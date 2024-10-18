The restaurant is called La Poule au Pot, its location is in Paris’s 1st arrondissement, and the food is described as “cuisine bourgeoise.” The chef, Jean-Francois Piège, one of the most famous in France, is highly-regarded for both contemporary and updated traditional cuisines served in his nine restaurants. He has also written 15 cookbooks, the most impressive being Le Grand livre de la cuisine française, recettes bourgeoises et populaires. With some 1 000 recipes, this book has quickly become a cherished reference manual of French haute cuisine.

When I dined at Le Poule au Pot, I was swept away by the beauty of every dish. The duck terrine, dotted with pistachios and featuring a bull’s-eye of foie gras, was exquisite; the mushroom-topped veal was rich and succulent; and the rum baba was ideally fluffy and boozy. As for the oversized marrow bones? A canine’s dream. The meal was complemented by perfect French fries, a textbook frisée lardons salad, and a crème brûlée as silky as Marie Antoinette’s pantaloons. Service was solicitous, the ambiance blended old-world charm with modern Parisian flair, and while the bill was somewhat eye-watering, it felt fair.

An assortment of dishes at La Poule au Pot.

Yet, in today’s restaurant scene, would La Poule au Pot be considered a gastronomic restaurant or just another bistro de luxe? I’d argue the latter. There was a time when this cuisine would have qualified as haute gastronomie, but after dining at one of Montreal’s most ambitious restaurants, I began to wonder: Does gastronomie now require creativity? Can the haute dishes of yesterday still be classified as haute?

My “experience” at Le Mousso, the restaurant of renowned chef Antonin Mousseau-Rivard, prompted this reflection.

Opened in 2015, the original Le Mousso was one of the few establishments at the time that offered something genuinely new. As I noted in my 3½-star review, it wasn’t just modern cooking for the sake of being progressive, but a very personal cuisine prepared with sharp technique and a wide array of intriguing ingredients and ideas. Le Mousso offered a set tasting menu, with or without wine pairings. While tasting menus have been around for decades, Mousseau-Rivard’s creations were so beautiful that a night at his table felt more like an artistic experience than merely dining. Given that Mousseau-Rivard is the son of Québécois singing legend Michel Rivard and that his grandfather, Jean-Paul Mousseau, was an artist, this connection makes sense.

From Le Mousso 2015, celery root mousse with shreds of smoked trout and trout roe, the whole sprinkled with cinder dust.

When Le Mousso opened, the seven-course tasting menu was priced at $50 to $60, with wine pairings for $45. However, much has changed since 2015, particularly during the pandemic, when many restaurateurs faced significant challenges. Those who persevered realized that food costs and staff salaries had surged dramatically. For Mousseau-Rivard, the only viable option to continue was to raise prices. While he could have opted for the bistro route like many of his contemporaries, he briefly explored that path at Le Molière. After sampling his fare there, I was relieved to learn he stepped down from that position last summer.

Instead, embracing his creative spirit, he opted for a full Michelin-style approach at Le Mousso. He raised prices, limited service to one seating per night, and crafted even more intricate dishes. So it’s no surprise that when the Michelin Quebec guide was announced last month, many food enthusiasts named Le Mousso as a top contender for a star. In fact, Mousseau-Rivard has expressed his enthusiasm for Michelin’s arrival, hoping it will attract more culinary tourists to restaurants like his.

Those tourists better be deep-pocketed, because when I say prices have increased at Le Mousso, I’m not talking about a mere 25% or even 50%. The tasting menu now costs $250 per person, with wine pairings adding another $125, making a night for two a pricey proposition.

This is undoubtedly a gamble for Mousseau-Rivard, as his restaurant is now the costliest in the city. However, this price increase is not egregious but rather strategic. At today’s gastronomic restaurants, high prices have become the norm. Dining at The French Laundry will set you back $540, Pierre Gagnaire’s Parisian restaurant is $687, and Noma’s Japanese pop-up charges $1,255 (plus a 10% service charge) — all per person.

Some may argue that those are three of the world’s top restaurants, which is fair. But when you consider the $250 price for Le Mousso, it seems reasonable for a gastronomic menu. If you want to be recognized as a top chef, you must charge top dollar. And if your goal is Michelin recognition, you need to serve superb ingredients and hire experienced staff, all of which come at a high cost.

