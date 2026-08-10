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Dining in the Wilds of Ontario, Part 1
A night at Langdon Hall is so much more than dinner
1 hr ago
•
Lesley Chesterman
6
1
July 2026
Me and clafoutis
The French cherry dessert, with the funny name, can be fabulous.
Jul 26
•
Lesley Chesterman
21
4
A Night at Quebec's Top Restaurant
The two-Michelin-starred Tanière³ wows in all the rooms
Jul 21
•
Lesley Chesterman
12
1
1
What's a recipe worth these days?
From stolen notebooks to a single Instagram comment, the price of a good recipe has all but vanished
Jul 15
•
Lesley Chesterman
20
7
2
Protest Eating and Drinking
A recent trip to the States got me thinking
Jul 12
•
Lesley Chesterman
21
13
Nuema, Quito’s Most Exciting Table
How two chefs put Ecuador on the gastronomic map
Jul 4
•
Lesley Chesterman
7
3
June 2026
A Taste of Ecuador
Sensational food from the Andes to the Amazon
Jun 28
•
Lesley Chesterman
15
1
Thoughts on Recent Restaurant Rankings
And let's hear it for constructive criticism!
Jun 14
•
Lesley Chesterman
18
6
April 2026
Let's take a break for some cake
And a few words about cake soaks
Apr 22
•
Lesley Chesterman
13
5
1
I think I forgot to mention...
I have a new cookbook!
Apr 18
•
Lesley Chesterman
25
11
1
Rooted in Purpose
How two friends turned a spritz-fueled conversation into a culinary lifeline for migrant women in Modena
Apr 17
•
Lesley Chesterman
10
1
The Forever Learner
Montreal-born chef Jessica Rosval on women in kitchens, cooking with purpose, and why starting over is the best thing you can do
Apr 15
•
Lesley Chesterman
11
1
1
© 2026 Lesley Chesterman
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