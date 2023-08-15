Food and wine images from around the central food market of Thessaloniki.

This time last June, I was in Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece, walking the streets in search of bougatsa, koulouri, spanakopita, and a frosty frappé. And that was just for breakfast!

Thessaloniki is regarded by many as the gastronomic capital of Greece, and when visiting its markets, restaurants, and food shops, that’s certainly obvious. Yet the outskirts of Thessaloniki are known for its agricultural richness. My two most recent press trips there focused on three of Greece’s most famous food exports: feta, cherries and kiwi fruit.

Gorgeous Greek cherries, these ones a Canadian variety called “Lapins”

I’ve written all about my foray into feta in a previous post. As for Greek cherries, what I found most fascinating was that the “Lapins” variety we tasted in the orchards at the foothills of Mount Olympus are of not only of Canadian origin, but one of the main varieties grown in B.C.. As for production, Greece comes in ninth in worldwide cherry exports with Turkey and the U. S. leading those stats. And Canada? We’re a surprising 23rd! As for finding Greek cherries in our Canadian market, not yet as they are working on import permits to U.S. and Canada. I wonder if we will one day see Greek cherries in stores before the arrival of local fruit a month later?

As for kiwis, they are quite a recent crop in Greece, dating to the early 80’s in the vicinity of Kavala where there is a microclimate providing ideal growing conditions. The kiwis in the vineyards (they call them vineyards because kiwis grown on vines) we visited from the cooperative of Kavala were still far from ripe, but when they’ll reach their peak in about October, look for them in your local fruit stores. Here in Montreal, Chez Nino (at the Jean-Talon Market) carries Greek kiwis in the fall. To my surprise, Greece comes in sixth in worldwide kiwi production, with China and Italy topping the list, followed by New Zealand, Iran, and Chile. I thought the majority came from New Zealand. Wrong!

Greek kiwis, at the toddler stage, in a vineyard near Kavala.

Though these press trips may be focused on promoting specific ingredients, what they’re really promoting is Greek gastronomy as a whole, the Greek “table” as it were. In 2014, I was invited on another press trip focused on Greek wines. We ate and drank like kings (or better yet Greek shipping billionaires), and it was through the wines that I came home with a renewed appreciation of Greek cuisine. I have long been a fan of Montreal's finer Greek restaurants, yet tasting such ingredient-driven dishes in their homeland is always a revelation.

Lunch at a seaside taverna in Kavala, Greece.

Often maligned for being overly simple and lacking the sort of star-chef backing required on today's high-end restaurant scene, Greek gets short shrift. Yet with today's zeitgeist toward healthy Mediterranean food made with local ingredients, it’s a cuisine is not only an ideal choice for dining out, but also home cooking — especially in summer.

Of course there’s Greek cuisine and there’s Greek cuisine. For many, going out for “Greek” means gyros, souvlaki, and garlicky brochettes paired with both rice and potatoes. On my first trip to Greece in 1982 I was no different, but soon I discovered spanakopita and baklava, fried calamari and terramosala. It wasn’t all rosy, though. I also recall plenty of tomato-heavy salads drowned in olive oil and moussaka at one too many a meal. Mind you that was a student trip and we weren’t eating in any sort of high end restaurant, though I do recall one final meal where the shrimp were as big as my hand. Not being a shrimp eater back then, I refused those too, opting instead for my always safe lamb chops.

Grilled meats: sausage, lamb, pork and more!

But once I opened my eyes to the beauty of this cuisine, and with several on-site visits, I’ve become a dyed-in-the wool Greek cuisine lover. A lot of that credit for my change of heart goes to Montreal’s top Greek restaurant Milos, the first place I tasted excellent Greek food in between my forays to the motherland. The former Ikanos, (now Garde-Côté) has also been another excellent destination for authentic Greek cuisine in Montreal.

And what are we eating? Ideally a Greek meal begins with small plates: grilled peppers, stuffed vine leaves, fried zucchini and eggplant, and the inevitable Greek salad. Plate of tzatziki at set about the table, ideal for scooping up with the accompanying grilled bread, and when in Greece, there’s bound to be a heaping bowl of olive-oil-fried french fries — the best in the world if you ask me.

