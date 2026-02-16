Whenever I’m on a food press trip, I can’t resist asking for a recipe or two. It’s amusing to watch the chef’s reaction—why do you want this? What will you do with it? Should we even share it? They’re naturally suspicious, especially when everyone else is angling for the goodie bag and I’m the one asking how much Triple Sec goes in the margarita.

That exclusivity is precisely the appeal. If we were all requesting recipes, they’d lose their cachet—and we food writers live for an exclusive. I still remember a press trip to Spain where a Food & Wine editor and I practically dueled over an olive oil cake recipe. We both scribbled furiously in our notebooks. Come to think of it, I never tested or published mine. I wonder if she did? Either way, just trying to beat her to it was half the fun.

Last month at the fabulous Chablé Yucatan, I asked the hotel’s PR director, Debi Cárdenas, for a recipe. She looked surprised but gamely asked which dishes. I suggested three that seemed manageable, she jotted them down, and a few days later—lo and behold—the recipes arrived in my inbox. Thanks, Debi. And extra special thanks to Executive Chef Ernesto Flores!

Here’s the thing about chef recipes: they’re usually pretty abstract. But after years of decoding and testing them, I’ve learned to translate professional kitchen shorthand into proper cookbook format.

One recipe Debi sent was for a sauce I hadn’t requested but was happy to receive: a habanero sauce that’s easy to make but the hottest thing I’ve ever tasted. If you love heat, this is your sauce. Habaneros rank among the world’s spiciest peppers, so if you’d prefer something milder, swap in jalapeños instead.

"¡Ay, caramba! this habanero sauce is a hottie!

The second recipe is for a lovely soup we enjoyed at the start of a meal showcasing Yucatan specialties. I remember slurping it up and thinking: this must be what Mexican children request when they have a cold. It’s that comforting and restorative.

The final recipe is for a dessert I discovered one evening while watching young dancers perform traditional Yucatan folk dances. Mid-performance, I tasted a flan that stopped me cold. I looked down at my bowl, trying to understand what made it so exceptional. It had the structure of flan but a denser, richer texture—somewhere between crème caramel and cheesecake. The flavor profile was distinctly Mexican: vanilla and cinnamon mingling beautifully. It sat in a pool of caramel sauce and was crowned with vanilla ice cream. Yum!

I thoroughly enjoyed adapting these recipes because with every bite, I was transported back to Mexico and to that beautiful hotel where my only concerns were falling off my bike, encountering an iguana, or serving myself too generous a spoonful of that wickedly hot sauce.

Sopa de lima (Lime soup)

Serves 4-6