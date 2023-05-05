A pretty quiche and ideal for vegetarians too.

I don’t know what you’re doing on Saturday, but I’ll be watching the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort what’s her face (yes, I’m team Diana). But I won’t be whipping up scones, sipping tea, and chanting “God save the King.” No, instead I plan on organizing family pictures with my sister, and possibly catching up on the ironing. I’m no monarchist, but even if I’m not a fan of this dysfunctional/insanely overprivileged family, I’m a sucker for the robes, the crowns, the horses, and seeing all those Brits waving their dollar store Union Jacks while watching a reported $170 million drained on the crowning of their billionaire monarch.

I recall once saying to my British father that I thought the Royal Family should be given the hook and he replied very seriously: “But just think of the tourist dollars they bring in.” Fair enough.

Anyway, this Saturday marks the dawn of a new era, or at least a new face soon to be emblazoned on Canadian coins. And to mark the occasion, the Royal powers that be decided to offer the great unwashed a recipe to help celebrate the event. Instead of the spicy/sweet Coronation chicken you perhaps had planned, the crowned heads came up with a Coronation quiche. Because nothing says Britain quite like a slice of that ol’ French favourite, quiche!

Being a quiche Lorraine lover, I wasn’t all that interested in whipping up Chuck and Cammie’s quiche. But then came a request from Radio-Canada to please come in and comment on the quiche on their morning show, Tout un Matin. So being the Anglo baker in these parts I obliged and set out in search of fave beans, really the only ingredient here that stands out as unusual. I found the beans at Chez Nino, shelled them, boiled them for a minute, plunged them into ice water and then asked various family members to peel off the tough outside skin, a tedious kitchen task if ever there was one.

The four key quiche ingredients, java beans, spinach, cheddar cheese and tarragon filling.

Next I rolled ou the pastry, blanched the spinach, grated the cheese, and chopped the tarragon. I’m not sure if it’s because English flour is weaker than Canadian, but the dough recipe required double the listed amount of liquid. And speaking of liquid, the quiche filling mix was also overly generous. And let’s just say the suggested baking time is WAY off. Those Royal Bakers could have worked a bit harder on getting the recipe right. Tsk tsk….

For all those who are questioning: “why a quiche?” I would think that Charles and Camilla probably enjoy a slim slice of quiche over a hulking slice of roast beef while sitting in the garden of one of their may palaces talking about what went wrong with Harry and, “that American.” I imagine they would be sipping a crisp Sancerre while nibbling the tart, and hopefully with a salad on the side instead of the suggested boiled potatoes. Only the Brits would serve potatoes with quiche. Sacré bleu!

When making quiche, it’s essential to avoid the old soggy bottom dilemma so be sure to blind bake the shell fully, and to add the extra step of blind baking the base a bit after removing the baking beans.

Once the tart is blind baked, remove the paper and beans and bake the base further.

I add another step, which is to lightly dock the base of the tart, and then spread over a thin film of the filling (about a tablespoon) and bake it for another few minutes to waterproof the base, fill in small holes, and prevent any dreaded leaks.

I adapted the recipe quite a bit because the little details are key with quiche. BUT I didn’t diminish the amount of liquid filling, because it leaves the option of cutting down a bit on the spinach, which I find a bit excessive. The recipe claims to serve six, but then don’t expect generous servings. Four is certainly more accurate.

A well garnished quiche, which also works well with less spinach, here 100g over the recipe’s 180g

The resulting quiche is quite nice and elegant, if a bit dull. Perhaps the ideal dish to represent our new King Charles.

Vive la revolution!

Bake for about 40 minutes, or until slightly golden but not puffed.

Coronation Quiche

Serves 6

Recipe adapted from the Royal.uk website, where they write: “Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!”

Pastry

1 cup (140 g) plain flour

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons (25 g) cold butter, diced 2 tablespoons (25 g) lard

4-5 tablespoons milk

OR 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry

Filling

1/2 cup (125 ml) milk

1/2 cup (125 ml) double cream

2 eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

Pinch of each salt and pepper

1 cup (100 g) grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup packed (180g) cooked spinach, lightly chopped

1/3 cup (60g) cooked and shelled broad (fava) beans or edamame beans

Make the pastry: Place the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your fingertips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb like texture. Add 4 tablespoons of milk and bring the ingredients together into a dough. Add the further 1/2 tablespoon if it seems too dry. Wrap and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes. Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 3mm thick. Line a 8’ (20 cm) flan tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge. Preheat the oven to 375ºF (190°C). Line the pastry case with parchment paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the parchment and beans. Bake for a further 5 minutes until the base is cooked through. Reduce the oven temperature to 325ºF (160°C).

Whisk together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning. Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes until set and lightly golden. Serve warm (without potatoes!). Will you be making the Coronation Quiche? If so, click on the recipe below for a printable version (new feature… hooray!) Coronation Quiche, Adapted 735KB ∙ PDF File Download Download

