Outside the restaurant Tanière 3 in Quebec City, an impressive Michelin rating.

I’ve been somewhat overwhelmed this month, with my new cookbook launch, travels, and personal issues. Faced with limited time to cook and write, I haven’t posted here for a while, and to be honest, at a time when the world seems to be falling apart, I find it challenging to wax eloquent over fancy restaurants.

That said, enjoying good food has long been my source of joy when the going gets tough, and I have no doubt I share that with you, dear subscribers.

On the topic of subscribers, I am thrilled that we are about to hit the 6,000 subscriber mark and though I have been slow to communicate with you all of late, I also know that hitting people with too many posts means they won’t get read, a bit like the pile of New Yorker magazines next to me that I intend to get to, and next thing I know, another arrives... and then another...

As a Substack writer, I think it’s also difficult to know what subscribers want to read. I’ve learned here that there is no way to please everyone: some want restaurant reviews, others want recipes, and still others may prefer travel food recommendations or opinion pieces. I’ve tried to offer a mix of articles and I also hope that if you are new here, you’ve had a look at some of the older posts that I strongly believe still hold up. Having access to all of the recipes here is the prime advantage of being a paid subscriber.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

I’m off to Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands tomorrow but before I leave, I wanted to write about a few recent events that have inspired me. And of course I will report on the Ecuador trip.

Nice to see the team of Sushi Nishinokaze awarded a star, here with Montreal mayor, Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

First, a few words on Quebec’s latest Michelin rankings.

Wait, are we talking Michelin again? You betcha!

Due to exorbitant ceremony costs, Montreal does not hold a Michelin awards ceremony, so for the Montreal awards, the plaques are handed out by the new mayor, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, at City Hall. The element of surprise is sadly not part of the event because the results were announced by press release on the morning of May 6th.

This year, 121 restaurants were either awarded one star or two (in the case of Tanière³ in Quebec City), a Bib Gourmand, a green star, or a recommended rating. I was happy to see the original starred restaurants hold up. That said, I wonder why Europea, a restaurant that is for sale and whose chef, Jérôme Ferrer, was called out for abusive behaviour in an article in La Presse, still held on to its star. Because of the secrecy of the Michelin enterprise, we don’t even know if these establishments were revisited and re-evaluated.

Four restaurants were newly awarded a single star: the always stellar Hoogan & Beaufort, the impressive new sushi restaurant Sushi Nishinokaze, and Quebec City’s excellent Le Clan, which I reviewed here last summer. Located near the Parc national de la Mauricie, Auberge Saint-Mathieu was awarded both a star and a green star, which makes it a must-visit for me in 2026 because, stars aside, I have only heard great things about this country restaurant whose chef, Samy Benabed, was named chef of the year at the latest edition of Les Lauriers de la Gastronomie.

Having dined at most of these restaurants this year, I wholeheartedly agree they merit a star. That said, it remains a mystery why Montreal has earned so few stars.

There are currently 12 one-star Michelin restaurants in Vancouver. As of the latest Michelin Guide, there are 14 one-star Michelin restaurants in Toronto (16 in the greater Toronto region). In Montreal we have five: Sabayon, Europea, Mastard, Sushi Nishinokaze and Hoogan & Beaufort. Both the Vancouver and Toronto lists are dominated by Asian restaurants. And in Montreal, the starred restaurants can be counted on one hand. What the heck!

This year again, gastronomic restaurants like Le Mousso and Toqué! still missed out on a star. I’d say the same for the perennial list-topper Mon Lapin. I could go on and on with theories, but ultimately what bothers me most is that certain restaurants merit a higher ranking than the simple “recommended” category shared by many less ambitious establishments. They are more than simply “recommended,” and it pains me to see so many restaurants relegated to that category because Michelin has decided to play coy. Sorry, but that stinks. And speaking of things that stink when it comes to Michelin: excellent restaurants like Graziella, Impasto, and Milos aren’t even in the recommended category. Oy!

Montreal chefs standing proud at the 50 Best ceremony last month.

On May 28th, the second annual list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants was announced, and of the 50, Montreal took four spots: Mon Lapin, Le Violon, Beba, and new to the list, Sabayon. Knocked off the list were Montreal Plaza and Alma. In Quebec City, Tanière³ again scored high with a number 8 spot. All in all, an excellent showing for Canada with 14 spots, including five of the top 10.