Greek French fries…delicious!

Platters of grilled meats follow: lamb, of course, expertly butchered into chops, legs and shoulder cuts. Expect a plate of offal, thick veal chops, sausage, pork, or a side of goat. Ideally the meat is salted and grilled in a metal basket over open coals, then presented at the table with a fresh bowl of tzatziki.

When dining, Greek wines are a great choice because they are just so food-friendly. For a bit of fun, squeeze fresh lemon over the lamb, and try it with a sip of white wine. It works!

Upgrade to paid

Prawns in a spicy tomato sauce with feta in Kavala, Greece.

Meat-filled meals are always a feast, yet their fish and seafood counterparts are equally orgiastic. A seaside Greek taverna is sure to feature grilled octopus on its menu, local fish, shrimp and sweet razor clams showered in lemon and olive oil. It's a given to enjoy crisp white wines with grilled fish and seafood in Greece, but take it a step further and opt for fried white anchovies or tuna crudo. As for the vegetable dishes… think crisp zucchini fritters, plates of velvety skordalia (that delicious purée of garlic, potato and bread), and heaping bowls of "horta," blanched wild greens dressed heavily with olive oil and lemon.

Ultimately Greek cuisine relies heavily on local, fresh ingredients, many of which are available to us in summer. You don’t need to be in Greece to enjoy Greek food, but you do need excellent in-season ingredients. As a Greek winemaker once said to me on the island of Santorini: "Greece has its heart and soul in food and wine. In the end, it's about simplicity, going to the garden, picking a beautiful tomato, slicing it in half, sprinkling over sea salt and a bit of olive oil. That simplicity is also the best approach with wine.”

Yamas to that!

Local tomatoes, a bit of salt, a slice of goat’s cheese. The beauty of simplicity.

Regarding Greek Wines

In the past 30 years, Greek wines have evolved from the image of that basic bottle of crisp-'n-fruity Tsantali Agioritikos sold in most every brochetterie, to racy Assyrtiko-based wines from Santorini being compared with fine Chablis. The reds were usually considered rustic and often poorly vinefied, but today, a new generation of brilliant winemakers - epitomized by the likes of Evangelos Gerovassiliou, Yiannis Tselepos and Apostolos Thymiopoulos - are making modern and authentic, world-class wines.

Left, Ktima Biblia Chora and right, Domaine Gerovassiliou.

And oenophiles can't seem to get enough. Suddenly, wine columns crowded with names of international varietals like chardonnay and syrah are extolling the virtues of Greek grapes like the white Assyrtiko and Savatiano, and red Agiorghitiko and Xinomavros grapes, producing wines with good acidity and light tannins that make them versatile for pairing with food. As meal after meal proves, these wines are not only food-friendly but affordable as the majority are sold under the $25 mark. And don’t stop at Greek cuisine. I’ve enjoyed these wines with everything from a bowl of pasta to the classic bistro steak/frites.

Leave a comment

Here are a few favourite Greek wines at the table

(all available at the SAQ in Montreal):

Lunch at the Kavos Fish Tavern in Isthmia, Corinth, with the gorgeous wines of Yiannis Tselepos

White:

Tetramythos Roditis Patras 2022 ($17.80)

Domaine Papagiannakos Savatiano 2022 ($18.35)

Tselepos Mantinia Moschofilero 2022 ($19.65)

Ktima Biblia Chora Assyrtico/Sauvignon 2022 ($20.60)

Domaine Gerovassiliou Epanomi 2022 ($21.80)

Argyros Atlantis 2021 ($23.40)

Tselepos Amalia Brut, sparkling ($27.20)

Red:

Agiorgitiko Natur Domaine Tetramythos 2020 ($18.20)

Thymiopoulos Jeunes Vignes 2021 ($20.05)

Thymiopoulos Terre et Ciel 2020 ($31.50)

____________________________________________

Share

The following recipes are suggestions for accompaniments for an either meat-based or fish-and/or-seafood-based Greek meal. Of course my first recommendation would be a proper Greek salad, and I wrote about how to make the perfect one last year. To that, I’d add a few dishes that would work well alongside any grilled dishes you might be enjoying for these last few weeks of summer dining.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

Makes 2½ cups

There are countless recipes for tzatziki, some with sour cream, others with lots of vinegar, more or less garlic, dill over mint. This recipe has a bit of everything. In Greece, I was told this sauce/spread was really only served with grilled meat, especially lamb. But I smeared it on bread, chicken, sandwiches, fried vegetables ... the works!

