I’m in Paris right now with many adventures planned for September, some more food-related than others, and I’ll be posting about those in the weeks to come with some restaurant visits and all kinds of other interesting discoveries. But when I left Montreal yesterday it was about 32-degrees C and today it’s about the same in Paris, with 34-degree temperatures forecast for the next few days. So before these hot temperatures leave us for another year, I wanted to post about a magnificent lavender ice cream I made last week.

Perhaps you’re thinking, “Lavender, the flowers you dry and stuff into your panty drawer? The fragrant herb used in perfume and soap? That hard-to-place flavour you find in Thrills gum?” Yes, that lavender.

Notice the package says, “It still tastes like soap!” which I’d say more specifically tastes like lavender soap.

That said, please don’t use that pot pourri lavender in the kitchen. What you need to use is untreated lavender. While visiting the Magog shop Bleu Lavande a while back, they told me to look for the lavender made for tisane. Good to know!

Lavender is a flavour used often in pastry and even cooking. I’ve had shortbreads, madeleines, and even chocolate bars flavoured with lavender. It’s not for everyone but when played subtle, lavender is an absolutely exquisite flavour that works especially well with berries, stone fruit and citrus. The famous jam maker, Christine Ferber makes a “confiture de brugnons à la lavande” (FYI, brugnons are similar to nectarines) and Pierre Hermé has made a lavender macaron as well as a lemon tart topped with little bâtonnets of lavender meringue. The Nouvelle Cuisine chef Roger Vergé, renowned for his “Cuisine du Soleil” rich in Provençal ingredients, used lavender often, and when I was a young pastry chef I often made his orange tarts topped with lavender meringue, or his apricot compote with lavender. He also made lavender ice cream, and I was always tempted to have a go at it myself. When I worked in a pâtisserie in Lyon back in 1989, their ice cream selection included lavender and I recall they often served it in tulip cookie cups topped with berries. I also recall the colour, a sort of greyish purple that looked very pretty next to all the bright red and dark blue fruit.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

While testing out recipes for a Radio-Canada show I took part in last week, I had a dessert with berries and lavender in mind. The first idea was a tart with a lavender panna cotta beneath the fruit. The second was a fruit tart with a cooked blueberry pie filling and a topping of fresh berries and lavender ice cream. I chose the second version because lavender panna cotta is nice but a bit too flowery to my taste. When I made the ice cream, I opted for David Lebovitz’s recipe from his ice cream book, The Perfect Scoop. But David’s lavender ice cream is white and I wanted that dreamy lavender colour so I added a bit of blue and red food colouring to the mix as it churned. I was happy with the result until one of my kids walked by and said, “your ice cream looks like concrete.” Let’s just say, getting the colour just right is a bit of a challenge and these pictures do not do the end result justice!

It may look like concrete, but it tastes great!

What I like about David’s recipe is that most of the sweetening comes in the form of honey, which is a natural pairing for lavender. You could even use lavender honey! In the original recipe, David avoids heating the honey in the custard base because he says the acidity in the honey can cause the mix to curdle. I tried the recipe before reading this and it worked out fine but you can make it David’s way to be extra cautious, which is to add the cream and honey after the custard base once cooked.

The lavender flavour here is perfect because it’s played subtle, with a two-part infusion, first in the honey and then in the final custard, whose flavour develops in the fridge overnight. But one thing you must avoid is leaving any of the lavender buds in the mix because the texture is unpleasant and when you bite down on one you get an equally unpleasant bolt of intense lavender flavour. No thanks! You can add a sprinkling the dry buds on the finished ice cream, but go easy because they are strong.

I serve the ice cream with berries but I also love it with peaches and nectarines, plums and apricots. I imagine it would be terrific on roasted figs or rhubarb, or even a bowl of orange supremes. I love this reel of the incredible Hannah Neeleman making roasted peaches with lavender and custard sauce. Yum!

Lavender… not just for soap my friends. It’s really quite special. Give it a try.

Leave a comment

Lavender-Honey Ice Cream

Makes about 1 quart

Adapted from The Perfect Scoop by David Lebovitz.

1/2 cup (130g) honey

1/4 cup dried or fresh lavender buds, divided

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) milk

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) whipping cream

pinch of salt

1/4 cup (50g) sugar

5 large egg yolks

In a small saucepan, heat the honey and stir in half of the lavender. When it's warm, remove from heat and let it steep for at least 1 hour.

In a medium saucepan, scald the milk with the cream and salt. Pour a quarter of the hot milk mixture into the lavender-infused honey, whisk until well combined and then strain back into the rest of the hot milk, pressing down on the lavender flowers to extract as much flavour as possible. Discard the lavender flowers and place the strainer back over a large bowl, and then set that bowl over an ice bath.

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until well blended. Slowly pour half the warm milk into the egg yolks, whisking all the while, then whisk the whole mixture back into the saucepan of hot milk .

Cook over low heat, stirring constantly with the whisk or a heatproof spatula, until the mixture is thick enough to coat the spatula ( or reaches 85°C (185ºF) on a candy thermometer). Pour the custard through the strainer into the large bowl. Add the remaining lavender flowers and stir until cool over an ice bath.

Chill overnight in the refrigerator.

The next day, before churning, strain the mixture, again pressing the lavender flowers to extract their flavor. Discard the flowers and freeze the custard in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Lavender Honey Ice Cream 477KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Leave a comment

Share