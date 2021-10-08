Lick my Plate is a newsletter by me, Lesley Chesterman, focused on my endless quest for all things delicious. I’ll be sharing my favourite recipes, as well as restaurant recommendations, and ingredient and equipment reviews. There will be weekly wine recommendations, food travel tips, and cookbook reviews too. And now that we can entertain again (fingers crossed!) I’ll include tips on how to wine & dine your friends and family with style and… smarts!

Share Lick my Plate

WHY SUBSCRIBE?

Because the free newsletter is sent directly to you inbox weekly, which means you won’t miss out on any delicious new discoveries.

Once my first month of posting in March 2022 is over, you’ll have the choice to remain with a free weekly newsletter, or become a paid subscriber ($7/month or $70/year) to receive 3 newsletters a week. Take this month to have a look at what the paying newsletter will offer before you make the choice. I’m just getting started but future plans include cooking videos, podcasts, wine review videos and more. So for the price of 2 chocolate bars (or 1 really good one!) a paid subscription will not only cover the information of how to make your own (chocolate 101!), but exciting new content several times a week.

Special early subscriber offer!