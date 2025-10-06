Having spent most of August driving around and dining in France, I kept questioning what I enjoy more about the French food experience compared to what I see here in Montreal. There was a time when the answer would have been “everything!”

That time is no longer.

There were beautiful dining experiences, but more often than not, times when I ate so poorly in France that I couldn’t wait to get home for an appetizer that didn’t come from a verrine, an entrée that wasn’t deconstructed beyond recognition, or anything that wasn’t overwhelmingly rich. On this most recent trip, I quickly picked up on menu items that no doubt came out of a sous-vide bag or the freezer. And countless dishes that seemed to latch onto a culinary trend that didn’t make sense in the town or city I was visiting. As for service… more on that below.

I have travelled to France so many times now that I’ve lost count. It has been my absolute favourite travel destination since my first trip at age 15. It was a school trip and I was incredibly excited because I was already a serious gourmet—as in, I read Gourmet Magazine from cover to cover every month. I imagined that on that trip we’d be dining well, not in grand hotel dining rooms but certainly in cozy bistros.

Oh how wrong I was!

On the day of our arrival, we headed not to Chez Georges or Au Chien qui Fume, but to the basement of a convent, where we were served a bowl of watery potage Parmentier (leek and potato soup) with a crust of bread. I attended a Catholic school, so no doubt a few arrangements were made to feed these Canadian teenagers for a song. To say I was disappointed with my first taste of France would be an understatement, but what surprised me more was that none of my fellow students seemed to care. Only my friend Shirin, a fellow Gourmet reader, understood my sunken spirits at this bowl of dismal soup. For sure, I thought, things would improve. This was La Belle France, after all!

Sadly, no. Turns out that convent soup was one of our better meals. Of course, as this was 43 years ago, I can’t remember every one, but I do remember my breaking point when I was handed a coupon for the second-to-last day for a Casino cafeteria. After one bite of my greasy steak haché, I got up and marched over to the teachers’ table. In true rebellious mode I didn’t know I had in me until that very moment, I informed them that I, and a few of my fellow 15-year-old foodie friends, wanted to eat in a serious restaurant before getting on the plane home. And to my surprise, they obliged! So for the next hour Shirin and I trolled the streets of Montmartre in search of a café, and then, along with two friends, blew all the money our parents gave us on a meal of snails, pepper steak and profiteroles, all washed down with a bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne. Bliss!

That first exposure to French food back in 1983 showed me that France wasn’t all Gigi and The Aristocats as I had imagined. That final meal gave me hope, but it was clear that France had its share of shitty eateries and that it would be up to me on every trip thereafter to choose wisely.

And, happily, I have. I’ve eaten in French restaurants that have brought tears to my eyes—and not just when I got the bill. I’ve had the chance to work in a Michelin-starred restaurant, stage in a superb pâtisserie in Lyon, and eventually make my way to the tables of many of the country’s top restaurants. And when the currency was the Franc, we ate well at a very reasonable rate. Eating in France, pre-Euro, was a bargain.

Yet a lot has changed since those days of spending Francs in smoke-filled bistros. Over the past few trips to France, dining out has been a crap shoot.

Happily, French chefs appear to be abandoning the excessively fussy food I recall from a decade back in favour of beautiful ingredients, simply prepared. Of course, my choice of bistrots gastronomiques or affordable one-Michelin-star meals rather than mortgage-payment three-star experiences has probably led to that impression, because it’s not as though Pierre Gagnaire is suddenly cooking like Alice Waters.

Fussy, fussy French food. Ugh!

Price and star ratings are in no way guarantees of quality. I recall a Michelin-starred restaurant in Avignon where, after we were asked to move seats twice, no server appeared for half an hour. Eventually we left, which wasn’t difficult after seeing an overpriced menu filled with unappealing dishes. When I think of how Montreal was only awarded three, one-star Michelin ratings after an experience like that, my trust in the Michelin rating system has never been lower.

Yet not all is lost! I did enjoy several fine meals in France, of which a handful could even be described as excellent. So as there is good and bad to be had, I’ve divided the pros and cons of French dining into two categories.

Feel free to leave a comment as to whether you agree or disagree with my takes on French dining in 2025!

