CHEF: a professional cook, typically the chief cook in a restaurant or hotel.

I’ve spent much of my career as a food writer and restaurant critic analyzing what exactly makes a great ingredient, a great dish, a great waiter, and a great restaurant. With all that comes the question: what makes a great chef?

I’ve met hundreds of chefs, interviewed dozens, and witnessed many of these famous men and women at the top of their game. I’ve also encountered several talented chefs destined for greatness, who never reached their potential. Of course, that’s not particular to cooking. Every profession has its could-have-beens.

Over and again, I’ve asked these incredibly talented cooks not only the secret of their success, but what they believed were the qualities that made a great chef. The answers were diverse, often similar, but with a few surprises.

Interviewing Montreal star chef Normand Laprise, photo Allen McInnis

As an observer I noted obvious traits they shared: artistic temperament, curiosity, ego, talent, drive, charisma, meticulousness etc. However, there were others, like ambition or competitiveness, they neglected to mention — understandable, yet unthinkable to omit.

To get an overall understanding of the secrets of culinary greatness, I divided these characteristics into categories, and, when possible, pulled quotes from chefs I have interviewed to explain these qualities in their own words.

Some chefs grouped many qualities together. Italian chef Annie Féolde told me, “You need great passion, knowledge and creativity, while remaining strong and healthy. And you have to have a good character, because if you don't care about the people working with you, you are already finished.” Voilà… a top chef in a nutshell. 🙂

There were occasionally negative comments too, like the late, great British chef Michel Roux who said of today’s star chefs: “Whoever can do the stupidest thing will be the person who is the most talked about. It's all PR and marketing these days.” Ouf!

To the list of qualities I’ve explored below, I could certainly have added more like drive, determination, competitiveness, ambition… the list goes on. But I had to stop somewhere. So here we go:

Star chef Iñaki Aizpitarte of the Paris restaurant, Le Chateaubriand. Creativity+ skills+ big personalty= Star chef

Hard work & Skills

Unlike the “Nepo Babies” of Hollywood, chefs will never hit the big leagues without major talent and skills. Watch any star chef in action and you’ll see speed, dexterity, grace under pressure, and technique out the wazoo. Most top chefs have apprenticed under other famous chefs who in the past worked their young apprentices to the bone both physically and mentally. Just read through Eric Ripert’s book, 32 Yolks, to understand the years of learning and hard knocks it takes to become a Michelin three-star chef.

Masaharu Morimoto: “Peeling vegetables, making rice… it’s all part of the profession. A young cook cannot just buy an expensive knife. Before buying an expensive knife, sharpen your hands first. Sharpen your skills. I started when I was 18 and have been cooking for 40 years. I am still learning.”

Top Chef judge Gail Simmons: “What does it take to make a chef a star chef?Obviously, it takes being a great chef first. You can't fake being able to cook well.”

Star chef Alain Ducasse, always curious, always learning.

Alain Ducasse: "I never think that I'm the best. I got here through hard work. This is a life of extreme rigour and discipline. There are at least 20 métiers in the métier of a chef, and I'm passionate about every one. I'm always interested in achieving more."

Pierre Gagnaire: “A great chef works with honesty and integrity to deliver something alluring with a singularity of vision. We all have to look for inspiration but then lock ourselves into our bubble and work and work.”

Knowledge & Experience

Daniel Boulud at Maison Boulud in Montreal. Always in the kitchen, always moving forward, photo The Gazette

Technique is a definite asset but a deep knowledge of ingredients, recipes, culinary history, and the modern cooking scene (a.k.a., the competition!) is perhaps even more essential. Ask Thomas Keller how much salt goes into a foie gras terrine, Ducasse who makes the best baba au rhum in Paris (he does!), or Daniel Boulud what was Alain Chapel’s signature dish and you won’t have to wait a second for the answer.

Daniel Boulud: "It takes discipline, interest and a passion for knowledge. Besides cooking, it's about reading, observing, practising. A great chef is deeply rooted in his country or in his cooking."

Anne-Sophie Pic: “The secret of making it in this world? Self-confidence and deep knowledge of cuisine. You have to get over that hump of apprenticeship and uncover your ability to create. I so want it to be precise and perfect. I know when things are good.”

