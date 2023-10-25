If soufflé was the dessert of the 1970s, mousse cake the dessert of the '80s, and crème brûlée the dessert of the '90s, molten chocolate cake was surely the dessert of the new millennium. It was everywhere, so popular that it relegated other chocolate desserts to near obscurity.

Known in French as the "moelleux," "fondant," "coulant," or "mi-cuit," the molten chocolate cake is little more than a cooked chocolate mousse with a brownie-like crust. The beauty of this cake is its liquid centre - the result of undercooking. Because of that hot, runny centre, Americans tend to call it a molten lava cake.

Like puff pastry and tarte Tatin, the creation of the molten chocolate cake was originally a faux pas, one that chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Frédéric Bau, Raymond Blanc and a number of other top chefs have been scrambling to take credit for. They all make it a little differently, and having tried all of their recipes I’d say you have a winner with any of them.

However, those in the know credit chef Michel Bras as its true inventor. He has been making his trademarked "biscuit chocolate coulant” at his restaurant in southwest France since 1981. It’s actually still is listed on his menu… for a whopping 38€ ($55). Whoa!

In the video below, you can see Bras talking about his invention. By the way, I’ve heard both Vongerichten and Bau claim they invented the “moelleux” so there’s no denying a battle for ownership circles around this cake.

Montreal chefs also jumped on the molten-chocolate-cake bandwagon, but it has been a hot minute since I’ve seen one on a local dessert lineup. You can find versions for sale from President’s Choice and in chain restaurants, so it comes as no surprise that the creative chefs aren’t all that interested in sticking a moelleux on their menu.

That said, they are great to make at home. And easy. To much acclaim, my mom always made them as her dinner party dessert.

This recipe hails from the late and great Nicolas Jongleux, who was one of the first chefs to serve this scrumptious dessert in Montreal at La Cigale on St. Denis St. in the mid-1990s. Nicolas was a charismatic and talented chef who later headed the kitchen at Les Caprices de Nicolas, Opus II, and eventually his own restaurant, Café Jongleux. Before arriving in Montreal, he worked as sous-chef at restaurant Georges Blanc in France, and produced the most elegant French cooking in our city before he passed away in 2000 at the age of 33.

With chef Nicolas Jongleux in the late 90s.

Unlike those of the chefs listed above, Jongleux’s cake is baked in a ramekin, which means no disasters when unfolding. It can also be prepared in advance, refrigerated and baked just before serving.

What I like best about this dessert is that it is just so simple to make. When a chocolate craving hits, I’ve been known to whip this up during commercial breaks. For a taste of a fabulous, but now somewhat forgotten, restaurant classic, here is Jongleux’s recipe, which I adapted for my cookbook, Make Every Dish Delicious.

Molten Chocolate Cakes

Serves 8

1/2 cup (1 stick/110 g) butter, plus more for buttering the cake pans

8 1/2 ounces (240 g) best-quality semisweet chocolate, chopped

4 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

1/2 cup (100g) sugar

1/4 cup (35g) flour

Vanilla — or other! — ice cream to serve

Preheat oven to 425ºF (220ºC). Lightly butter six, 1-cup soufflé dishes or oven-proof bowls.

In a small saucepan, melt butter and chocolate on low heat, and stir mixture until smooth. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. Whisk eggs and yolks with sugar until frothy and then blend in the flour. Stir the chocolate-butter mixture into the egg mixture until well blended. Pour the mixture into the prepared dishes and bake for 9 to 10 minutes, or until a crust forms.

Remove from oven and serve immediately with a scoop of ice cream.

*Note: If the mixture is refrigerated before baking, count about 14 minutes baking time.

