Buttermilk pie, a new favourite!

My last post here detailed the opening of the McCord Museum Montreal restaurant exhibit. Meanwhile, I’ve been working on two posts about trips to the Okanagan Valley and London, as well as a second post dedicated to the museum exhibit once I have news about the possibility for an upcoming Substack members tour.

But lately, I’ve been fiddling around — once again — with pie. So I thought I’d share a few observations and a recipe.

There are plenty of recipes on here for various pies because I just love ‘em. I’ve been making quite a few pies lately so the dough scraps are accumulating in my fridge. Last night I had a hankering for a dessert, but the apples I had on hand (Empire) are not the best for pie and I didn’t have much in the way of ingredients. But then I spotted a carton of buttermilk in my fridge and thought of a pie I don’t believe I’ve attempted before: Buttermilk Pie

Dust lightly with nutmeg for a taste of the holidays

Often referred to as Chess pie, Buttermilk pie is a bit different in that it doesn’t contain cornmeal or flour in the flan mix, and most Chess pies call for vinegar too.

But just when I was all ready to get this post going, it struck me that I had posted a similar recipe here years ago. After a quick search, indeed, in August of 2022 I posted a recipe for a Buttermilk Berry Tart, which is more or less identical to the one I was going to post today. Jeez.. of course I’ve made buttermilk pie.

Anyway, maybe we could simply make this a reminder that there are dozens of excellent recipes in the archives here. The tart I made last night (pictured above) is almost identical to the one in the archives save for a few changes:

I used pâte brisée, shortcrust pastry, which is now my pastry of choice over sweet crust pastry because it’s more flaky and is well-suited to North American pies. That said, I now always add lard as 1/3 of the fat requirement, so for a cup of butter, I’m now using 75g of lard and 150g of butter. I’m also really big on ceramic pie plates. I inherited one from my mom, which sat covered in dust while I always used my French tart moulds with the removable bottoms. But after constantly searching for the metal bases (that I tend to leave at dinner parties) I pulled out the ceramic dish, and not only does it bake up very well, there’s no need to unmould the tart! It’s also more solid for transporting. There are many to chose from on Amazon, but I bet you can easily find excellent used ones at vintage shops. This would make an excellent gift for any baker in your circle of friends or family To finish the pie, I dust lightly with nutmeg, which is common with Chess pies and gives it a little eggnog taste. Also, instead of adding berries to the mix as I do in summer, you can add a base of chocolate chips, or just keep it plain. And though you can keep any leftovers refrigerated, the butter in the pie congeals and you lose that beautiful creamy texture of the filling when it’s served just barely warm. Speaking of gifts, I have two more items to recommend for bakers: — A heavy rolling pin: I know many bakers prefer the dowel rolling pin with no handles, but not me. I like the big, old-school pin with handles because it will give you more leverage and force than the straight pin. I’ve had mine for close to 40 years. I can use a straight pin, but I don’t think it works half as well as the one with handles, and this is especially the case when making puff pastry. I also think a pin needs to be large, and those dinky ones with handles just don’t cut it. Go big or go home! And as for materials, forget the silicone and teflon pins. It’s wood all the way for me. As for marble pins, yes they stay cool, but they’re also too heavy and can damage your dough so forget it. — A silicone rolling mat: I received several silicone rolling mats over the years and always tossed them away. How wrong I was! Though I’m used to rolling directly on a counter (preferably granite/marble or wood) the silicone baking mat really works wonders at preventing the dough from sticking while using very little flour. It also facilitates clean up as you just scrape off the excess flour and roll it back up until the next pie. I really can’t recommend them enough. And to add to the gift idea, I have four books to recommend… MINE! You will find baking recipes galore plus a whole lot more! And best of all, they are on sale for Black Friday! I’ve listed Indigo links but they are also on sale at Amazon.

My newest:

En Accord, $33.71! (regular $45)

English:

Make Every Dish Delicious $29.99! (regular $35)

French:

Chez Lesley $33.71! (regular $45)

Un Week End Chez Lesley $37.46 (regular ($49)

I know many of you prefer to buy from independent book sellers, which I completely understand. But these savings are significant, so I encourage those of you who find books just too expensive to jump on these deals.

And the first three won Taste Canada Award Gold medals so it’s not just me saying they’re great!