Andoni Luis Aduriz: “A great chef must have a large memory, and must be sufficiently creative and open-minded. He or she must be able to identify extraordinary things, and know where he or she wants to go. It's not just about technique, but imagination combined with an encyclopedic memory. A client may know food enough to say something is good. But a great chef can not only tell you whether something is good, but why. It's that combination of knowledge and memory, that ability to identify why one thing is better than another. And when you know what you want, it's just a matter of practice until you get it right.”

Alain Ducasse: “I'm interested in all ingredients, all styles of cooking, and am very curious about what others are doing. I'm astounded by the quality of cooking around me, which is always getting better.”

Kings of creativity, chefs Pierre Gagnaire left, and Andoni Luis Aduriz, right.

Creativity

Most chefs can make an excellent roast chicken. A a very good chef will transform that chicken into something special. But a great chef will make you see that chicken in a whole new light, like Alain Passard’s chicken roasted in a nest of hay or Judy Rodgers' salt-rubbed chicken served with bread salad. Creativity in cooking is not just about making a dish pretty. It’s about tracking down the most incredible ingredients to offer customers the ultimate visual and olfactory experience.

Pierre Gagnaire: “Creativity is something you must work at. Some people created their best work at 20 years old, and others, like Picasso, were creative until their last breath. I'm confronted with that all the time. The cuisine I make today cannot be the same I made 20 years ago. One must always stay in the arena. Sometimes an object can inspire, or a season, an ingredient or a technique.”

Andoni Luis Aduriz: “I say to young cooks: You are creative. But they say no, they aren't. I say that everyone has values, positive and negative, and it's up to you to be what you want. It's important that if you want to be a good person, you are a good person not from nine to five, but all the time. No matter who you are, you be that person all the time. If you are a creative person, you must be a creative person all the time. Sometimes it will be good and sometimes it won't be. Just keep going.”

Daniel Boulud: "Ultimately, it is his or her talent and creativity that will help make him or her a great chef. "

Star quality/ Big personality

British chef Marco Pierre White, the bad boy chef model of the 90’s and beyond

The upper echelon of the chef stratosphere is filled with a whole lot of men blessed with equal parts charisma, talent, and unwavering confidence. Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, Eric Ripert, René Redzepi, Massimo Bottura, Jean-Georges Vongerichten… you get the picture. Women chefs are no shrinking violets either, but they don’t exude confidence as obviously as the guys (see more on that below).

Since the publication of Marco Pierre White’s first book, White Heat in 1990, chefs adopted his menacing/bad boy image, which — praise the Lord! — is finally changing.

Or is it?

There are star chefs who don’t fit the image and many who fit the image who aren’t star chefs. But image only takes you so far and it’s important to note that for all of White’s swagger (and bouillon cube endorsements), he remains an excellent cook.

Same could be said for chefs Martin Picard, Gordon Ramsay, David Chang, Colombe St-Pierre and many many more. Big personalities but serious cooking chops too.

Daniel Boulud: “More than ever, you need personality.”

The immaculate AlainPassard at Toqué!, photo Montreal Gazette

Fastidiousness

Meet a top chef and have a look at his or her fingernails. Short and immaculate. Their walk-in? Clean and organized. Their kitchen? Impeccable. Their whites? Spotless. Watch them at the pass, inspecting every plate, wiping rims, rearranging tuiles. No doubt, a great chef is a perfectionist.

Anita Lo: “The quality it takes to make a good chef, isn't so much about gender but personality type. All the chefs I know who have made it love to multi-task. They all share this sort of obsessive-compulsive order of liking things to be perfect and clean."

Normand Laprise on Anne-Sophie Pic: “She's not only focused, but a bit of a control freak.”

Management & Business Smarts

A top chef today is most likely not the head of a single restaurant. He or she runs several, or possibly a cooking empire. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten oversees 28 upscale restaurants worldwide (including 12 in New York alone). He has also written five cookbooks, sells take-out, travels the world. Much like Daniel Boulud (now with 20 restaurants in his group) Vongerichten is not only a star chef but a businessman. And if it’s not an international portfolio of restaurants, star chefs have a line of products, a vineyard, a farm, a research lab, cookbooks, a TV series etc. A star chef must also have an individual style — a vision — that makes him or her a valuable asset that stands out from the crowd.

Anne-Sophie Pic: "Haute gastronomy is not profitable anymore. It's everything around it that makes money for us: the bistro, the hotel, the books. It's like haute couture houses. It's not the clothes that make the money, it's the perfume."

Gail Simmons: “A great chef also must understand the business of cooking, marketing yourself, being multidimensional. It's also important to understand the power of the consumer and to be honest with them.”

