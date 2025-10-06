Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

Dave Paquiot
2d

Really appreciated this candid take — it’s refreshing to hear someone love France’s food culture while still calling out its blind spots. What resonated most was the idea that France still excels in ingredients, shops, and tradition, but risks falling behind in hospitality, creativity, and openness to global influences. It makes me wonder if the future of French dining lies not in protecting prestige but in reconnecting with the joy and generosity that made it so iconic in the first place.

David Lebovitz
3d

Good observations. I've seen that square plate with the streak of balsamic countless times, although yours seems to be missing a spoon with some mousse in it ; )

I always assume when people use culinary clichés that they don't know how to cook. So when I am traveling in France, I always looks at pictures of restaurants dishes (and not the ones the restaurants supply to websites or on IG, but customer's pictures) so we can avoid balsamic scribbles, verrines, tartars, and café gourmands from Metro.

