of France's most Michelin-starred cities. His restaurants L'Amandier and Le Moulin de Mougins drew countless celebrities and discerning gourmets from around the world to taste his haute Provençal cooking, known as "Cuisine du Soleil." That chef, of course, is Roger Vergé, a man Gault Millau once described as, "the very incarnation of the great French chef for foreigners."

Share Lick my Plate

Along with Bocuse, Michel Guérard, Alain Chapel, and Jean and Pierre Troisgros, Vergé was one of the most influential French chefs of the 20th century. Add to that list the likes of Paul and Jean-Pierre Haeberlin, Louis Outhier, Jacques Pic, Alain Sanderens and pastry chef Gaston Lenôtre, and you have the founding fathers of Nouvelle Cuisine. Between the 1960's and 1980's, this exceptionally talented and charismatic group made France the most exciting culinary destination on the planet. They were not only friends and true bon vivants, but ambassadors of French cuisine who travelled the world from Orlando to Osaka to spread the Nouvelle Cuisine gospel characterized by lighter dishes with an increased emphasis on purity of ingredients and presentation. With Bocuse at the helm and backed by the Michelin and Gault Millau guides extolling their virtues, this select group (often referred to as "La bande à Bocuse") became the first celebrity chefs.

From left, Roger Vergé, Gaston Lenôtre and Paul Bocuse

Opening his restaurant in 1969, Vergé reigned as Le Moulin's chef-owner for over 30 years, earning a three-star Michelin rating in 1974. Chefs including Jacques Maximin, Alain Ducasse, Daniel Boulud and Jacques Chibois trained in Vergé's kitchen. He wrote five books, Julia Child was a personal friend, and during the Cannes Film Festival season, customers lined up out the door for the opportunity to taste the master's cuisine. Prices were astronomical, and Vergé's staff for the 70-seat restaurant numbered 30 in the kitchen, 18 waiters, and five dishwashers.

Yet with failing health, in 2003 Vergé retired, selling Le Moulin (which was down to only one Michelin star) to a promising young chef by the name of Alain Llorca. In an effort to erase the memory of Vergé, Llorca placed his name on all the restaurant logos, modernizing the design, and let Vergé's famous vegetable garden to go to seed. And though he did manage to up the restaurant's critical standing garnering a second Michelin star, he also ran up huge debts. After five years, he left to pursue other projects. The Moulin was stripped of its stars and its reputation took a huge hit until chef Sébastien Chambru, 35, was hired in March of 2009.

The dining room at the Moulin de Mougins in 2010. The state in the garden is one of the few sculptures remaining of Vergé’s famous art collection.

"This restaurant is a monument to French cuisine," said Chambru in 2010, a native of Lyon and Meilleur Ouvrier de France who worked under Paul Bocuse. "The name Vergé is heavy. But it's a great honour for me to place my hands on this stove all these great chefs used. Now it's my turn. I think about that every day."

Chambru earned a first Michelin star within a year of his arrival and said his goal was to earn two. His staff counted 12 in the kitchen, nine waiters and two dishwashers. The famous vegetable garden was replanted. In Vergé's time there was no limit to the number of customers that came through that door. But in 2010, Le Moulin was happy with 40 covers a night.

Exploiting the nostalgia factor, Chambru's menu featured several of Vergé's classic recipes ("les recettes mythiques" as he called them), updated in his style. There was "Homard fricassée, sauce au poivre rose et Sauternes" (lobster fricassée with Sauternes cream and pink peppercorn sauce) and "Le poupeton de fleur de courgette et duxelle truffée, beurre crémeux aux champignons des bois" (zucchini flower stuffed with mushrooms flavoured with black truffle and wild mushroom butter).

Customers approved of Chambru's approach, and many from Vergé's era returned to Le Moulin once again. "I must keep the soul of the house," said Chambru. "The French are very nostalgic." And yet a year ago, Chambru moved on ( and opened L’O des Vignes). A new chef, Erwan Louaisil, who had worked for Vergé in 1991 (an alumni of Gagnaire, Guérard and Ducasse also) took over last January. The Michelin star was stripped. The burden falls on Louaisil to revive Vergé's temple once gain.

