Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

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Louise Courval's avatar
Louise Courval
4h

Hello Lesley

I agree with you there is way to much recipes coming our way. I also receive a lot in one day from american sites mainly and of course from the NYT. The impact on my cooking is that we never eat the same thing, I do not understand the concept of rotation, good for tasting something new but I miss my old recipes. I have two « cartables » full of clippings, hand written and friends recipe I do not open anymore.

I got your recent book in English, as I wanted the most recent one, I read it like a memory book about the cooking of my childhood in my home town.Thank you

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fred skanes's avatar
fred skanes
4h

I think that all a while most long time cooks will fall back on tried and true recipes. Also we begin to appreciate those that hold some cultural/familial ties for us. The abundance of recipes, cookbooks, resources these days are simply far too much and not required to be a good cook. My niece (a cook) was just here visiting and I showed her my collection of notebooks, food splattered recipes, galley/kitchen notes, and told here these are as important to me as the knives, the utensils, all the equipment of 30 plus years cooking.

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