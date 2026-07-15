Professional pastry chef recipes, the kind that were kept secret for ages.

Peering down at two salmon filets the other night, I asked myself, what the heck was I going to do with these things? What was I in the mood for? Would I stick to my usual half dozen well-tested and adored salmon recipes, or go fishing (pardon the pun) for something new?

I headed over to the New York Times cooking site, an always reliable source for new recipes. Punch in the word “salmon” and you’ll get 529 results. Take your search to the larger helm of the internet and you’ll find recipes from sites like Delish, Food & Wine, Serious Eats, Martha Stewart, America’s Test Kitchen and so many more. I settled on an old favourite: Food52’s Roasted Salmon with Cheat’s Vietnamese Caramel Sauce , an easy recipe I love so much that I considered adapting it for my last cookbook. I didn’t, but boy am I envious of that simple recipe.

Though I do pay for a subscription to the Times cooking site, that Vietnamese salmon recipe came to me for free, as do so many recipes I find these days on sites, the general internet world or, more and more often, Instagram. Comment “recipe” they say, and within seconds, the recipe is yours. It’s that simple. YouTube is also a goldmine of recipes, with the added bonus of visuals and technique. We are not at a loss for recipes in 2026.

Last week I bought a cookbook. It cost me $40 and as I handed over my credit card, I realized I hadn’t bought a cookbook in a while. But this book spoke to me because it was filled with recipes I knew I would make, from an author I knew I could trust to deliver on the delicious. I looked through that book and marked many pages, realizing this was cooking not based on my regular ingredient searches, but discovery cooking, seeing recipes I was tempted to try.

Those who want to tailor a recipe to their tastes or, increasingly, their food restrictions, can also use AI to concoct a recipe. I’ve tried it and I’m sad to say the results are impressive. What recipe AI is doing is scanning all of the internet’s recipes for you and coming up with a result based on years of hard work from vigilant food writers and recipe testers who travelled to places like Mexico to see whether garlic belonged in guacamole, and Goa to gauge the correct level of spice for a South Indian curry.

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All this to say, the search for recipes has never been simpler. And this has happened very recently, because I can remember a time when a good recipe was hard to come by, and because they were, they held real value. Food writers could make a living writing recipes, chefs held firm to their recipes, and people relied heavily on cookbooks to show them how to make everything from cinnamon buns to beef bourguignon.

As a young pastry chef working in Lyon, I recall sneaking in a pen and notebook to mark down recipes during my break. It was frowned upon, so I’d tell them I was taking notes so they wouldn’t have to repeat instructions. Truth is, I was jotting down quantities along with technique, working off recipes that were handwritten and kept in a book the chef scooped up every night and locked away in his office. I left that pastry shop with many good recipes that I used for years, though I’m still angry I didn’t manage to get more, especially their glaze for tarts, a grapefruit granité, and a flamingo-shaped tuile cookie I’ve never seen since.

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The next year I worked in France, where they were a little more open with recipe sharing, until we found out the chef had a copy the recipe book from the pastry shop Fauchon. At the time Fauchon was under the reign of Pierre Hermé, and everyone wanted those secret recipes. So for several nights, a few of the chefs slipped into the chef’s office, lifted the Fauchon recipe book and secretly made copies of all the recipes. These were chef’s recipes, which meant not only were the quantities enough for dozens of cakes, but the ingredients were listed without the techniques, which made the recipes difficult to master unless you’d worked at Fauchon. It was considered a real coup by the chefs who copied that book, and I myself used quite a few of them. But eventually they became dated, and those once precious recipes now languish in a dark corner of my cellar.

This obsession with finding new recipes never left me, and I can still recall a trip to Spain in 2019 where I tasted an olive oil cake unlike anything I’d ever seen before. I was on the trip with a recipe editor from Food & Wine magazine, and the two of us pinned down our hostess and begged her for the recipe. I took it down, trying to beat her to the punch, but I don’t think either of us got all of the details.

I also recall tasting the most sublime orange cake in Croatia. It was moist, light and so full-flavoured. When the chef gave me the recipe I was thrilled, only to discover back home that it was the same orange cake made famous by Claudia Roden, and by Nigella Lawson after her.

A recipe for an orange cake I enjoyed in Croatia

I recently asked a chef in Peru for her recipe for braised beef cheek but then soon realized, it wasn’t about the recipe so much as the quality beef she used. And another recipe for a pepper sauce from Mexico fell flat because the peppers available here cannot compare with the ones from Merida.

I could name so many instances where I jumped on a recipe, hoping I’d be the first to bring it into the world — often to no avail. I specifically recall a no-roll tart recipe taught to me by a friend of my sister’s, the French cooking teacher, Paule Caillet. Apparently this shell could be prepared in minutes, the whole thing made in a pot on the stove. I was suspicious, but it was original and delicious. I typed it up for the newspaper, and sadly, it ran on Sept 12, 2001. You might recognized the date as the day after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, and a day no one was searching the newspaper for a revolutionary pie dough recipe.

Eight years later that recipe went viral on David Lebovitz’s blog and Food52’s website. Timing can also affect how a recipe is received. And no doubt, David’s blog was a better fit for a Parisian pastry recipe than a Canadian newspaper.

So many of us food writers, I’m sure, have stories about doing anything short of selling our souls to nab an original recipe. Or better yet, create a recipe that goes viral, like the queen of viral recipes, Alison Roman. Recipe development also used to be a big deal, and I can still remember making enough money off creating two recipes for Jack Daniel’s whisky that I was able to buy a piano.

But I fear those days are over, and that the reality is we are not just swimming in recipes but drowning in them. Coming up with new recipes has become such a challenge that many of us are turning to old cookbooks for inspiration. I ran a recipe here for an orange cake I found in a vintage Jehane Benoît cookbook, and it turned out to be a real winner. I also ran a recipe here for Poulet à la Crème Joubine, which I adapted heavily from a 1963 edition of The New Good Housekeeping cookbook. And this week on her Substack, my friend Laura Calder looked back to an old Fannie Farmer cookbook to try a recipe for fish mousse, which indeed looks retro, but if it’s delicious, why not?

All this to say, recipes are now a dime a dozen, or actually even less. A good recipe is no longer hard to find, and I sense the days of discovery are coming to an end. And I still hold out hope that there are recipes to discover, yet what’s new in cooking is not so much about techniques or flavour combinations, but merely assembly, stronger taste sensations, and arguments about authenticity.

A tart recipe I ripped out of a magazine at a car wash in 2004.

Maybe that's the real shift. It's not that recipes have lost their value, it's that we've stopped appreciating the hunt. I miss the version of myself who'd scribble a stolen recipe on a scrap of paper like it was contraband, who'd tear pages from old food magazines in dentist waiting rooms, who'd taste and analyze something again and again just to uncover its secret. Ask a chef for a recipe now, and chances are you'll get it before the bill arrives. Secrets, now, are frowned upon.

I don't think that's a tragedy exactly. But I do think the hunt mattered more than we gave it credit for, and I miss having to work to uncover a good recipe instead of having it appear in my in-box.

How do you feel about to abundance of recipes available today?

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