Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

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Mary Stagaman's avatar
Mary Stagaman
3d

Ms. Chesterman, I am one of those many U.S. citizens who are quietly protesting this sad state of affairs by spending USD in Canada. I just returned from the Montreal Jazz Festival--amazing as always--and spent more on a hotel, some of Montreal's exquisite restaurants, museums and Quebec-made crafts. We drank exclusively Canadian wines and I brought a CA gin home to share with friends. Your people opened their arms to us as they have in the past and my guest, a first-time visitor, was entranced. One of my personal high points of the trip was the two hours I spent at the McCord immersing myself in the exhibition on Montreal's culinary history. Brava to you for your role in it!

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Bonnie L's avatar
Bonnie L
3d

Brava! This brought me to tears. So sad and yet so proud of Canada for standing up to our tyrant when so few have. My people are from Canada; my paternal line from Normandy to Quebec in the 1600s, my maternal line Scots migrating to PEI. From our vacation home on Lake Champlain we have noted far fewer boats flying CA flags. We miss you but understand and support your resistance. Counting the days until trump is no more.

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