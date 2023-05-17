Yesterday there was much excitement and brouhaha with the launch of the annual Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list. Before I delve into this year’s selection, first a bit of history.

Beginning in 2015, this list has long been overseen by Toronto-based author and former National Post restaurant critic, Jacob Richler. His list-making business actually began in 2012 when he partnered with Maclean's magazine to present a special-edition featuring the 50 best restaurants in Canada.

When that first list was released, gripes were a plenty, not over the restaurants that made the list (all worthy of praise), but the ones that did not. Most every city featured had an overlooked restaurant, some of the most glaring being the wildly popular Vij's in Vancouver, the posh L’Initiale in Quebec City, and — imagine! — Joe Beef in Montreal. Especially jarring was the omission of Au Pied de Cochon and Au Pied de Cochon Sugar Shack, two restaurants owned by Martin Picard, widely considered one of Canada's most innovative and influential chefs at the time.

The fact that these restaurants were not on the Maclean's list caused such an uproar that social media sites were on fire in protest. The American website eater.com got in on the action with an article titled "Tempers flare over Canadian top 50 restaurants list" (still worth a read). Even Anthony Bourdain got in a word, saying: "Omitting Joe Beef AND Au Pied de Cochon from any list of top 50 Canadian restaurants (or even a top ten list) is like writing a history of British rock and roll and wilfully neglecting to mention either Beatles or Stones.”

The 1,000-plus reader comments on the Maclean's website were overwhelmingly negative as well, the most stinging being: "Great review of the top 50 restaurants in Canada with strong PR teams." Ouch.

That was then, this is now. So what has changed? Well… a lot.

There will always be controversy when any list is released, but now the list is longer, the judging panel has increased, and the publication is no longer associated with a large media outlet.

To begin, look here for information on how judging was handled in 2023 by a panel featuring, “a balanced mix of informed culinary enthusiasts, food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and other food service professionals.” Names are not divulged as they were in the past, but that’s a good thing as judges should be required, like in the World’s 50 Best List, to remain anonymous (though few actually do). The World’s 50 Best list has never required proof that judges paid for their meals (a lot of comping goes on behind the scenes) or even proof that they dined in their chosen restaurants, as requested, in the 18 months proceeding their vote. The Canada’s 100 Best restaurants web site lists no such requirements of their 130 judges, though it goes without saying that judges cannot vote for their own restaurants. A few lines on the most recent judging rules and criteria would be a good thing.

Having compiled best restaurant lists annually for the Montreal Gazette for 20 years, I know how daunting the task can be. I can only imagine how difficult it is to manage thousands of votes over an entire country! No doubt, no one critic can dine in every restaurant coast to coast. Yet having such a diverse team of judges and opinions means the list favours popularity and word-of-mouth recommendations within chef and gourmet circles, friends recommending friends, a culinary circle jerk of sorts, rarely straying from the “IN” crowd and shunning those on the “NOT COOL” list.

But back to the choices themselves, beginning with this year’s top pick, Mon Lapin, a gloriously successful Little Italy restaurant headed by the dynamic duo of chef Marc-Olivier Frappier and sommelier Vanya Filipovic. No complaints here as these two seasoned professionals, who began their careers at Montreal’s Joe Beef, are not only incredibly dedicated, but wildly talented, much admired, sophisticated and humble in the best way. Theirs is an inspired choice for the top spot, especially as we pull away from the white tablecloth dining of the past and look to a future of a more relaxed, yet certainly as innovative and exciting, dining experience.

As you scroll down, you will dozens of chefs and restaurants that merit a spot on this list. And with Montreal leading the rankings in Canadian cities, how great to see my beloved city’s culinary scene coming back to full strength.

However, I must also express a few complaints, and those are centred on not only the names left off the list, but the ranking itself.

As for the names omitted, let’s begin with the most obvious: Le Club Classe et Pêche, Un Po di Più, Leméac, Au Pied de Cochon, Cabane à Sucre APdC, Impasto, Maison Boulud, Damas, Hoogan et Beaufort, Tuck Shop, Graziella, and Le Filet. Quebec City’s fabulous Battuto? Not there. In the Laurentians, La Belle Histoire and L’Épicurieux were also left out, whereas the fabulous, yet now coming on two years closed, Chez St-Pierre, mysteriously made the list. And leaving out a great restaurant like Foxy yet naming its sommelier Véronique Dalle Best in Canada is just plain odd, especially as chef Catherine Couvet Desrosiers’ food is terrific.

I’m also scratching my head over the ranking system. Having recently dined at the incredible and highly-respected Quebec City restaurant, ARVI, I wonder how it could be ranked all the way down at #78 in 2023 or even #97 in 2022? And then there’s Park at #99 this year and not even on the list last year? For real? Or even Paloma at #48 ranked above both Mastard and Bouillon Bilk? I like Paloma, a lot, but ranked above those two? C’mon.

By now you may be thinking, “Not happy Lesley? Then write your own damn list!” And you wouldn’t be wrong to criticize me for criticizing this list, which in the end does way more good for the industry than harm. However, let’s not forget that the revenue generated by this kind of list is worth millions. The potential profits from making the grade are significant. More importantly, perhaps, is the disappointment experienced by those who do not.

I’ve spoken to chefs and restaurateurs left off these lists and though they put on a brave face, the hurt is palpable. They wonder if they aren’t good enough, if they should put themselves out more, if they aren’t part of the right “clique”, if it’s all worth it in the end. Let’s not get too emotional here, restaurants are a business after all. But chefs are already wracked with self-doubt and these lists, guides, rankings, and yes, even negative reviews, don’t help. As a former restaurant critic, I’m certainly aware of that.

Ultimately, though, I’m all for the lists, the rankings, the reviews. This list has grown in popularity and prestige since its early days and as Canadian restaurants are left off so many international rankings, it’s good to have one that celebrates the best on our national scene.

But I want it to get better. No, it will never be perfect and there will always be some restaurants left out in the rain. But if it’s going to feature the 100 BEST, an added effort should be made to to make sure some key players aren’t forgotten. And as for the ranking…that could also use some fine tuning as well. These lists will never please everyone. But to improve, they, like the restaurants, should always be open to criticism.

