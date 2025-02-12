Tell people you’re going to Paris and chances are you’ll be inundated with restaurant recommendations. I sure was, though that may be because my friends tend to be foodies. Yet last minute recommendations aren’t always ideal because for Parisian restaurants, reservations are de rigueur. So though people were pointing me right and left (or Right Bank and Left Bank), I had made plans way in advance.

That said, there’s always a chance in Paris to walk in to a new spot, or a beloved old spot, and hope a place opens up, which is always a possibility yet I wouldn’t recommend waltzing into say Septime hoping to score a table.

The first reservation I made was for the famous bistro, Paul Bert because my boyfriend Jean, requested we eat there for his birthday. The second was for a restaurant called Le Coq et Fils because their specialty is chicken and egg dishes and I’m obsessed with both. Here’s how our meals unfolded.