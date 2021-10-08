Lick my Plate is a newsletter by me, Lesley Chesterman, focused on my endless quest for all things delicious. I’ll be sharing my favourite recipes, as well as restaurant recommendations, and ingredient and equipment reviews. There will be weekly wine recommendations, food travel tips, and cookbook reviews too. And now that we can entertain again (fingers crossed!) I’ll include tips on how to wine & dine your friends and family with style and… smarts!

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WHY SUBSCRIBE?

Because the free newsletter is sent directly to you inbox weekly, which means you won’t miss out on any delicious new discoveries.

Once you subscribe you will have the choice to remain with the free newsletters, or become a paid subscriber ($5/month or $50/year) to receive all of the newsletters and all archived posts. Future plans include cooking videos, podcasts, wine review videos and more. So for the price of 2 chocolate bars (or 1 really good one!) a paid subscription will offer exciting new content several times a month.

Special early subscriber offer!