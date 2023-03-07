Lick my Plate

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
Time for some new contenders
Lesley Chesterman
9
And thoughts about subscriptions
Lesley Chesterman
7

February 2023

Salmon, leeks, potatoes and butter... what's not to love?
Lesley Chesterman
3
And a recipe for a savoury tart from a favourite book
Lesley Chesterman
5
With a few favourite recipes
Lesley Chesterman
2
An easy tart everyone can master... with the right recipe.
Lesley Chesterman
3
Enter le cake
Lesley Chesterman
4
Legendary Canadian chef Marcel Kretz passes away at 91
Lesley Chesterman
5

January 2023

It's not Emily in Paris, but whatever....
Lesley Chesterman
5
Because it's COLD outside!
Lesley Chesterman
2
And a few wine suggestions
Lesley Chesterman
8
And a cheery chocolate cream pie
Lesley Chesterman
3
© 2023 Lesley Chesterman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing