I’m interrupting my Mexico series to post some of my favourite recipes on my Substack for Valentine’s Day. This year I’m posting links to the most Valentine’s style desserts as well as a few savoury dishes ideal for a romantic feast, be it for friends, family, or that special loved one.

I’ve made and enjoyed them all so now it’s your turn! And it doesn’t have to be for Valentine’s Day. Any day is the right day for a beautiful sweet treat.

Oh and if you are looking for a Valentine’s present, allow me to suggest a gift subscription to Lick My Plate. It’s a lot easier than heading out in the snow for flowers.

Here we go!