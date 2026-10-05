Thanksgiving is but a week away, so now’s the time to start thinking about all things turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and, especially, pie.

I’ve posted about pie here before, along with my favourite recipe. But while strolling through my supermarket recently, I noticed the usual late-September squash display and thought to myself, I wonder which of those babies makes the best pie? About twice a month I take part in a segment on the Radio-Canada show Pénélope called “Les Testeuses” (the testers), where two other cooks and I test all sorts of cooking theories and recipes. So last week I decided to bake pies with different squash and taste them side by side to see which I liked best.

I’ve made pies with butternut squash before, but what about acorn? And while we’re at it, is sweet potato more delicious than squash? To really see the difference, I used the same recipe for each pie and simply swapped in a different vegetable base. (Actually, scratch that. Squash is a fruit.)

First, I was curious about cost. A sugar pumpkin, the right variety for pie making, is the least expensive of the squashes. Canned purée may be more convenient, but it has a stronger taste than fresh, which I’m not a fan of. And it’s 23% more expensive.

So we know pumpkin is the cheapest. But which tastes best?

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The three squash pies I tested, sugar pumpkin, on the right, remains my favourite.

Traditionally, the Thanksgiving pie is pumpkin, but you’ll find recipes using other squash as well. And truth be told, most canned pumpkin purée is actually made from a squash variety called Dickinson (Cucurbita moschata), so it’s hardly sacrilegious to venture into new squash territory. You can use your Halloween pumpkin to make pie, but it’s not a very interesting option. Sugar pumpkins are the way to go because they’re less watery, less fibrous and more flavourful.

Butternut squash is widely considered an excellent choice for pie thanks to its naturally sweet, caramel-like flavour and smooth texture. Acorn squash is fine, but I find it has a more bitter, squashy flavour than either butternut or pumpkin. It’s also the smallest of the bunch, yielding about 450 g of purée, compared with 671 g for the butternut and 1,047 g for the pumpkin. So acorn might be your pick if you only want enough purée for one pie. But keep in mind that these purées freeze very well, and a little extra is handy for folding into risotto, making soup or even baking pumpkin cake or muffins.

Sweet potatoes are another great option, and I don’t change my recipe at all when I use them. I simply replace the pumpkin by weight. Roasted and peeled sweet potatoes give you a drier purée than squash, so your pie will be a bit heavier, but the consistency is nice and the flavour is especially appealing to people who don’t love pumpkin. I roast two sweet potatoes per pie, and any leftovers go straight to my dog, who adores them.

Using the recipe from my book Chez Lesley, I made four pies, each with a different base.

To make the purées, I roast the squash, since that’s easier than peeling it raw. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Split the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Place the halves cut side down on a lined baking sheet and bake until a sharp knife slides easily through the flesh, about 45 minutes for the pumpkin and about 60 minutes for the butternut and acorn. Let cool slightly, then peel off the skin and purée the flesh in a food processor.

You can also steam the squash instead. Peel it, remove the seeds and cut the flesh into large chunks before steaming. Just don’t boil it, as boiling makes the squash watery and leaches out a lot of its flavour.

After tasting all four pies, I have to give first place to pumpkin. Butternut is delicious too, but it has less flavour. And acorn is a good choice, though it has a touch more squash taste, so slight I can’t imagine many people would notice. Sweet potato is also delicious, but as I mentioned up top, more dense and less custard-like.

One thing I did learn from my test is to avoid commercial pie crusts. To prevent a raw crust at the bottom, pumpkin pie is best made in a blind-baked shell. But commercial crusts tend to crack when prebaked, and since pumpkin filling is liquid, it seeps through those cracks and bakes between the crust and the pie plate. Disaster!

This can happen with homemade crusts too, but it’s less likely. If your blind-baked crust does crack, mix a little flour and water into a loose paste, use it to patch any holes, then bake the crust for about 3 more minutes so the patch sets.

Here are my favourite pâte brisée and pumpkin pie recipes, which I’ve posted before. Use them as a base for any of these pies by simply substituting the pumpkin purée with squash or sweet potato purée, by volume or weight.

Pumpkin Pie

Serves 10