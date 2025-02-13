Because Valentine’s Day is but hours away, I thought that you might need a dessert to sweeten the occasion. Looking through the archives here, I found many desserts that would be perfect for bringing a bit of baking love to friends, family, or that special loved one.

I chose 15 and added comments about just why you should make the cake, pie, or dessert listed. I’ve made and enjoyed them all so now it’s your turn! And it doesn’t have to be for Valentine’s Day. Any day is the right day for a beautiful sweet treat.

Oh and if you are looking for a Valentine’s present, allow me to suggest a gift subscription to Lick My Plate. It’s a lot easier than heading out in the snow for flowers.

Give a gift subscription

Here we go!

Lime cheesecake: This cheesecake is a breeze to make and ideal for all of you key lime pie lovers.

Easy chocolate cake: This slab cake is easy, delicious and satisfies even the most intense chocolate-cravings.

ENJOY and HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!!

Leave a comment

Share