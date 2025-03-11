One of my earliest childhood memories is of mornings at the breakfast table, drinking tea and watching my mom read The Montreal Gazette. I was soon handed the comics page, and I recall spending time admiring the movie listings. But when I moved on to articles, the first I read was the restaurant review.

Written by Canada's first restaurant critic, the late Helen Rochester, the Gazette's restaurant column featured two weekly reviews along with capsule reviews in the TV Guide. During her career, she dined out more than 3,500 times and published at least 10 books, the last in 1995, which were indispensable guides to Montreal restaurants.

Beginning in 1965, Rochester pioneered restaurant reviewing in Canada and helped establish the rules for the genre. Some readers and restaurateurs believed she accepted free meals in exchange for reviews, or that advertisers could guarantee coverage by buying ads. This was hardly the case. Rochester only agreed to take the job on the condition that there would be no pressure from the sales department, and the newspaper would always pay the bill.

How did she get the job? As Rochester herself explained: "The editors decided they were going to start a restaurant column to attract more advertising. It just happened that there were only two or three reporters in the city room that day, and I was the only woman. You know, in those days newspapermen weren't very imaginative. I couldn't spell spaghetti, but they saw me, and equated 'Helen' with 'woman' with 'food.'"

In 1972, a few years after Rochester, Françoise Kayler began reviewing for the French newspaper La Presse. Though I never met Rochester, I knew Kayler well before she passed away in 2010. Over dinner one night, she told me how she was put on the food beat at La Presse for two reasons: she was a woman and she was French.

Both Rochester and Kayler held their positions for decades. I recall their names coming up in cooking school when our teacher said chefs would tremble if either walked into their restaurants. That image of trembling chefs stuck with me.

I searched the Montreal Gazette archives to find information about Rochester's approach to reviewing and found plenty: "Different writers have different approaches,” she said, “but what I tried to do is answer the question, 'Are you getting what you're paying for?' It doesn't matter how much you are paying, but is it worth it? I reviewed the whole scene - the service, the atmosphere, the food, the wine, the prices, everything."

On her influence as a critic she said: "The power one acquires even in a small pond is awesome and frightening, requiring a fine balance between constructive criticism to the reader, and the restaurateurs working their hardest to earn a decent living. The ethical training and deep respect for the livelihoods of others imparted at St. Francis Xavier (her school) made it a great deal easier."

I believe Kayler approached her job with the same values.

Of course, this reviewer's credo was identical to that of the person who invented the genre: Craig Claiborne. As Food Editor of The New York Times in 1957, Claiborne began writing capsule reviews of Manhattan restaurants, which five years later had evolved into full reviews. Readers followed eagerly, ordering exactly what was recommended and bragging to friends or colleagues that they too had been impressed—or disappointed—by the Veal Prince Orloff. Soon, nearly every major newspaper had a restaurant critic.

Claiborne was the first to understand how valuable it would be to hold restaurants accountable for their offerings and help the public make informed dining choices. He established the four-star rating system still used by The New York Times and widely imitated elsewhere. Though Claiborne's reviews were precise and stern, he approached criticism with an open mind and appreciation for cooking that was not only French and expensive, but innovative, accomplished, and appealing to his readers.

(I'd note that the Mobil Travel Guide launched in 1958 with a five-star rating system for hospitality though, to be painfully honest, it never had the clout of the major critics or future lists.)

Claiborne also took great pleasure in the role, chronicling his personal dining experiences and discovering emerging culinary talent and trends both domestically and internationally. Most influential were the rules he set for himself that became industry standards: independence from advertising, anonymity, multiple visits before writing a review, and meals paid for by the newspaper, never the restaurant.

Claiborne's approach signaled that he wasn't just a curious gourmet but a critic on a par with theatre, art, or music critics whose writings were infused with knowledge, rigour, and responsibility. Claiborne and his contemporaries showed that restaurants mattered at a time when eating out for most meant a meal at a coffee shop, cafeteria, or Howard Johnson's. These critics elevated restaurants to an important role in society and a window to global cultures—a given in 2025 but a novel perspective then.

After Claiborne, reviewers like Fred Ferretti, Mimi Sheraton, and Gael Greene in New York (and let’s not forget The Globe and Mail's Joanne Kates in Toronto) made restaurant criticism a powerful position known to make chefs quake and rage at critical write-ups. Whether gushing with praise or scathing, reviews from these pioneers always made for enjoyable—and in the best cases educational—reading.

The profession expanded into culinary capitals worldwide, with critics becoming famous for boosting or busting restaurants' chances of success. Names like Ruth Reichl, David Rosengarten, Jonathan Gold, Michael Bauer and others became well-known. Most were American, but France's François Simon and England's A.A. Gill certainly made their mark

Four critics that made their mark: top left, Craig Claiborne, right, A.A. Gill, bottom left, François Simon and right, Ruth reichl.

By the 1990s, every serious newspaper had a restaurant critic, and food magazines proliferated with restaurant writing alongside recipes. And let's not forget Zagat, the restaurant guide started in New York by Tim and Nina Zagat that guided diners not through professional advice but through surveys filled out by anyone—who wasn't required to prove they had even eaten in the restaurants they recommended. Never a fan.