Where France Excels

Specialty Food Shops: Without hesitation I would say that in the category of specialty food shops, the French are kings. The numbers of fabulous artisanal butchers, bakers, pâtissiers, chocolatiers and so on are simply mind-boggling. And they aren’t just in the big cities, but in smaller towns too, though certainly less so than before shopping centres took over the countryside. I’m told in Paris there is a déclin in the number of traiteurs, shops that sell ready-made food. Traiteurs are few and far between here in Quebec. Yes, you’ll find ready-made foods in supermarkets, but in an authentic charcuterie-traiteur, everything from the smoked ham to the gratin dauphinois is made in-house.

When it comes to gourmet food shops, there is no comparison. But when we turn to restaurants, there are some interesting comparisons to be made.

Elegance: Magical country settings, beautiful china, exquisite linens and stemware, stunning old and modern buildings—it’s hard to beat the French when it comes to restaurant ambiance. Sadly, the food doesn’t always match the setting, but why complain about your duck being tough when you’re sitting in a beautiful outdoor dining room like the one above? (where, by the way, my duck was tough, and I did complain, and the haughty waiter couldn’t have cared less).

The chef is no longer but his powerful brand lives on!

Branding: French chefs put their names on the door and are celebrated as artists. They command serious respect. Locals know their chefs by name. The métier is respected and applauded, which is not yet the case in North America unless the chef is on TV or making the front pages for vile behaviour.

Beautiful menu at Como Le Montrachet

Complete Dining Experience: From the opening amuse-bouche to the closing mignardises, French restaurants offer the full experience. Dinner in a fine-dining French restaurant is a night-long affair. That said, at a dinner at Frenchie in Paris, I was still finishing off my dessert when we were handed the bill and asked to move along, which may be explained by the fact that A) it is a wildly popular Parisian restaurant and B) it’s very small. I’m cutting them some slack but considering our bill was $800 (for two!), there’s no denying that kind of shoddy treatment sucks.

Bresse chickens in Lyon, the world’s BEST!

Ingredients: From chicken to lettuce to butter, French ingredients are superb. Half of the reason I love dining out in France is simply to enjoy the best-tasting produce, though they could certainly expand on their vegetable offerings

BREAD!: On my last trip to France, I fell in love with bread all over again. Served with every restaurant meal (a rarity here in Montreal) the bread was crusty, flavourful and simply irresistible. And you can find good bread almost everywhere. Yes you’ll encounter some crappy industrial bread too, but you don’t have to go far to find a delicious baguette.

Cheese: The cheese course remains alive in France, while Quebec—despite making fabulous cheese—rarely offers it in restaurants, and the same goes for much of North America. I love a good cheese trolley as much as I love my firstborn so hope springs eternal that they’ll make a comeback.

Meat Culture: Though vegetarian options are increasing, the French remain unapologetic meat lovers, serving everything from bloody pigeon to tête de veau to massive côtes de boeuf. I sat next to a deeply suntanned couple in a restaurant in Saint-Jean-de-Luz who devoured a huge platter of rare lamb chops with a full bottle of red wine with a smoke break in between. Doctor’s orders be damned!

Transparent Pricing: Prices include tax and service, so there are no surprises come bill time. I’d often see alarmingly high menu prices, but once I factored in that they included tax and tip, those prices weren’t so far from what I pay at home—even with the miserable Canadian Dollar to Euro exchange.

LUNCH!: I’m a big fan of lunch in high-end restaurants because you can take advantage of their reduced-price menu and enjoy the setting and the drive home in daylight. My modus operandi is to skip breakfast and dinner and enjoy an elaborate lunch with a nap planned in the après-midi. Heaven!

Wine Region Pride: I love the top French wine lists because they really focus first and foremost on the best wines of their region before adding a few from neighbouring areas (and sometimes even countries). This makes the restaurants partners in the success of the local wine’s reputation, be it in Bordeaux, Burgundy or Gaillac. After a recent trip to the wine region of Prince Edward County in Ontario, where I heard many winemakers complain that local restaurants did not list local wines, I admired the French all the more for having the pride and confidence to feature local wines instead of taking the easy way out and going for the big names. Every restaurant located in a wine region should do the same.

