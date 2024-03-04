I own about 1000 cookbooks. Maybe more. I stopped counting a while ago. I also have about 1000 old cooking magazines but we’ll leave that hoarding issue topic for a future post.

That may sound nuts, but having inherited many from my mother and received a ton to review while writing for the newspaper and cookbook competitions, the numbers add up. At one point I was sent so many cookbooks to review that I had a box by the door for anyone who wanted to grab one on the way out. Eventually there were so many cookbooks in this house, that everyone started giving me the side eye when a stack of them fell over on the cat.

Even with all those cookbooks, I’m still buying new ones because there are so many enticing cookbooks released on a regular basis that I can’t resist. To avoid burying my family in a fortress of them, my policy is now for every cookbook that comes in, one goes out. I sold quite a few at a garage sale last summer, but I’ve probably already replaced them. And not just with new cookbooks, but vintage cookbooks that I’ve purchased from used book dealers. And when I say vintage cookbooks, I mean anything published before 2010.

I’ve always felt that cookbooks of a certain age aren’t worth holding on to. Why? Cuisine is quickly dated and recipe testing and editing wasn’t necessarily as thorough in the past as it is today. But I’m starting to question my disdain for old cookbooks. I can’t say I’ve opened any of my many Charlie Trotter books of late, but I’ve found some gems in some recently acquired vintage cookbooks.

Take, for instance, a cookbook by the late great French Nouvelle Cuisine chef, Alain Chapel (pictured above) first published in 1980. Flipping through the pages, I came upon a recipe for a cake made famous by a current cookbook author some 20 years ago. The recipe is the same save for one difference in technique. Perhaps the recipe was copied, perhaps the recipe came from the same source but through different channels. Saveur Magazine also features a recipe for this cake on its web site but with less sugar. So which recipe is the original? And where did Chapel get his recipe? And where did the cookbook author get hers? I find this sort of recipe deep dive fascinating.

I’ve also been drawn to cookbooks by influential chefs of the past. I’ve purchased out-of-print cookbooks by chefs like Michel Richard, Richard Olney, Georges Blanc, and Richard Sax, whose cookbook, Classic Home Desserts, has become an essential reference for cross checking many dessert recipes.

This article by Gabriella Gershenson so well recounts the joy of finding inspiration in this vintage cookbook. Published in 1994, Sax’s book escaped my attention at a time when my attention was fixed on pastry books from France. But with emphasis on French, American and even Italian desserts, Sax’s book is indispensable. If you’re a baker, find a used copy and grab it!

Burgundian star chef George Blanc’s books are also some of my favourites, especially his two most beautiful, La Nature Dans L’Assiette (1987), and De la Vigne à l’Assiette (1995). When these books were released, everyone oohed and aahed over the magnificent photos of Blanc’s incredibly sophisticated French food. But looking through the book today, the recipes seem less complex and though many of the ingredients are a challenge or expensive to acquire, the recipes remain inspiring for those of us who relish the purity of seasonal French market cuisine.

However I’d add a word of warning concerning old cookbooks: some of the recipes are downright wonky. When making cake frosting from a vintage book of Canadian author Jehane Benoit, the recipe called for a whole raw egg added between the butter and icing sugar. Weird. A pizza dough recipe from a book by Jeremiah Tower called for 1/2 cup of olive oil. I couldn’t do it, so added a 1/4 cup and the results were ok but not worth repeating. Julia Child was renowned for her recipes, but having made her recipe for baguettes, I’d say bread making was not Madame Child’s forte.

In the aforementioned Chapel book, instructions for a lemon tart are so sketchy (remplier les fonds de tarts et les cuire à four moyen, thermostat 6) that only a professional chef would manage to come out the other side. The recipe makes 12 tarts, with absolutely no mention of dimensions. Old French recipes are especially egregious, but reading through a recipe the 1963 Good Housekeeping Cookbook for a chicken stew, the ingredients include one sprig of parsley, two tablespoons of wine and one tablespoon of brandy. Two tablespoons of wine? I mean… why bother? (for a rework of that recipe look here).

Like I said, we’ve come a long way in the world of recipe writing.