As someone who can no longer afford such extravagant dining (not to sound like granny here, but in my day, an expensive tasting menu was $80), I won’t be dining at Gagnaire, The French Laundry, or Noma anytime soon. However, when Chef Antonin invited me to dine at Le Mousso, I was happy to accept.

The bar and kitchen at Le Mousso

(Now, before I go any further, I’d like to clarify that since this dinner was an invitation, this write-up will serve more as an overview than a critical review. The purpose of this post is to discuss the style of gastronomic restaurants in 2024 rather than to critique.)

As much as I marveled at dinner at La Poule au Pot, my experience at Le Mousso felt less like a meal and more like an artistic performance. Fine dining is often likened to theater, a comparison I usually find weak; however, in this case, it holds true. Today’s gourmets are less interested in mere dining and more in a complete experience. As a foodie friend of my sister’s put it: “J’ai rarement faim, je veux juste mettre quelque chose de divertissant dans ma bouche.” (“I’m rarely hungry. I just want to put something entertaining in my mouth.”) Touché!

The Le Mousso “show” begins promptly at 6:30 pm, starting with a refreshing cucumber cocktail, a slice of Montreal melon, and some homemade wild boar prosciutto, accompanied by a warm welcome from Mousseau-Rivard.

Over the next three and a half hours, a nine-course menu unfolds, with Mousseau-Rivard and two sommeliers alternating in their commentary on both the dishes and the wines—most of which are natural, with a majority being orange. This dynamic team pours their hearts into the presentation, and the staff joins in with a spirited “Santé!” at the end of each dish description, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere.

As for the food, the menu lists the courses by one word, which go as follows: Oyster, Tomato, Monkfish, Beef, Lobster, Scallop, Duck, Camomile and Fruit. Of course everyone one of those ingredients is transformed beyond recognition.

From left, clockwise: oyster, tomato, lobster, monkfish.

This cuisine is incredibly complex, a far cry from the marrow bones and veal with mushrooms typical of French cuisine bourgeoise. Ingredients are cured, vacuum-sealed, butter-poached, jellied, burnt, dry-aged, and paired with a variety of obscure herbs and edible flowers. Complementing these luxurious proteins are broths, beurre blancs, espumas, creams, flavored oils, and Asian-inspired sauces.

From top left clockwise: scallop, duck (X2), and beef,

The wide array of ingredients and cooking techniques showcased throughout the meal is staggering. And just look at those exquisite dishes, all crafted by the local ceramicist Atelier Ceramique Gaïa, made exclusively for the restaurant.

By the time dessert arrives, with seven dishes under my belt and as many glasses of wine, I can’t deny feeling a bit overwhelmed. What was that pepper? The name of that flower? How was the lobster poached? What exactly was the filling in that tortellini? It reminded me of a dinner I had years ago at Charlie Trotter’s, where someone at the table exclaimed, “Wow, does that sea urchin ever taste like passion fruit!” I replied, “Sea urchin? I don’t think there was any on my plate.” To which he pointed out, “Yes, the little nugget in the corner. Oh, it’s gone. I guess you ate it.”

It also brought to mind that scene in Amadeus when Emperor Joseph II says, “My dear young man, don't take it too hard. Your work is ingenious. It's quality work. There are simply too many notes, that's all.”

There was a time when I would have meticulously jotted down every detail on my menu. Today, however, I find myself more focused on the overall experience of the evening. I was certainly impressed, yet it became clear that modern gastronomy is no longer my preference. Many foodies would have swooned over the intense umami flavors of the tomato dish, the interplay of textures in the scallop and creamed corn dish, and those impossibly tender pieces of lobster. But that level of intricate cuisine seems aimed at those seeking the theater of dining, while I’m increasingly drawn to a simpler approach. I guess I’m turning into the bistro-next-to-the-starred-restaurant kind of diner — budget oblige!

Will the Le Mousso team earn a Michelin star? It’s certainly possible, as Michelin inspectors tend to favor intricate and artistic food crafted by a chef with a distinct style and strong technique.

But I exited wondering, am I more of a more of a Poule au Pot diner or a Le Mousso diner? I guess at this time in my life, the gastronomy I favour is the bistro de luxe.