I think a few more Quebec City restaurants could certainly make the ranking, but over at the New York Times, food writer Julia Moskin said Canada had “overperformed.” What a load of crap. I suggest Ms. Moskin make her way up to the Great White North to see how strong the restaurant scene is here. Why do Americans always have to insult the competition when they feel threatened?

Restaurant Pearl Morisette garners the hospitality award and an impressive #3 ranking.

I have another theory about Canada’s impressive showing: the Trump factor.

There was a time when many of us Canadians headed south to enjoy American restaurants. But these days, many of us are avoiding the States and focusing instead on discovering restaurants within our own borders. On the flip side, American foodies might finally be taking the time to discover the Canadian restaurant scene, which for too long has been ignored. Given that 90 of the 300 North America’s 50 Best voters are Canadian, and that they are likely focusing on Canadian restaurants, I’m not surprised to see us doing so well. I wonder if Ms. Moskin thought of that.

As for the Canada’s 100 Best list that was announced on May 5th, I’ve always been baffled by that one. It’s not that Quebec doesn’t do well on it (it does, but only Montreal), yet seeing that terrific Quebec City restaurants like Arvi or Le Clan (both holding one Michelin star), or the sharp Melba or Battuto, aren’t on the list makes me question that ranking entirely. That said, the 2026 list counts a whopping 28 Montreal restaurants, a full quarter of the country’s ranked establishments. And yet, we are far behind Toronto and Vancouver in Michelin stars. Odd, no?

All of these lists make me wonder how chefs consider the rankings landscape in 2026. With restaurant critics more or less gone, restaurants must rely on either Michelin stars, lists, a costly marketing team, or a dynamic and constant social media presence to garner attention. Gone are the days when a glowing newspaper review could fill a restaurant. Today you see restaurants pulling out all the stops to make it onto the rankings and, from what I’ve heard, the publicity does help get people through the door. And yet what they have to do to get on lists is the exact opposite of what they had to do to get a good review: spend money. What are they spending on? PR companies to get the word out and, in more and more cases, flights, accommodations and free meals to get the supposedly anonymous voters in. And even that doesn’t guarantee a vote.

The truth is, excellent cooking is what draws attention to a restaurant. Or at least, that’s what I’ve truly come to believe, especially after enjoying a fabulous dinner at Mystic restaurant in Halifax, a city not known for its gastronomy but one definitely on the rise.

A beautiful dish of lobster caramelle at Mystic restaurant in Halifax.

On the topic of getting people through the door, I recently met with a Montreal chef who told me she would like to see more anglophone customers in her restaurant. The question is, how do you do that? Anglos may be the minority in Montreal but they are good and often faithful customers. The problem is they tend to stick to the west side of the city. This restaurant is east of The Main, so without publicity, it will be tough to draw in the West End anglo crowd. Without a spot on the lists it’s tough for a restaurant to fill up consistently and without a Michelin star, a gastronomic restaurant simply gets lumped in with the rest. So the question becomes: why bother with the gastronomy if it has become so hard to draw in the gastronomes?

Why so serious? Me with Normand Laprise judging on the Radio Canada program, Les Chefs this week.

Speaking of gastronomy, I wanted to address some criticism I experienced this week when I made an appearance as a guest judge on the wildly popular Radio-Canada series Les Chefs. The show is a chef competition and the episode I was invited on was the semifinal, where the last four contestants were battling it out for a spot in the finale this coming Tuesday. The theme of the episode was menus from the past, and the chefs were given dishes to make including frog’s legs and rice pudding.

To put it mildly, it didn’t go well. Only one of the four had cooked frog’s legs before, so most of the “cuisses” were undercooked. In all of the rice pudding dishes, the rice was undercooked as well. I can cut them some slack for the frog’s legs (when was the last time you saw those on a menu?), but cooking rice is the most basic skill you could ask of a chef.

I was indeed very critical of the cooking, but how can you not be when faced with such technical errors? When reviewing dishes like that, you can’t lie and say everything was great just to keep things positive. I saw this in my time as a critic as well, this idea of being “mean” when criticizing professionals cooking.

People obviously focus on the negative side of criticism, but the truth is, it can be beneficial too. How will any chef improve if you don’t give it to them straight? And how will we uphold a high level of gastronomy here in Quebec if we’re all afraid to call out mediocrity? It is constructive criticism after all, and the goal in cooking should always be excellence.

Undercooked frog’s legs and rice are not excellence. Sorry to those who felt the show was a downer, but I’ll never be one to sit there with a smile on my face if I know the food could be better, or in this case, much better.

Next week: What’s cooking in Ecuador?

Leave a comment