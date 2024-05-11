Lime cheesecake, this one baked in a ceramic pie plate

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, which immediately brought to mind all of the recipes on my Substack that would be perfect for this day of celebration.

There’s the carrot cake I posted last week and the strawberry tart that made an appearance the week before. If mom’s big on chocolate, the countertop chocolate cake’s a winner, and I adore both the molten chocolate cakes and Julia Child’s chocolate mousse. The strawberry Napoleon is definitely a showstopper as is the strawberry mousse. And this orange layer cake just might be my favourite from last year.

For Sunday breakfast, how about hazelnut praline buns, waffles or scones?

For dinner itself, I’d strongly suggest the trout en papilotte, my mom’s poulet à la crème Joubine, or my grandmother’s pierogies. Oh and don’t forget the chicken Kyiv! And if your mom’s a vegetarian, I’m sure she’d love Sarah’s salad. And so much more!

While perusing the archives in search of Mother’s Day meal ideas, I noticed I don’t have a cheesecake recipe and that’s a shame because my cheesecake recipe is easier to make than most, primarily because I don’t use a water bath when baking.

A few years back, I adapted my usual recipe (found in my books Make Every Dish Delicious and Chez Lesley) to give it a Key lime spin, and ended up with a cheesecake that’s even simpler to make than the original.

If you have access to Key limes they would be ideal, but Persian limes also work well. You could also try a mix of about 2/3 Persian lime juice and 1/3 lemon juice. For a twist on the classic, try this cake with a chocolate wafer crust by simply substituting the graham cracker crumbs for chocolate wafer crumbs. It’s delicious.

Happy mother’s day to all of the mom’s out there!

Lime cheesecake with both toppings!

Lime Cheesecake

Serves 8-10