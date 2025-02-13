Because Valentine’s Day is but hours away, I thought that you might need a dessert to sweeten the occasion. Looking through the archives here, I found many desserts that would be perfect for bringing a bit of baking love to friends, family, or that special loved one.
I chose 15 and added comments about just why you should make the cake, pie, or dessert listed. I’ve made and enjoyed them all so now it’s your turn! And it doesn’t have to be for Valentine’s Day. Any day is the right day for a beautiful sweet treat.
Oh and if you are looking for a Valentine’s present, allow me to suggest a gift subscription to Lick My Plate. It’s a lot easier than heading out in the snow for flowers.
Here we go!
Lime cheesecake: This cheesecake is a breeze to make and ideal for all of you key lime pie lovers.
Easy chocolate cake: This slab cake is easy, delicious and satisfies even the most intense chocolate-cravings.
Tom Cruise’s coconut cake: This cake is an absolute DREAM and feeds a crowd. It’s rich, intense, moist and amazing. Try it!
Profiteroles: A recipe for those up for a challenge, but the resulting cream puffs will delight young and old and can be filled with either whipped cream or ice cream.
Coeur à la crème: A pretty, French dessert that is light and lovely and supremely elegant. And it’s heart-shaped so it wins all-round!
Julia Child’s chocolate mousse: So old-school and yet so perfect, Julia’s mousse is a classic for a reason.
German chocolate brownies: A great recipe for those looking for shares to share, and for the always winning combo of chocolate and coconut.
Molten chocolate cakes: The recipe I turn to when I have a chocolate craving, these lava cakes can be whipped up in 15 minutes
Mississippi mud cake bars: I absolutely LOVE these sticky chocolate and marshmallow bars that are very sweet but sometimes sweet is just what you’re after.
A spectacular orange layer cake: A recipe from Quebec/Canadian culinary legend Mme Benoit that tastes like a creamsicle and looks like heaven. Try this recipe and I guarantee wows all around.
An easy apple tart: Now’s the time for apple tarts, and this one, made with puff pastry can be made even easier if you purchase all-butter puff pastry. Be sure to serve with ice cream and caramel sauce, Yum!
Chocolate Torta caprese: A gluten-free fave with intense chocolate flavour and also easy to whip up at the last minute.
And also…
Lemon loaf: The perfect cake to last the entire weekend and ideal for a Valentine’s tea of breakfast too!
Pistachio tiramisu: A showstopper of a dessert that requires pistachio cream, which can be found in gourmet specialty shops and some supermarkets. A delicious take on a classic.
Carrot cake: I’ve made many carrot cakes over the years but this is my latest version. Everyone loves carrot cake so you can’t go wrong with this one.
ENJOY and HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!!
I have made the apple tart along with the orange cake, chocolate cake and coconut cake and all are delicious. Thanks for the recipes