And then came the internet.

The first restaurant reviews I saw beyond standard publications were blogs in the early 2000’s. As a reviewer for the Montreal Gazette myself at the time, my first thought was: how will these bloggers finance their restaurant visits? It's understandable to occasionally write about dining experiences, but making it a regular feature would require frequent meals out—which would be costly. Many newspapers were already slashing budgets, limiting critics' visits. But covering restaurant bills as a blogger? Expensive. No wonder most disappeared as quickly as they arrived.

I also remember wealthy business types posting about restaurants on a message board called eGullet. The main poster, Steve Plotnicki, went a step further in 2003 developing a list of top restaurants called Opinionated About Dining (OAD). His goal was to give a voice to well-travelled (a.k.a. moneyed) gourmets who could identify up-and-coming restaurants and chefs before published reviews or guides.

In 2002 came the first edition of the U.K.-based Restaurant Magazine's World's 50 Best list. Like OAD, what differentiated the 50 Best list was that the ranking didn't come from professional critics but from a diverse group including chefs, food media, and "foodies"—people whose work didn't revolve around restaurants but who had the means to travel globally and dine at the top gourmet establishments.

This new breed of restaurant reviewers discarded many rules the professional critics lived by, first and foremost, the insistence on paying for one's own meals. Once the internet made unmasking critics a simple task, the anonymity rule also fell by the wayside. Yet I’d add that anonymity began disappearing not when chefs could search for critics' photos, but when critics became star columnists. In Britain, A.A. Gill never made an effort to hide his identity, even posing for pictures with favourite chefs. As chefs became celebrities so too did the critics, whose dashing prose could make or break a restaurant in their weekly column.

However, vanity isn't the only reason critics showed their faces. As newspaper circulations declined, so did revenues, especially from classified ads that moved online. Newsrooms scaled back, with "soft" sections (food, living, home) going freelance first. Once the reviewing post was no longer a staff position at a newspaper, freelance columnists needed outside income, meaning they couldn't hide behind menus and potted plants anymore. I myself abandoned anonymity in 2013 when offered a regular TV spot. My original boss from 1998 had forbidden such exposure, but by 2013, my younger bosses not only accepted but encouraged it. But once anonymity was out the window, restaurant reviewing never felt quite as honest to me.

Today, anonymity in reviewing is so rare that even the New York Times restaurant reviewer, Melissa Clark, not only shows her face but posts Instagram reviews. The Michelin guide still employs anonymous reviewers but has faced criticism for lack of transparency. I'll reserve further comment on the Michelin Guide until I see how they rank Montreal restaurants this spring.

The World's 50 Best List insists judges must remain anonymous, and with the introduction of their up-and-coming North American 50 Best list, now require judges to prove they dined at restaurants they voted for via photos, reservation confirmations, or receipts. Judges can vote based on comped meals, which, considering high-end restaurants' costs, is hard to prohibit without limiting your judging pool to the very wealthy.

Which brings us to today's largest group of restaurant reviewers: influencers. People who contribute to Yelp and TripAdvisor count too, I guess, because their numbers alone certainly do make a difference, but I'm referring to the influencers who make a profession of it.

The biggest shift I see in 2025 isn't just about the rise of the Instagram influencers, but the disappearance of traditional critics, for which I blame the newspapers no longer interested in adequately paying reviewers or covering the expense of their meals. (Just look at how many newspaper food and restaurant articles are covered not by the editorial department, but advertising.) Yet even so, can a traditional critic compete with Instagram influencers being handsomely paid to travel the world and dine at the best spots in exchange for orgasmic food images to wow their thousands — or millions — of followers? I think not.

Looking back at Claiborne's rules, none seem significant to influencers, who often request free meals (or even payment to feature restaurants), have no interest in anonymity (quite the opposite), and actively seek out media tie-ins. It's a different game now. Now I don't want to sound like granny criticizing the kids and their reels, and there’s no denying some influencers are doing a bang-up job. But sometimes I dislike what I see: influencers glibly criticizing skilled cooking; obviously mediocre restaurants praised thanks to a free meal; no substantive comments beyond "It’s sooo good!!!"

I cannot deny my nostalgia for the Golden Age of restaurant criticism, when I devoured intelligently written reviews that taught me about food and restaurants, and inspired dreams of visiting culinary capitals like Paris, London, San Francisco, and New York. Interestingly enough, many of those reviews ran not with flashy pictures but simple sketches, letting readers imagine the food while reading the dish descriptions. I love social media for bringing us inside restaurants, but at the same time I miss that element of surprise quashed by seeing every dish displayed on Instagram beforehand.

Ultimately what I miss most is that trust—trust that recommendations are made because restaurants are genuinely good and not just the latest hotspot. Dining out has become exorbitantly expensive, and I understand why. So I wish, like Craig Claiborne, that today's reviewers would focus more on helping people make informed dining decisions than finding the best spot in the restaurant to take a selfie.

Yes we get the flash, but boy do I miss the substance.

