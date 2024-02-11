As a child, I still recall handing out Valentine’s cards to my schoolmates and the joy of finding a box of cinnamon hearts on my bedside table supplied by my mom. But as an adult, Valentine’s Day has long been a time to think up new “decadent” chocolate dessert, new sexy ways to eat oysters, and new recipes for a romantic dinner for your loved. Quails for Valentine’s Day… soufflés for Valentine’s Day… truffles for Valentine’s Day… and how about some chocolate-covered strawberries and Champagne!!? Groan…

In the same vein as the dreaded “Thanksgiving Leftovers” story, Valentine’s Day food features are often assigned to rookie food writers oblivious to the challenges of making this tacky holiday sound like a day of bliss. My first Valentine’s feature was in February 2000, and my editor at the time had the lame brilliant idea of suggesting products or ingredients with the words heart, coeur, love, or amour. So for days I was on the hunt for recipes with duck hearts and tracking down cheeses like the Chandamour, a pasteurized, triple-cream cheese, or a Roucoulons, a soft creamy cheese with a washed rind and large red heart emblazoned on its wrapper. I tested recipes for salads with artichoke hearts and hearts of palm, and uncovered wines at the SAQ including a Beaujolais St-Amour and the Saint-Estèphe Château Calon-Ségur, famous for its heart-emblazoned label and sold for an eyebrow-raising $157.

The article ended with a feast of heart-inspired dishes and the suggestion to play an old recording of that great old standard, “You Gotta Have Heart” while enjoying your menu of Marinated hearts of palm and artichoke with Romaine hearts and red endive, Coeur de filet mignon with sweet potato puree and grilled hearts of fennel, and a Coeur à la crème with strawberry coulis to finish.

The Coeur à la crème from my 2000 article served on a Christian Lacroix plate.

I was such a keener back then that I borrowed Christian Lacroix plates, Christofle Champagne flutes and fine linens from Ogilvy’s, and made the entire spread for the photo shoot. I spent about $200 on ingredients and about four hours cooking. The photographer was in and out of there in five minutes.

(Allow me an aside: Newspaper photographers aren’t always so keen on food photography, preferring instead to shoot hockey games and Grand Prix races. Yet truth be told, the picture above that ran with my story covered three quarters of the page, far greater real estate than any sports picture would ever receive.)

Frankly, I don’t know if that article was proof that I could handle any silly assignment, or a wake-up call that I should have chosen a more fulfilling career. And that wasn’t even the end of it because the requisite listicles of chocolate shops, aphrodisiac food suggestions, and romantic restaurant recommendations followed for decades to come.

Food feature frustrations aside, I cannot deny being a fan of Valentine’s Day. No kidding. I know it’s commercial and kitschy, and I’ve been told time and again that restaurateurs actually loathe Valentine’s Day because their restaurants fill up with couples who tend to lose that lovin’ feeling come tipping time. But I think it’s nice to have a day at this rather grim time of year that celebrates love. Not only am I a sucker for flowers and Champagne, the mere sight of a heart-shaped box of chocolates makes me giddy.

Left, the old Chocolats Andrée Valentine’s box and right, the new.

Speaking of chocolates, for decades the best Valentine’s chocolate box in Montreal was to be had at Les Chocolats Andrée, which VERY SADLY no longer exists since the original location closed in 2018. Yes I know they have reopened in a new location, but the chocolates aren’t hand-dipped in the same way and the packaging is now quite modern. Whereas the old boxes looked like something Gigi would be receiving on a regular basis, the new boxes don’t have that same vintage appeal.

Leslie Caron as Gigi, a woman who definitely knew her bonbons

That said, the more modern box from the new store does look appealing. I’ll investigate and report back.

Another excellent gift for a loved one on V day is a good bottle of pink Champagne. My choices start with the Henriot brut Champagne rosé, sold for a cool $99.50.

Picture taken at a memorable Valentine’s meal enjoyed with pink Champagne.

I also wouldn’t turn my nose up at the posh Bollinger rosé brut at $135.25, and heck if anyone shows up at my house with the Dom PérignonVintage Brut 2009 at $484, I’ll do their laundry for a month.

Leo knows his Champagne

Another great choice, and a newcomer to the Quebec market (and I believe Ontario as well), is the Telmont Réserve Rosé Extra-Brut at $104.25. Or, if pink isn’t un must, I’d highly recommend the Telmont Reserve Brut at $89.75. This Champagne gets a lot of ink because Leonardo DiCaprio recently became an investor, but having visited the vineyard last September and tasted their full repertoire of wines, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this lovely bubbly, which is not only organic but also so environmentally aware that the bottle is the lightest to ship on the Champagne market.

What I love about rosé Champagne is not only its pretty pink hue, but the way it marries so beautifully with food. Try it with the best sushi, Chinese and South East Asian dishes. It also pairs very well with pork.

