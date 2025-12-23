I’ve always been a sucker for a moist slice of gingerbread. It’s one of those house smeller-upper cakes that we always see at Christmas time, yet makes for a great snack or dessert any time of year.

Gingerbread has a complex history, believed to have arrived in Europe in 992 AD thanks to an Armenian monk by the name of Gregory of Nicopolis who eventually settled in the town of Pithivier and taught French Christians who to make it. By the Middle Ages, it appears gingerbread was widespread throughout Europe, from Poland, to Germany to Sweden where nuns used it to ease indigestion.

When I think of gingerbread today, I of course think of the cookies, but also the soft cake and the European pain d’apices which is so popular in both Burgundy and Alsace that I can find brand from both french regions at my local supermarket here in Montreal.

Pain d’épices is quite different than the cakes gingerbread beloved by North Americans because it’s far less sweet, and that sweetness comes more from honey than the widely available and cheaper molasses we use here in North America.

Also, pain d’épices is often paired with savoury dishes like foie gras or cheese in France, whereas gingerbread is really more of a snacking cake or dessert. That said, one of my favourite desserts ever, served at a Montreal bistro by the name of Le Bistingo, featured a slice of gingerbread topped with a poached pear, caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream. Wonderful!

This recipe for gingerbread came from my good friend, Dawn Woodward, owner of the fabulous bakery Evelyn’s Wholegrain Bakery in Toronto. We did a podcast episode with Dawn on the Salt Lick podcast back in the spring where we discuss her passion for wholegrain baking in detail. Dawn is considered one of Canada’s top bakers and her stand at the Trinity market is extremely popular. She also published a book called Flour is Flavour in 2024, which is filled with dozens of fabulous recipes for breads, cakes, cookies and more — with nary a cup of all-purpose wheat flour in sight!

Last fall I travelled through Toronto for a few days on my way to Stratford and was lucky enough to participate in a baking class with Dawn dedicated to ginger. We made speculoos, ginger cookies and this scrumptious gingerbread loaf.

Scenes from our ginger class at Dawn’s Bakery

I love trying out Dawn’s recipes in which she uses only local and organic ingredients. Dawn is a purist and you can taste it in the resulting gingerbread, which calls for an intense mix spices including mustard, green cardamom and black pepper, along with rye flour and pungent molasses over the more delicate honey. The resulting loaf is moist and oh-so fragrant. It’s by far the best gingerbread I’ve ever had the pleasure to savour.

At the class, Dawn served the gingerbread with crème fraîche and her homemade quince jam, which was lovely. But my favourite way to eat Dawn’s gingerbread was discovered just last night. I had purchased a bottle of aged honey wine (mead) made here in Quebec by the Desrochers family that had been lingering on my fridge door for a month. So while nibbling on the gingerbread, I slurped back a thimble of this magical honey wine and WHOA what a pairing! All the best Christmas flavours right there in three bites and sips.

Today I’m headed to the Jean-Talon Market to buy more of this magical mead to try with foie gras, which means I’ll be making this gingerbread again. It’s THAT good!

Enjoy!

Dawn’s Gingerbread

Makes 2, 9X5 inch loaves

25 g (4 tbsp) gingerbread spice mix (recipe below)

400g (4 cups) wholegrain rye flour

2 tsps baking powder

1 1/2 tsps baking soda

1 1/2 tsps fine sea salt

180 g (3/4 cup + 1 tbsp) butter

320 g (1 1/2 cups + 1 tbsp) organic cane sugar

260 g (3/4 cup) molasses

6 large eggs

400 ml (1 1/2 cups + 2 tbsps) full-fat kefir or buttermilk

Preheat oven to 375º F (190ºC) and place rack in middle position

Butter the two pans and line the bottom and sides with parchment paper so that the paper is slightly higher than the side of the pan. Lightly butter the parchment paper and dust lightly with rye flour. Turn each pan upside down to knock out the excess flour, then place the pans on a baking sheet.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the spice mix, rye flour, baking powder and soda, along with the salt. Set aside.

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over low heat, then whisk in the sugar and molasses. Off heat, whisk in the eggs, one by one, incorporating each into the mix before adding the next. Whisk in the kefir (or buttermilk) until smooth.

Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry and whisk together until smooth. Working quickly, evenly portion the batter into the prepared pans.

Bake for 45 minutes. Be sure not to open the oven door before the 40-minute mark or the cakes may collapse. They’re done when they start to pull away from the sides of the pan and a toothpick comes out almost clean when pierced into the middle of the cake. This is a moist bread, which dips a bit in the centre, so you want a bit of batter clinging to the toothpick.

Cool in the pans for 20 minutes and then gently turn them out to a rack to finish cooling. If you plan to glaze them, now is the time to prepare the glaze and pour it over the top of each cake.

Store the cakes at room temperature in a sealed container for a week, or wrap and freeze for up to a month.

Glaze

55 g (1/4 cup) unsalted butter

200 g (1 1/3 cups) icing sugar

45 ml (3 tbsps) rum or brandy or cognac

Juice of 1/2 lemon

In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter until lightly browned. Whisk in the icing sugar, alcohol and lemon juice, and whisk well until smooth and of a pourable consistency.

Gingerbread Spice Mix

Makes enough for 2 gingerbread loaves

1 1/2 tablespoons (7g) powdered ginger

1/2 tablespoon mustard powder*

1/2 tablespoon green cardamom powder**

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoons ground mace or nutmeg

Mix the spices together and store in a clean Mason jar or spice jar for future use.

*To make mustard powder, you simply need to grind dried mustard seeds into a fine consistency using a spice grinder, coffee grinder, or a mortar and pestle.

**For green cardamom powder: First husk the pods then measure the seeds before grinding. Use rounded measures to accommodate the volume of the seeds compared to the powder.

