I’ve been going a mile a minute this fall, and I’ve been lucky enough to dine at many memorable restaurants abroad, in Ontario and here at home.

While in Toronto last month for the Taste Canada Awards, I was happy to nab a table at the fabulous Quetzal. A few weeks earlier, I was there for the Michelin Guide ceremony and enjoyed a luxurious dinner at Prime Seafood Palace. I have plenty to say about both.

Back in Montreal, I’ve tried two terrific new restaurants, Bistro à Franky and Berto, that impressed me no end. And just last night, I had the privilege of dining at a soon-to-open restaurant in Outremont that’s sure to earn raves and maybe even a Michelin star. More on that in my next post.

Let’s begin with Toronto…

When I was the Montreal Gazette’s restaurant critic, my territory ended at the Quebec border, so I never “did” the Toronto restaurant deep dive. I knew about Susur and Jamie, Canoe and Scaramouche, Edulis and Bar Raval, David Chang entering stage right (and eventually departing stage left) and a bistro called Banana, but I watched the TO scene from afar.

Having spent more time in Canada’s largest and most prosperous city over the past few years, though, I’ve grown to really love its restaurant scene, and in many ways I see it growing faster than Montreal’s since the pandemic. No doubt Toronto has a wealthier clientele and big restaurant groups that can afford to build fancy dining rooms. But money alone does not a winning restaurant scene make, and I also see a crop of new chefs turning Toronto into a real hot spot for fine dining. This summer I ate at the fabulous MHEL, but in all honesty I was too busy yacking it up with friends to remember much of what we ate (I’ll have to go back!). At two recent meals, however, I paid attention, and here is my take on each.

419 College Street, Wednesday to Sunday, 6 to 10 p.m.