Years ago in a wine class, the teacher claimed that a blanc de noir Champagne (made exclusively from red grape varieties such as pinot noir and/or meunier) can even be paired with steak. What the??? Yup… steak. Apparently Brut Champagne is a good match for steak due to the acidity of the wine, which helps cleanse the palate when eating a fatty protein like marbled meat. I’ll give it a try and report back.

Now if you’r rethinking, “Whoa Lesley, what the heck is up with all this extravagance?” Well let’s just say that eating steak with Champagne at home is a heck of a lot cheaper than eating steak with Champagne in a restaurant. And by the way, I’ve often read that Chateau d'Yquem is delicious with a beautiful marbled, aged roast beef, but we’ll keep that little taste experiment for when I win the lottery.

A beautiful aged côte de boeuf from Montreal butchershop, Le Marchand de Bourg

Of course Valentine’s Day isn’t all about stuffing your face with chocolate and truffles while sucking back a glass of Champagne, decked out in the latest Victoria’s Secret lingerie. Valentine’s is just another day to tell friends and family that you love them, and appreciate them, and, in the case of my kids, really wished they’d return the love by putting their dishes in the dishwasher and making their beds more often.

Valentine’s Day is also a day to test your loved ones to see whether they try to brush off the occasion by saying Valentine’s is just another corporate holiday designed to get us to spend money. Of course it is, but if I don’t get a bouquet of flowers on the 14th, I’m going to pretend it doesn’t bother me, but secretly hold it against the bf for the next 365 days. And a handful of carnations ain’t cutting it. Drop some money on a decent arrangement or don’t bother. Nothing says I forgot to order flowers like a bouquet of supermarket carnations. Need an address in Montreal for Valentine’s posies? I’d highly recommend the fabulous Fauchois Fleurs, Westmount Florist, and Pourquoi Pas Fleurs.

A stunning Valentine’s bouquet from Fauchois Fleurs

Now enough about extravagance and on with a recipe.

At first I was going to run a recipe for a kirsch layer cake with meringue and sponge cake iced with pink buttercream, but I figured no one would bother, so I chose the dessert in the aforementioned Gazette feature that ran some 23 years ago.

Coeur à la Crème is a sophisticated dessert ideal for those who don't like rich, sweet concoctions. It’s a timeless French classic usually made with fromage blanc that’s lightly sweetened, enriched with cream, and spread into a cheesecloth-lined, heart-shaped and perforated mould. The cream mixture drains and firms up overnight, resulting in an alabaster slice of dairy deliciousness. I didn’t expect much when I first tried it, but boy is it ever good — especially with the contrasting berry sauce alongside. Yum!

However, I made a change to the original recipe. As fromage blanc is not available in Canada, the original recipe called for quark cheese as a substitute. But as I couldn’t find quark cheese in my supermarket anymore, I substituted a mix of mascarpone and yogurt, which resulted into a wonderful tangy flavour. Do not use labneh, as it is salted. And as for cream cheese, yes it works but you will end up with a heavier consistency.

This dessert is not only delicious but super simple to make, and if you don’t have a perforated porcelain heart-shaped mold (available at many kitchen shops), coeur à la crème can be made it in a plastic container with a few holes pierced in the bottom for the liquid from the dairy to drain out, or in a sieve, which will result in a pretty dome shape. Just be sure you have the cheesecloth to line the mold.

Coeur à la Crème

Serves 6

1 cup (220g) mascarpone cheese, fromage blanc or any other soft unripened cheese

1/2 cup (100g) Skyr or plain yogurt

1/4 cup (50 g) superfine sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup (125 ml) 35% cream

Red berries for garnish

Berry coulis (recipe follows)

Prepare your mould by measuring two layers of cheesecloth and cutting them large enough so that the cloth fills the mould right into the corners, but hangs about 3 to 4’ over the side. Rinse the cheese cloth in cold water, wring it out, and then lay one layer over another in the mould, again pressing it right into the corners. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together the mascarpone and yogurt with the sugar and vanilla just until smooth. In another bowl, beat the cream with an electric mixer at high speed until it holds soft peaks. Fold the cream into the cheese mixture, stirring quite vigorously until well blended. The texture should be like thick yogurt. Pour the mixture it into the prepared mould. Wrap the cheesecloth over the top of the cream, pressing down lightly to make sure the top layer is even. Set the mould on a trivet over a baking pan and refrigerate overnight.

To unmould, lift the cheesecloth off the cream, invert the heart onto a serving platter and peel off the cheesecloth. Decorate with fruit and serve with the strawberry coulis.

Strawberry Coulis

Makes 1 1/4 cups

I always add kirsch to strawberry desserts because I find it a real flavour boost, especially in winter when strawberries aren't at their best.

2 cups (about 300g) fresh strawberries, quickly rinsed and then hulled

2 tablespoons granulated or fruit sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon kirsch (optional)

Slice the strawberries into small pieces and place them in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the sugar and lemon juice, wrap and refrigerate overnight. In a blender, purée the fruit and any liquid in the bowl until smooth. Strain the coulis and whisk in the kirsch.

Coeur À La Crème With Coulis 715KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

