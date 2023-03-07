Lick my Plate
Are Montreal's Iconic Dishes Disappearing?
Time for some new contenders
Lesley Chesterman
Mar 7
17
9
Lemon loaf love
And thoughts about subscriptions
Lesley Chesterman
Mar 2
15
7
February 2023
A terrific recipe from my book
Salmon, leeks, potatoes and butter... what's not to love?
Lesley Chesterman
Feb 24
16
3
So many cookbooks, so little time
And a recipe for a savoury tart from a favourite book
Lesley Chesterman
Feb 20
17
5
Thoughts on waffles
With a few favourite recipes
Lesley Chesterman
Feb 15
13
2
Let's talk Tatin
An easy tart everyone can master... with the right recipe.
Lesley Chesterman
Feb 10
9
3
Lesley in Lyon, part deux
Enter le cake
Lesley Chesterman
Feb 3
27
4
A chef from Alsace with the golden touch
Legendary Canadian chef Marcel Kretz passes away at 91
Lesley Chesterman
Feb 1
21
5
January 2023
Lesley in Lyon
It's not Emily in Paris, but whatever....
Lesley Chesterman
Jan 31
25
5
Cookies, Hot Chocolate & Grilled Cheese
Because it's COLD outside!
Lesley Chesterman
Jan 26
7
2
A hearty cold weather soup
And a few wine suggestions
Lesley Chesterman
Jan 19
14
8
Thoughts on Fine Dining
And a cheery chocolate cream pie
Lesley Chesterman
Jan 13
18
3