(Note: Le Moulin de Mougins has completely changed its style and now serves brunch buffets and sushi.)

Share

____________________________________________________________

The scenario plays out differently each time when observing how the Nouvelle Cuisine-era restaurants have evolved in modern times. In the case of Bocuse and the 81-year-old Michel Guérard, the chefs remain at the helm of their empires. At Lucas Carton, the 74-year-old Alain Senderens still oversees the menus.

In the best case scenario, these restaurants have successfully been passed on to the next generation. The late chef Paul Haeberlin's son, Marc, now runs the kitchens at L'Auberge de L'Ill in Illhaeusern where five of his father's dishes, including the Lobster Prince Vladimir and truffe sous la centre (truffle baked in cinders), are still prominently featured on the menu. At Maison Troisgros in Roanne, the restaurant is celebrating its 45 year-long three-Michelin-star rating under Michel, son of Pierre Troisgros. Michel’s eldest son, César Troisgros, works alongside his father in the kitchen. Some say Troisgros has never been better. And at the famous Maison Pic in Valance, chef Anne-Sophie Pic, daughter of Jacques, is the third generation of her family to earn the coveted three-star rating from the Michelin Guide, and the only chef in this illustrious group of third-generation chefs who had to earn them back.

As for the rest of that elite group, either their restaurants were sold like Roger Vergé and Louis Outhier, or in the case of Alain Chapel, closed.

Alain chapel, centre, in his kitchen at his eponymous restaurant in the 80’s

Often referred to as the Mozart of French cuisine and the mentor to chefs like Michel Troigros and Alain Ducasse (who describe him as the originator of the "cult of the product"), Alain Chapel earned three stars from 1973 until his death in 1990. Restaurant Alain Chapel in Mionnay was "un must" for French gourmets, which carried on after his death under the watchful eye of his wife, Suzanne and his sous-chef Philippe Jousse. Chapel's signature dishes such as his pâté en croûte, Salade de homard breton, poitrine de pigeonneau et truffes noires, and Poulet de Bresse en vessie sauce Albuféra, remained on the menu alongside Jousse's creations. In 2010, the hotel/restaurant was taken over by his two sons, Romain and David, yet sadly, the clients didn't follow. Reading online reviews of the restaurant's last days, it comes as little surprise it closed in February 2012. Two months later, the entire contents of its wine cellar was sold at auction in less than two hours.

Share

Happily, not all of these restaurants have as tragic an ending. After retiring in 1988, Louis Outhier, the mentor of Jean-Georges Vongerichten, eventually sold his restaurant, L'Oasis, to a former protégé, Chef Stephane Raimbault, who has earned back two Michelin stars. Perhaps the most glaring example of renewal is to be found at the famous former restaurant of chef Fernand Point, La Pyramide. Chef-owner Patrick Henriroux has transformed Point's former property so thoroughly that the only original room that still stands from Point's era is the wine cellar.

Modernizing this, the most classic of French restaurants and a true gastronomic mecca, may seem blasphemous. Why not profit from the Point legacy rather than erase it? Yet for Henriroux there was no looking back. La Pyramide, stripped of all its stars, was no longer featured in any national or international guide books when he arrived in 1989. Yet seven months after opening he earned back one star. The second came two years later.

Save for an occasional reference to Point, today's La Pyramide is a slick, contemporary hotel/restaurant that includes a bistro, L'Espace PH3, for guests on a tighter budget. There's even a TV behind the bar. For Henriroux, that sort of constant renewal is essential.

The very modern dining room of restaurant La Pyramide - Maison Henriroux

"A restaurant such as Paul Bocuse's in Lyon is like the Louvre of cooking," says Henriroux. "Dining there is like choosing to listen to Mozart over Jay-Z. But for us, we couldn't keep this restaurant going like a museum, some sort of mecca of French haute cuisine. There would be no creativity. Restaurant cooking is not something that is static. It must evolve all the time. And Point himself was so modern and such a forward thinker that his restaurant must be modern."

Leave a comment

Share