The legendary Polynesian Kon Tiki restaurant, located in the former Mount-Royal Hotel

Following my last post on iconic Montreal dishes, I’ve decided to take into consideration the suggestions to find new contenders for that list. I appreciate all of the recommendations made here and on various platforms, and I’ve narrowed my choices down to the Joe Beef lobster spaghetti, the Olive & Gourmando “Cubain” sandwich, the Leméac pain perdu with caramel sauce, L’Express’ os à moelle, and the Chalet BBQ hot chicken sandwich. I’ve got four slots to fill so I’ll give this some deep thought and post a new list sometime soon. Talk about your exciting unveilings! Book the parade!

Meanwhile, all that talk about iconic dishes got me thinking about Montreal restaurants, or more specifically restaurants of days gone by that I pine for on a regular basis. I’ve lived in this city for over half a century and have seen many excellent dining establishments come and go. And yes I did dine at the Kon Tiki, but I was 12 at the time and was certainly more taken with the decor than the food. I was also lucky enough to capture the tail end of one of Montreal’s restaurant Golden Ages as a kid in the late 60’s to the late 80’s, and then experience a second wave from the early-nineties up to, I’d say, to the pandemic.

The first Golden Age began with the proliferation of European fine-dining establishment in the city post Expo 67. The second centred on the birth and evolution of Quebec cuisine, beginning in about 1990 at a wonderfully innovative restaurant called Citrus headed by a little-known chef at the time named Normand Laprise. Within a decade both Montreal and Quebec City counted a number of talented chefs heading exciting new restaurants.

But as terrific as it was to be a restaurant critic with a front row seat to all this culinary magnificence, I also mourned the loss of many restaurants that — to me — made Montreal Montreal.

I chose 10, but the list could have been longer had I included favourites like the always bustling Chez Gauthier, the comforting À la Crêpe Bretonne, the operatic Le Latini, the très bourgeois Le Caveau, the hyper-cool Prego, the straight-out-of-a-French-film, Le Paris, the politicians’ haunt, Le Mas des Oliviers, the always reliable La Spaghettata, and the luxurious country manor, Auberge Hatley, which sadly burnt to the ground in 2006. Heavy sigh…

Now let’s not make this post TOO depressing, but instead look back and celebrate the terrific restaurants some of us were lucky enough to enjoy at their peak.

And please let me know: What was your favourite Montreal restaurant of days gone by?

The one that still hurts: Lux

Designed by legendary Montreal architect, the late Luc Laporte, Lux made Mile-End the centre of branché Montreal in the mid-eighties. Open 24/7 and popular with post-clubbing kids, Lux was the first place I enjoyed French fries with mayonnaise and tasted imported beer. But you didn’t go to Lux so much for the food as the scene. More than just a post dancing eatery, Lux was a three-storey restaurant/newsstand/bar/dépanneur where culture vultures flocked to see and be seen while perusing the latest European art and fashion magazines. Alas the business was never profitable (apparently night owls aren’t big spenders) and Lux closed in 1993.

The shot of glamour: Mediterraneo

It’s hard to imagine that the now dilapidated Main was once ground zero for Montreal’s coolest restaurants. We’re talking the late 90’s when restaurants like Buonanotte, Globe, Prima Donna and — let’s not forget — The Shed, ruled. No doubt, the most glamorous was Mediterraneo (known as “Med'“ to regulars) where up-and-coming chef Claude Pelletier (today of Le Club Classe et Pêche) and his crew of eventual up-and-comers (including Joe Mercuri, Michel Ross, Zach Suhl, Mike Forgione, José Rodriguez and Marc-André Royal) turned out beautifully presented plates of stylish, contemporary cuisine. The lights were low, the music was loud, the wine list was Italian/Californian and, as was the norm on The Main in the nineties, the waitresses wore short skirts and tight shirts. After Pelletier left, the restaurant changed names to Med Grill in 2003 and revamped the decor, but closed a few years later.

Les Caprices’ elegant, multi-room dining room (photo Allen McInnis, The Gazette)

The poshest nosh: Les Caprices de Nicolas

With its unique, multi-room dining room, formal service, superb wine list, and incredible French food, Les Caprices was on many counts the finest of the fine-dining restaurants this city has ever experienced. When the late, great chef Nicolas Jongleux was in the kitchen, the food was exquisite, delicious and masterful — absolute perfection. And that level continued when owner Dan Medalsy hired both chefs William Frachot and Stelio Perombelon to take over after Jongleux’s departure. But gradually those chefs moved on too, the restaurant changed names and brought in more of a casual concept, ending up as a superb Moroccan restaurant called Tangia, which is now closed.

The beautiful dining room at Les Halles. Always a thrill to dine there. (photo Gordon beck, The Gazette)

The last haute temple de gastronomie: Les Halles

From 1971 to 2005, Les Halles offered Montrealers a true taste of old-school French fare served by intimidating tuxedoed waiters. Run with intense pride and passion by restaurateur extraordinaire Jacques Landurie and his wife, Ita, Les Halles was, to me, Montreal's last serious temple of French gastronomie. The well-worn room was straight out of a Louis de Funès film and the clientele was old and moneyed. With its lavish food, formal service and 3,000-bottle wine cellar, Les Halles was a popular destination for both Desmarais and Bronfman families as well as visiting French chefs like Bocuse, Chapel and Guérard. Grand Prix weekends were legendary. There was an expression at one time that went, 'Ça venait à Montreal, ça venait à Les Halles.' The kitchen, led by chef Dominique Crevoisier, counted up to 20 cooks in its heyday, the majority from France. Many members of the service staff worked at the restaurant for its entire 34-year run. After Landurie’s passing, no one took over the restaurant and the space now houses the Indian restaurant, Chez Dévi.

