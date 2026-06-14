Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

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Guy Gauthier's avatar
Guy Gauthier
2d

Votre critique très juste était en ligne avec celle des autres juges. Une mauvaise semaine difficile à expliquer pour ces chefs après avoir vu leurs performances les semaines précédentes. On attend la finale en espérant qu'ils aient compris le message.

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Sylvia M's avatar
Sylvia M
2d

My favourite food critic is travelling to Ecuador three weeks before me!!!! I can’t wait to read about it! Have a great trip! 😃

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