Daniel Boulud: “At the top, great chefs are all very individual, very different. We all strive for the same excellence, but in our own way, with our own soul. The hardest part about being a chef is creating a restaurant that has a soul.”

Chef Anne-Sophie Pic consulting with Toque! chef Normand Laprise in 2011.

Taste

With so many qualities at play in the makeup of a great chef, it’s easy to forget that taste plays a major role in their success. And when I say “taste” I’m not only referring to olfactory taste (their palate), but “taste” in the sense of style as well.

Anne-Sophie Pic: "I'm very concentrated on flavour associations. It's what makes me stand out, and it's completely intuitive."

Organic farmer Pierre-Andre Daignault on Normand Laprise. ''Normand is always searching for the best quality. He has an exceptional talent for using a new product to its greatest advantage. Many chefs use my produce simply as a colourful garnish. Normand makes the vegetables an integral part of the meal. This, to me, is what makes him a great chef.”

Alain Ducasse: ''Our (French chefs) strength is taste - distinction of taste, evolving tastes, and seeking out new tastes. We develop it over 10 difficult years of apprenticeship. We're also the masters of savoir faire. In my restaurants, we serve people of all ages, palates and professions. Two minutes after arriving, they're at ease.”

Tough — but a team player

Creation and cooking aside, an important part of being a chef is managing his or her brigade. A successful chef today can’t be caught throwing a Gordon Ramsay-style fit every time a cook forgets to wipe the rim of a plate. A great chef demands perfection of his or her staff, but knows how to draw the best out of each employee.

Anne-Sophie Pic: "I'm not naturally tough. I'm naturally nice. But when things don't go well, I speak up. I had to learn to do that, but now I can speak frankly. I'm demanding, but I'm careful not to hurt people. I hate that."

Pierre Gagnaire: “Alain Chapel marked me first, his elegance and the gentle way he worked in the kitchen, which didn't exist before.”

Who could forget the male-only cover of Time in 2013? Lots of talk since but has anything changed?

Gender?

Considering the number of men in the top ranks of chefdom, one questions whether gender plays a big part in reaching the top. It’s a question we’ve been asking for decades, which hasn’t helped make much headway into this obvious discrepancy at the top of the profession. Last I looked, The World’s 50 Best list still has a separate award for the World’s Best Female Chef. Lame.

Mindy Segal: "There's no difference. If you're good and tough, it doesn't matter if you're a woman. If you lack focus or are unwilling to work hard, you're not going to make it. And then there's the matter of ego, which can also stop people from progressing."

Anne-Sophie Pic: “Men are more confidant, they hesitate less and have fewer doubts. We women are more tortured. I so want it to be precise and perfect! That's my character. But I have fewer problems with that now. I know I must stay a woman. We are more delicate, we bring more finesse to the plate.”

Elizabeth Falkner: "This work takes a lot of stamina and perseverance. It's intense, and women are often scared of being labelled that way."

Chef Anita Lo plating at the Montreal Highlights Festival in 2011, photo The Gazette

Health

Cooking is a profession for the young. Why? Try standing on your feet for up to 12 hours a day of non-stop action, then add heat and stress into the equation. When you’re 19, no sweat, but a chef’s career doesn’t end at 30. And after 30, those days are long, the stress increases, the cuts and burns hurt more, and health issues take their toll. Drugs and alcohol are also factors in professional kitchens making for a toxic environment. Professional cooking isn’t for the meek.

Anita Lo: "You have to be into it physically to do it well. Cooking is for the young. I'm 45, which means I've got another five to 10 years in me."

Mindy Segal: "If you're a chef, your body eventually starts to go south. I'm 43, and I can't work the 14-hour days like I used to. Now I manage eight or nine.”

“Luck,” claimed Paul Bocuse, was the secret to his success.

And finally…luck!

How many chefs were at the right place at the right time for opportunity to strike? How many met a wealthy financial backer who partnered with them to open a restaurant? How many arrived on the scene as the established chefs were fading away? How many had the opportunity to work with a star chef who believed in them, took them under his or her wing, and helped them get ahead? How many chefs had the opportunity, like Paul Bocuse, to apprentice under a master like Fernand Point, becoming a master himself in the process?

All of these factors are a matter of unexpected opportunity (a.k.a. luck), and certainly help pave the way on a chef’s journey to the top.

Paul Bocuse: “What was the key to my success? Luck. Well, health and luck.”