The well-worn pages of the 1963 Good Housekeeping Cookbook

Of course lack of precision (or parsimonious alcohol additions) in recipes isn’t only a problem of the past. The original The River Café Cookbook was so popular in Britain, that there was even a scene in Bridget Jones’s Diary of Bridget making a mess of a dinner from the book for Mark Darcy. The dinner was a disaster, but I’m not convinced Bridget is solely to blame because the recipes in that book are notorious for being unreliable — as anyone who tried their famous Chocolate Nemesis Cake knows all too well. You could write a master’s thesis on everything wrong with those recipes and yet I still consider that book hugely inspirational, as do the half a million people who bought it.

As food photography has evolved as much as recipe writing, dated pictures are a turn off in many older books. I recently acquired chef Jeremiah Tower’s 1986 cookbook, New American Classics, after reading about how influential Tower was in the evolution of California cuisine and how this book was such an essential reference for any serious cook.

I also highly recommend the documentary, The Last Magnificent, which tells the story of Tower, the legendary chef behind such restaurants as Stars and Chez Panisse.

When the book arrived, I sat down with a cup of tea, eager to enter Tower’s world. The first thing that struck me was the sad photography. Then came the dated food, followed by the recipes, vegetable-heavy yet somehow not all that appealing. But just when I was ready to toss the book into the giveaway pile, I started to read the copy around those recipes. And it was wonderful!

An excerpt from Tower’s dessert chapter.

Tower has stories to tell, names to drop, advice to give. And those many essays soon led me back to his recipes. Grilled radicchio is nothing new today, but back then it definitely was here in North America. The 80s were an era of Nouvelle Cuisine in France and Tower’s plate presentations echo that influence. For the most part his technique is French and yet his ingredients are strictly American with slaws, gumbos, chilis, composed salads and sandwiches alongside recipes for tartare, coulibiac, and eggs rémoulade. It’s an early example of French-California fusion cooking, and though a bit odd by today’s standards, it’s also one of the foundations of contemporary American restaurant cooking. This is a book to hold on to. Maybe not for my next dinner party menu, but as a historical reference.

Now I realize not everyone is keen on owning a cookbook reference library. Which brings us back to the original question of this post: what cookbooks are worth holding onto? That’s too personal a decision for me to make for you because the cookbooks I love may not be the ones you love and vice versa. I could never get rid of the cookbooks that I pored over as a kid, that I relied on as a young pastry chef, or that my mother left behind with her handwritten notes in the margins.

And as for a favourite, I’d say Dining in France, a companion book for a PBS series of the same name that ran in the mid-80s, holds that honour.

My mother bought it when I was a teenager and I’ve had it ever since. That said, I have never attempted one recipe from that book but it is so inspirational, so perfectly French-cuisine beautiful that I still draw inspiration from its pages today.

Alain Chapel’s dessert table, a favourite image from my favourite cookbook.

Favourite cookbooks say so much about who we are, the style of cooking we favour, the aesthetic we find most inspiring. It may be an Ottolenghi book, a Nigella or Jamie book, or a Diana Henry, Naomi Duguid, Marcella Hazan, or Nigel Slater book… the offer is endless.

I think the books I enjoy least are the “personality” books of the 2000’s. Gordon Ramsay never put out a cookbook I held on to, and the same could be said for Bobby Flay or any other Food Network personality. After much thought, I decided to keep my Mario Batali Babbo Cookbook, not because I’m a Batali fan anymore, but because the recipes are solid. But my Donna Hay books never get used, and neither do a lot of my baking books, even though I keep acquiring more. So many chocolate cakes to make and so little time…

There is such a panoply cookbooks to choose from today that reliable recipes aren’t enough anymore. A good cookbook has to have personality, or dare I say it, soul. Those are the books I love most. You have to sense the author’s heart is in it, and not that it was put together by a ghost writer or a team on the pay roll. I’m not talking gushing odes to cupcakes, but books by authors eager to share beloved recipes and the stories behind them. Those are the cookbooks I cherish. For the rest, there’s always the Internet.

And you? I’d love to know which cookbooks will never leave your shelf.