James MacGuire manning the ovens on the last day of operations at Le Passe-Partout in 2004

The labour of love: Le Passe-Partout

There were no flashy plate presentations or fashionistas sipping appletinis at this unobtrusive bakery-restaurant that first opened on Monkland Ave in 1981. Entering the dining room through the bakery, you got the feeling you were at a secret neighbourhood club - a sort of gourmet speakeasy. The real beauty of dining here was the feeling you were in the hands of a chef who knew and loved what he was doing. Following in the French tradition, everything at Le Passe-Partout — including smoked salmon, ice cream and charcuterie — was made in-house by chef-owner, James Macguire and his staff of 14. His bread was the best in the city, and no doubt influenced the excellent artisan bakers crowding the scene today. His puff pastry was equally legendary. Sadly, the restaurant closed in 2004 after 24 years in business and MacGuire now works as a sought-after baking consultant.

(For a taste of his work, try his recipe for mousse de foie de volaille in my book Un Week-End Chez Lesley)

Moishes magnificent dining room, (photo by Dario Ayala, The Gazette)

The player: Moishes

Moishes is not totally gone, but the restaurant as I knew it as certainly is as so much about this Montreal steakhouse was centred on its locale. With it’s long staircase up to the anteroom, sparkling bar, and crowded, 200-seat dining room, the scene was right out of a Scorsese movie. Waiters and busboys moved through the crowds delivering bowls of Kosher dill pickles and coleslaw, offered gratis to all at the outset of the meal. I was always wowed by the steak, the fluffy Monte-Carlo potatoes, and the solicitous service.

Dinner at Moishes, the ultimate carnivore’s feast.

Opened in 1938 by the late Moishe Lighter, this family run restaurant was formerly managed by his two sons, Lenny and Larry. Generations of Montrealers frequented this establishment that, until it closed during the pandemic, was the city's oldest continuously operating fine-dining restaurant in the same location. Moishes wasn’t only one heck of a steak house. It was one heck of a restaurant. Will the new Old-Montreal location match the old? Frankly, I’m pessimistic

The Hotel Herman staff in 2015, two years before closing. Photo by Allen McInnis, The Gazette)

The oh so promising: Hotel Herman

The cocktails were glamorously retro. The bread, made on-site, was thickly crusted, and dangerously scarffable. The wine program was rich in private imports. Service was stellar in that smooth-but-never-slick mix of casual meets competent. As for the plate presentations: beautiful, intricate, clean. The menu was comprised of a dozen small plates equally divided among vegetable, seafood, meat and fish dishes. It was definitely cheffy food, but more artistic than fussy. And then in early 2017, Hotel Herman was forced to close when the landlord wouldn’t renew their lease. The whole team moved to the Plateau brewpub Réservoir. The locale lay bare for a while before it was taken over by a cake-pop shop. What a missed opportunity it was for this talented team to have the rug pulled out from underneath them just when they were making waves.

The great escape: Katsura

No doubt, Katsura is the spot where many Montrealers sampled their first nigiri sushi and maki roll. But for me this elegant Japanese establishment was more than just a restaurant. It was a super cool and chic go-to for Montreal artists, fashionistas and visiting celebs. The waitresses wore silk kimonos and the decor, with its checkered dark-wood panels, cherry-coloured chairs, slanted roof and delicate Japanese prints, was the most elegant of its genre. Even the serving dishes, from the lacquered soup bowls and sushi trays to the hand-painted, glazed platters and casseroles, were exquisite. OK, eventually Katsura’s offerings became a bit dreary and the sushi scene flourished elsewhere. But none of those hipper sushi restaurants matched Katsura’s style. It felt otherworldly, and that sense of escape to faraway lands is what I miss most. After 34 years in business, this legendary restaurant shut its Mountain St. doors in the summer of 2007.

La Paryse’s beautiful burger, (Photo Marie-France Collier, The Gazette)

The hangout: La Paryse

For over 30 years, La Paryse was THE destination for great hamburgers, amazing fries, milk shakes and, for us adults, inexpensive fine wines. This Plateau hot spot, always filled with locals and Cégep du Vieux Montréal students, closed in 2012 and was replaced by a Uniburger and then the restaurant Tiboeuf. Yes you can find great burgers throughout the city, but no one has matched the love and care you’d line up for at La Paryse.

Laloux, before the service began, (photo Google maps)

The perfect restaurant: Laloux

Laloux… where are you? That’s the question I keep asking in hope that this iconic Montreal restaurant, hidden away during the endless construction on Pine Ave., will one day make a comeback. Designed by architect Luc Laporte (or Lux, Leméac and L’Express fame) Laloux opened in 1988, regaling diners with its dark green woodwork, tall mirrors on pale yellow walls, and white table linen. The cuisine peaked under longtime chef André Besson, followed by Danny St-Pierre, Patrice Demers, Marc-André Jetté, Seth Gabrielse, Eric Gonzalez and Jonathan Lapierre-Réhayem.

Chef André Besson on the terrasse at Laloux in the late 90’s.

But by 2016, the writing was on the wall that this beautiful restaurant (arguably Montreal’s most elegant) was in trouble and then, in 2018, the building went up for sale. Last I heard, Laloux’s now, out-of-town owner, isn’t all that interested in reviving the restaurant as much as getting a good price for the building. So if you have a few million to spare and are in search of an interesting investment, I know an excellent candidate interested in reviving Laloux to its former glory. Call me.

I’d hate to think that one day that beautiful space will end up being yet another spot I point to and say to my kids: “That building there once housed one of Montreal’s great restaurants.”

Heavy sigh…

Laloux, circa 2018, in desperate need of a revamp.