Where France Falls Short

Wine Prices: Although I love the way the French champion their regional wines first, I’m sad to see that wine prices are rather steep. Whereas in the past one could drink very well in France for a reasonable price, those days, it seems, are over. We even found wines listed for higher prices in France than here in Montreal. Not good.

Service: After a month of being served by cold, unfriendly, stiff, and unnecessarily formal waiters and maître d’s, service is my biggest complaint about dining in France today. The obnoxious cracks, the indifference, the complete lack of charm railed me time and again. I can only imagine how bad it would be for diners who don’t speak French! Service with even an inkling of a smile? Non-existent on my latest trip. I recall one young sommelier who was so formal that all I wanted to do was tell him that he could let down his hair and chill. Time and time again I was told by locals that since tips are included, there’s little incentive to please customers. I don’t know if it’s that, or stress, or politics or whatever, but by the end of my trip I just expected the waiter to roll his or her eyes or make an offhand comment when I asked for butter or whether the red wine could be chilled.

Sommeliers: As mentioned above, French sommeliers (and yes, there are always exceptions) simply do not compare to our best. Indifferent and/or haughty, they also make countless technical mistakes when serving wine. The only excellent wine service I received in France was at the Parisian restaurant Comice in the 16th arrondissement, where the sommelier, Etheliya Hananova, is Canadian. Otherwise I can’t think of one sommelier who served us who I didn’t dread seeing approach our table. Yes, it was that bad.

Cheap Japanese eats in Lyon

Choice: This category would have to focus on cities aside from Paris, where you can easily find high-end sushi as well as Vietnamese, African, Moroccan, Lebanese, and Turkish cuisine, etc. But outside of Paris, quality international restaurants are rare as high-end dining is almost exclusively French. Michelin-starred restaurants tend to focus more on a chef’s personal style, whereas traditional French food would be found in bistros and brasseries where you really have to do your research or risk facing a menu with little in the way of real cooking. Even at the Paul Bocuse chain brasserie in Lyon, we were told it was not possible to order a side green salad. WHAT!?

Low-End Quality: Tourist towns suffer from restaurants where frozen fries, sous-vide tartare, bagged salads, tasteless soups, soggy croque-monsieurs, and mushy blanquette de veau are the featured menu items. Some restaurants now advertise “fait maison” (homemade) because it’s so uncommon. I will never forget the sight of my boyfriend Jean who, while eating beef tartare in a restaurant in Cahors, reached into the mound of mayonnaise-laden meat and slowly pulled out a strip of plastic, which upon closer inspection turned out to be the top of a sous-vide bag. I kid you not.

In Carcasonne, touristy town, many touristy menus.

Food Trends: North American restaurants execute trends well, but France struggles with non-French concepts. Tasting a bagel or a cupcake in France, the only thought that comes to mind is do they know what these are?

Changing Food Culture: The French are adopting North American habits—takeout and delivery are booming while traditional shopping, cooking, and communal eating erode. Young people are increasingly buying single-serve microwave meals. And though food trucks came and went in Montreal, they are now easy to spot around town in Paris. Funnily enough, I remember my sister saying food trucks would never work in France because the French don’t eat on the go. Guess again.

Fast Food Proliferation: McDonald’s, Burger King, and Quick abound! The sight of automated pizza machines is what I remember most while driving through countless villages. Of course we have plenty of fast food here in Canada, but I’ve never seen an automated pizza machine! But good food is expensive and if the French are eating fast food, it’s not necessarily because they want to but because it’s what they can afford.

****************************************************

These are a few of my observations, and I’m sure people who live in France see things differently. But as an outsider who visits France often, I’ve watched these issues worsening every year, especially table service, which long had a reputation for being rude but I now see as indifferent. After a few days’ side trip to San Sebastián, the difference between the French hospitality and the Spanish hospitality was glaring. And a few other trips this year to Los Angeles wowed me as much with the quality of ingredients that were used in a more fresh and vibrant, vegetable-forward way.

I still love so much about dining in France, but let’s just say I’m wary of the future. While so many new dining regions are wowing international diners, France seems to be stagnating.

That’s my latest take on it. Feel free to share your comments.

