Thoughts on waffles
With a few favourite recipes
Today is an especially grey day in Montreal and when the weather gets me down, I often turn to food to get me up. I’m not talking cake for breakfast (well not today anyway) but on such mornings I need something extra special, say a cinnamon bun, pancakes, scones, or a muffin. Today I woke up craving waffles.
There are waffle fanatics out there but I am …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.