This is the part II following my last post about my summer job at Au Duc de Lorraine. Enjoy!

The pretty pretty Napoleon with strawberries.

Of the cakes sold at the pâtisserie Au Duc de Lorraine when I worked thee in 1988, there was one I loved most: the Napoleon. Not the classic mille-feuilles we usually think of with the wavy icing that emulates the shape of Napoleon Bonaparte's hat, but a crown of almond-topped pâte à choux identical to that used when making a Paris-Brest. Yet instead of the usual praline cream filling, this cake contained custard, strawberries and whipped cream.

Pâte à choux is the most glorious, crunchy dough that provides the perfect contrast to luscious cream fillings. It's usually piped using a pastry bag, but it can also be spooned into a crown shape atop a piece of parchment paper. Be sure to cook it thoroughly (especially in humid weather), and if you aren't feeling overly ambitious, rest assured one cream in the filling of this cake is certainly enough. Just go heavy on the berries (make a mix of several if you like), and eat it the day it's made, as pâte à choux tends to get soggy when refrigerated.

This cake includes three recipes: the pâte à choux, pastry cream, and Chantilly cream. If you're pressed for time or a corner-cutter, feel free to leave out the custard and double the amount of whipped cream. I fill my cake with strawberries or raspberries, but a mix of berries would also be delicious. The pâte à choux crown can be made beforehand and frozen once baked. Just reheat once defrosted to re-crisp. The amount of work here may seem overwhelming, but you can make the cake base and pastry cream ahead of time.

Berry Napoleon

Serves 8

Pâte à choux (Cream PuffPastry)

This recipe makes enough dough for one cake with a little extra left over. Ambitious bakers can pipe some choux buns around the crown that can be filled with cream and pressed into the inside of the cake too boost up the volume, if so desired.

1/2 cup (125 ml) water

1/2 cup (125 ml) milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

7 tablespoons (100 grams) butter

1 cup (140 g) all-purpose flour

5 eggs, whisked

about 3 tablespoons slivered almonds

Line a baking sheet (12x18 inches) with parchment paper, flip the paper over, and with a pencil, draw on an 8-inch circle, then flip the paper drawing side down. Preheat oven to 375ºF (190ºC) and place the rack in the middle position. Prepare a large pastry bag with a #4 star or fluted tip or two soup spoons.

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine water, milk, salt, sugar and butter and bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Immediately add all the flour and beat with a wooden spoon until a thick paste forms. Return saucepan to the burner and stir for about two minutes to dry out the paste. Transfer mixture to the bowl of a stand mixer and, on low speed with the paddle attachment, add a bit of the scrambled egg, a few tablespoons at a time, incorporating the liquid gradually into the paste until it's smooth. The dough (batter) should be thick but a bit shiny. This can also easily be done by hand with a wooden spoon. You might end up with a few spoonfuls of egg at the end of the process that can be used to glaze the dough

The dough should be smooth but hold its shape and just a bit shiny.

Either use the pastry bag or two spoons to shape the paste. With the pastry bag, make 3 fat rings: one exactly on top of the drawn circle, one inside that circle touching the first, and one between - and on top of - both of them. If using teaspoons, shape the paste into the crown shape by dropping it by samesized heaping tablespoonfuls over the circle.

Any leftover dough can be piped into small choux-shaped buns on either side of the crown. Brush over the remaining beaten egg and sprinkle over the slivered almonds evenly over the top of the circle.

Bake for about 35 minutes, or until puffed and a deep golden brown (do not undercook, the pastry must be crisp and cooked through or it will become soggy). Cool completely before filling. If it falls s it cools, don’t worry, it will still taste great. If freezing, freeze flat on a cookie sheet, and once frozen, store in a plastic bag or well-wrapped in the freezer.

Pastry Cream

Makes about 1 cup

This custard is used to fill the base of the cake. It must be chilled immediately once it is cooked and must be used cold in the filling, so plan ahead. If desired, you may reduce sugar to ¼ cup.

1 cup (250 ml) milk

1/3 cup (135g) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract or a split and scraped vanilla bean

3 egg yolks, or one egg plus one yolk

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour or cornstarch

Using a medium-heavy saucepan, scald milk with half the sugar and the vanilla bean or extract. In a small bowl, whisk eggs with the remaining sugar, followed by the flour or cornstarch until very smooth. Pour about one third of the hot milk mixture into the beatenegg mixture, stir well, then pour the egg mixture into the remaining hot-milk mixture and cook gently, whisking constantly, until mixture is thickened and smooth. Cool slightly, remove the vanilla bean, pour onto a plate and chill, covered with plastic wrap, for up to three days.

Chantilly Cream

Makes 2 cups

Be sure to make this cream right before assembling the cake as it tends to fall when kept too long, and you want it to be firm.

2 cups (500 ml) whipping cream

4 tablespoons sugar (either icing or granulated)

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Chill the mixing bowl and beaters in the freezer for 10 minutes before whipping your cream. Combine all the ingredients in the bowl and beat on low speed until soft peaks form. Increase the speed to high until the cream reaches stiff peaks. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Piping the cream over the custard and the berries.

To assemble the Napoleon:

2 cups strawberries* hulled and halved, raspberries, or a mix of several berries

Sifted icing sugar

Slice the cake horizontally in half. Place the top ring on a cutting board and slice it in 10, equal-sized portions (this will help with serving later). Place the base of the cake on a large serving plate.

Whisk the cold pastry cream until smooth, then spread it evenly over the base of the cake. Cover all the pastry cream with the berries (be generous), pressing them lightly into the cream. Using a pastry bag with a fluted tip, pipe the cream all over the berries, making a pretty design, or, alternatively, carefully spoon the cream in dollops over top.

Place the pieces of the top of the cake on the cream in the same position they were before cutting. Sprinkle generously with icing sugar and serve immediately or refrigerate the assembled cake for a few hours, and sift over the icing sugar right before serving.

*About strawberries: if your berries are at all sandy, rinse them quickly in cold water and pat dry before removing the stems.