1 small cucumber

3/4 teaspoon salt

2-4 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups Greek yogurt (or labneh)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Freshly ground pepper

Peel the cucumber, chop it into small cubes (or grate it on the large grid of a box grater), then squeeze it in a clean towel to remove excess water. Place in a bowl. Chop the garlic on a cutting board on top of the salt (this will make the

chopping easier and help release the garlic's juices), and add to the bowl along with the yogurt, lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, herbs and pepper. Mix well and taste for seasonings. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour before serving. Keeps refrigerated up to 2 days.

Skordalia

Serves 4

Though most every meal I enjoyed in Greece included fantastic french fries, I couldn't get enough of this rich and garlicky potato purée. Serve as part of either a fish, seafood or meal feast.

4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into large cubes

½ cup white vinegar

6 cloves garlic

4 or more large slices of bread soaked in water and squeezed dry

1/2 cup to 3/4 cup good-quality extra-virgin olive oil, preferably Greek

Boil the potatoes in salted water until very tender. Meanwhile, purée the garlic in a food processor with the vinegar until smooth. Drain the potatoes and press them through a food mill or ricer along with the bread into a large bowl. By hand, gradually stir in the garlic mixture, 1/2 cup olive oil, a tablespoon of salt and a few good grinds of black pepper. Add more olive oil if the mixture is too thick; it should drop easily from a spoon and should be silky smooth. If it isn't, give it a quick blending using a hand mixer. or press through a sieve to remove any lumps. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more salt if needed.

Zucchini fritters

Zucchini Fritters

Makes about a dozen fritters

I wolfed back a lot of these in Greece, especially with a glass of the crisp and lemony Peloponnesian whites of the Tetramythos winery. Feel free to double the recipe for a crowd.

2 medium zucchini

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped mint

1 tablespoon chopped dill

2 scallions, trimmed and sliced thin

2 small cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

4 ounces (120 g) feta cheese, roughly chopped

Large pinch black pepper

1 egg, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons flour

Olive, grape seed, or canola oil for frying

Greek yogurt or tzatziki to serve

Grate the zucchini on the large grid of a box grater directly onto a clean kitchen towel. Sprinkle with salt, toss to coat evenly, and let stand for 10 minutes. Squeeze as much liquid out of the zucchini as you can, then place it into a medium-sized bowl along with the mint, dill, scallions, garlic, zest, feta and pepper. Stir in the beaten egg and sift over the flour. Mix well to combine.

In a medium-sized, deep frying pan, heat a half inch of oil in a pan over mediumhigh heat. Using a quartercup measure, scoop up the zucchini mix and shape into patties. Carefully place into the hot oil. Fry, turning once, until the fritters are golden brown on each side, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from the pan and transfer onto paper towels to drain. Serve hot with Greek yogurt or tzatziki.

Saganaki

Serves 4

I love this salty cheese with a crisp white wine or even a light red wine as part of a Greek lunch or dinner spread. Feel free to omit the ouzo flaming step if fire and/or alcohol are a problem.

4 slices of Kasseri or Kefalotyri cheese, sliced a 1/2-inch thick

1/4 cup flour

Olive oil for frying

1 oz. ouzo

Lemon wedges

Coarsely chopped fresh

oregano leaves to garnish

Flour all sides each slice of cheese. Pour an 1/8 of an inch of oil in a (preferably non-stick) fry pan and heat to medium-high. Fry the cheese about 1 minute per side until golden. Remove the cheese from the pan, sponge off excess oil, place it back in the pan, pour over ouzo and, being very careful to not lean over the pan, flame the alcohol. This can also be done in a heatproof dish at the table. Squeeze over some lemon juice and scatter over the oregano leaves right before serving.

Ouzo anyone?

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Share